Twitter explodes as Newcastle United frustrate Cristiano Ronaldo and earn point against Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Tuesday (IST) in the Premier League. The Red Devils went behind as early as the seventh minute as Allan Saint-Maximin put Newcastle ahead at St James' Park.
Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United struggled to get anything significant going in the first half as Cristiano Ronaldo understandably cut a frustrated figure. Ultimately, the visitors had to rely on second-half substitute Edinson Cavani to grab the equalizer and walk away from Tyneside with a point.
Manchester United, who returned to action for the first time since December 11, named a strong line-up ahead of the game. Marcus Rashford partnered Cristiano Ronaldo in attack while both Mason Greenwood and Raphael Varane were also named in the starting eleven.
Despite the gulf in class between the two sides, Newcastle refused to pull their punches early on. Sean Longstaff, who made his first start under Eddie Howe, dispossessed Varane and nudged the ball towards Saint-Maximin in the build-up to the opening goal. The Frenchman curled an effort beyond the reach of De Gea from the edge of the box to put the hosts ahead.
Manchester United were shell-shocked and it took them a while to settle down and grow into the game. With the team trailing 1-0, Rangnick introduced both Cavani and Jadon Sancho after the interval.
Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration became evident as Manchester United trailed Newcastle
Cristiano Ronaldo was then booked for a foul on Ryan Fraser after a challenge that perfectly summed up his frustration. De Gea made multiple saves from Saint-Maximin to keep Manchester United in the hunt before the equalizer from Cavani in the 71st minute.
The Uruguayan, who had scuffed a shot earlier, was fortunate to find the back of the net at the end. After the initial effort was blocked, the rebound fell kindly to him and a tame second attempt sneaked into the far corner. Manchester United welcomed it with open arms as Cavani attempted to rally his team-mates in a late push for a winner.
However, Jacob Murphy crashed his shot into the woodwork for Newcastle before De Gea tipped Miguel Almiron's excellent effort over the bar during the dying embers of the game. In the end, Manchester United could consider themselves lucky to have salvaged a point on Tyneside.
The result put an end to Rangnick's flawless start to life as Manchester United manager. With Cristiano Ronaldo and his compatriots enduring a frustrating evening, several users actively reacted on Twitter. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the Premier League game:
