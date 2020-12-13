Real Madrid handed fierce rivals Atletico Madrid their first defeat of the season on Saturday night, courtesy of a goal from Casemiro and a Jan Oblak own-goal on either side of half-time.
It was a statement Real Madrid put forth against a team that looked unbeatable in the La Liga. Atletico Madrid had their fair share of opportunities late on, but failed to capitalize.
A well-planted header from Casemiro in the 15th minute off a Toni Kroos cross had Real Madrid's noses in front. Atletico Madrid were rocked by the whip on the delivery and the midfielders' movement in the box.
The renowned midfield of Casemiro, Kroos and Modric stole the show, playing fluent football and taking complete control of the pace of proceedings.
Dani Carvajal's rocket from distance struck the wood work before deflecting off Jan Oblak's back to the back of the net. Despite the luck, that venomous effort deserved a goal.
With that and some solid defending, Real Madrid surely had it in the bag. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez and his fellow front men endured a horror show due to his negligible involvement in the game.
All in all, it was an all-round performance from Real Madrid, who now have three consecutive clean sheets and are just three points behind Atleti.
Published 13 Dec 2020, 05:07 IST