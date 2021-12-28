Twitter explodes as Newcastle United frustrate Cristiano Ronaldo and earn point against Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Tuesday (IST) in the Premier League. The Red Devils went behind as early as the seventh minute as Allan Saint-Maximin put Newcastle ahead at St James' Park.

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United struggled to get anything significant going in the first half as Cristiano Ronaldo understandably cut a frustrated figure. Ultimately, the visitors had to rely on second-half substitute Edinson Cavani to grab the equalizer and walk away from Tyneside with a point.

Manchester United, who returned to action for the first time since December 11, named a strong line-up ahead of the game. Marcus Rashford partnered Cristiano Ronaldo in attack while both Mason Greenwood and Raphael Varane were also named in the starting eleven.

Despite the gulf in class between the two sides, Newcastle refused to pull their punches early on. Sean Longstaff, who made his first start under Eddie Howe, dispossessed Varane and nudged the ball towards Saint-Maximin in the build-up to the opening goal. The Frenchman curled an effort beyond the reach of De Gea from the edge of the box to put the hosts ahead.

Manchester United were shell-shocked and it took them a while to settle down and grow into the game. With the team trailing 1-0, Rangnick introduced both Cavani and Jadon Sancho after the interval.

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration became evident as Manchester United trailed Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo was then booked for a foul on Ryan Fraser after a challenge that perfectly summed up his frustration. De Gea made multiple saves from Saint-Maximin to keep Manchester United in the hunt before the equalizer from Cavani in the 71st minute.

The Uruguayan, who had scuffed a shot earlier, was fortunate to find the back of the net at the end. After the initial effort was blocked, the rebound fell kindly to him and a tame second attempt sneaked into the far corner. Manchester United welcomed it with open arms as Cavani attempted to rally his team-mates in a late push for a winner.

However, Jacob Murphy crashed his shot into the woodwork for Newcastle before De Gea tipped Miguel Almiron's excellent effort over the bar during the dying embers of the game. In the end, Manchester United could consider themselves lucky to have salvaged a point on Tyneside.

The result put an end to Rangnick's flawless start to life as Manchester United manager. With Cristiano Ronaldo and his compatriots enduring a frustrating evening, several users actively reacted on Twitter. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from the Premier League game:

B/R Football @brfootball ▪️ 19 points off league leaders Man City

▪️ Seven points off fourth place

▪️ Struggled against relegation-battling Newcastle



Rough return for Manchester United 😬 ▪️ 19 points off league leaders Man City▪️ Seven points off fourth place▪️ Struggled against relegation-battling NewcastleRough return for Manchester United 😬 https://t.co/bAxwmBNegS

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Heat map of Cristiano Ronaldo against Newcastle. Heat map of Cristiano Ronaldo against Newcastle. https://t.co/Xh2fDsYG5t

Squawka Football @Squawka Allan Saint-Maximin produced as many shots on target as the entire Man Utd team combined this evening (4). Allan Saint-Maximin produced as many shots on target as the entire Man Utd team combined this evening (4). https://t.co/z4BvsiLpHK

Sk_clippers💈 @LastbornOnuwe Saint - maximin looked more like Cristiano Ronaldo than Cristiano Ronaldo did today😭🤧 Saint - maximin looked more like Cristiano Ronaldo than Cristiano Ronaldo did today😭🤧

▪ @Hast_FCB



2 of those being penalties @MilqdRMA Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored in 3 of his last 12 Premier league Games.2 of those being penalties @MilqdRMA Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored in 3 of his last 12 Premier league Games.2 of those being penalties

. @44ghostt Check the stats and see that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United team have one shot… he just makes every team worse doesn’t he. Check the stats and see that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United team have one shot… he just makes every team worse doesn’t he.

Sharyf🦁 @__Sharyf Cristiano Ronaldo destabilized Manchester United, man got Bruno Fernandes playing like prime Fred. Cristiano Ronaldo destabilized Manchester United, man got Bruno Fernandes playing like prime Fred.

REDY @markam_ke Cristiano Ronaldo playing like Aron wan-bissaka tonight. Surely what is this. Cristiano Ronaldo playing like Aron wan-bissaka tonight. Surely what is this. https://t.co/9OYTQFiQ0F

ellie @jodiesfender cristiano ronaldo should be in jail not a 5 minute walk from eldon square cristiano ronaldo should be in jail not a 5 minute walk from eldon square

Legendary @StephenBrew9 Cristiano Ronaldo is ghosting as usual. Can never be my GOAT. Cristiano Ronaldo is ghosting as usual. Can never be my GOAT.

Mike Jones @Hanlonsways The yanited fans saying we were gonna play high pressing fast flowing football under Ralf the Retard #MUFC The yanited fans saying we were gonna play high pressing fast flowing football under Ralf the Retard #MUFC https://t.co/vcdymvGsPc

Adam @Hodge_Tweet Give Cavani what he wants for another year please!! #MUFC Give Cavani what he wants for another year please!! #MUFC

Roy @TheBeattsGoOn



#MUFC #MNF Klopp and Tuchel after tricking Manchester United into hiring a Bratwurst for a manager… Klopp and Tuchel after tricking Manchester United into hiring a Bratwurst for a manager… #MUFC #MNF https://t.co/lviPIJ9SGv

Different Cwesi @BigCwesi

#NEWMUN Lol UN official Dr MBE Marcus Rashford Lol UN official Dr MBE Marcus Rashford#NEWMUN https://t.co/EozUYrlObs

ct @christianxtyler



rashford highlights vs newcastle | Best dribbler in the league? | Amazing Goals and skills | 4K | HD #NEWMUN rashford highlights vs newcastle | Best dribbler in the league? | Amazing Goals and skills | 4K | HD #NEWMUN https://t.co/paxjWjPg87

𝕆𝕌𝕋𝕀𝕊 @Nathankings6 Fred played for both Manchester United and Newcastle tonight #NEWMUN Fred played for both Manchester United and Newcastle tonight #NEWMUN

talkSPORT @talkSPORT This save may have just saved Man United tonight. Unbelievable from De Gea #NEWMUN This save may have just saved Man United tonight. Unbelievable from De Gea #NEWMUN https://t.co/wnxtHOtIFc

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Mohamed Salah has as many PL goals this season as Cristiano Ronaldo and Norwich City combined Mohamed Salah has as many PL goals this season as Cristiano Ronaldo and Norwich City combined

ruben @3rubengoat Unpopular Opinion: Cavani is a better starter than Cristiano Ronaldo. Unpopular Opinion: Cavani is a better starter than Cristiano Ronaldo.

BH @MCFC__BH Cristiano Ronaldo ruined one third of his Premier League legacy after returning to Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo ruined one third of his Premier League legacy after returning to Manchester United

Musk Jnr. 🀄🇦🇷 @_FarouqOlami "no service to ronaldo?" so how did cavani manage to get service in less than 25mins of coming on? "no service to ronaldo?" so how did cavani manage to get service in less than 25mins of coming on? https://t.co/0rudPMN1mK

