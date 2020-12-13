Real Madrid handed fierce rivals Atletico Madrid their first defeat of the season on Saturday night, courtesy of a goal from Casemiro and a Jan Oblak own-goal on either side of half-time.

It was a statement Real Madrid put forth against a team that looked unbeatable in the La Liga. Atletico Madrid had their fair share of opportunities late on, but failed to capitalize.

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid on Twitter

Real Madrid haven’t lost to Atletico in La Liga since February 2016 ♕ pic.twitter.com/oPOfkZaG9l — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 12, 2020

01/02/2020: Real 1-0 Atlético



𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗶 𝗴𝗼 𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗯-𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝟮𝟲-𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗮



12/12/2020: Real 2-0 Atlético



All good things must come to an end... pic.twitter.com/j4ICQhaNb8 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 12, 2020

A well-planted header from Casemiro in the 15th minute off a Toni Kroos cross had Real Madrid's noses in front. Atletico Madrid were rocked by the whip on the delivery and the midfielders' movement in the box.

The renowned midfield of Casemiro, Kroos and Modric stole the show, playing fluent football and taking complete control of the pace of proceedings.

Our ball movement today too was amazing. One touch passes, knowing where our players were and we’re going to be, beautiful man.



It wasn’t useless either, all had meaning and progressed play.



This is why I love the game and this club. — Mika (@MikangeloBall) December 12, 2020

Dani Carvajal's rocket from distance struck the wood work before deflecting off Jan Oblak's back to the back of the net. Despite the luck, that venomous effort deserved a goal.

With that and some solid defending, Real Madrid surely had it in the bag. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez and his fellow front men endured a horror show due to his negligible involvement in the game.

2004: Dani Carvajal laid the first stone of Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with the legend next to him.



2020: Dani Carvajal scores an official goal in the Madrid derby held at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. pic.twitter.com/G5iiYJvn9V — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 12, 2020

Dani Carvajal joined Real Madrid at age 10.



He put them on the verge of a massive derby win 😘 pic.twitter.com/78tNoUy16n — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 12, 2020

Carvajal: "I lowered the ball with my chest and hit it with everything. I wanted to score a goal to dedicate to my newborn child." #MadridDerby pic.twitter.com/Q54w60xCUk — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 12, 2020

🤩 @DaniCarvajal92 has a message for you #RMFans!



"Hello madridistas! We just finished the derby, we knew this a special moment for you and for us. The 3 points stay here at the Di Stéfano! Sending you a big hug, we need to continue, a new battle awaits on Tuesday!"#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/dsSFCvJu2n — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 12, 2020

We got Luis Suarez for free and Barca still scammed us😭😭 — ︎Bryant🧛🏾 (@Bartier7ii) December 12, 2020

Real Madrid's defense literally took Joao Felix and Luis Suarez out of the game. #RealMadridAtleti — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) December 12, 2020

Luis Suarez's first Madrid Derby for Atletico:



23 touches

10 passes completed

1/3 duels won

1 shot



A struggle. pic.twitter.com/HRQO5DDRwg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 12, 2020

All in all, it was an all-round performance from Real Madrid, who now have three consecutive clean sheets and are just three points behind Atleti.

✅ Qualify for the UCL knockouts

✅ Beat league leaders and local rivals

✅ Three consecutive clean sheets



Real Madrid and Zidane are turning it around 👏 pic.twitter.com/TZjEk7qc3i — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 12, 2020

Life is very easy when Kroos, Ramos and Modric play like they did throughout the three peat era. So clearly levels above the rest on the pitch. It’s like they’re gods among mortals. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 12, 2020

After 10 games, Atlético Madrid only conceded 2 goals in the league. After 1 game against Real Madrid, they’ve now conceded double the amount. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 12, 2020

The city is Real Madrid’s ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KRaaVgCew6 — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) December 12, 2020

At this point I always want to play against big teams if these are the results. Give us Bayern and I'm sure we would win. — 𝐸𝓁𝑒✵ (@ModricEle) December 12, 2020

Do you consider Real Madrid to be La Liga favourites this season? Sound off in the comments.