Twitter explodes as Ronaldo spares Juventus' blushes with dramatic equalizer
- A rundown of the best social media reactions from Juventus' entertaining draw against Atalanta.
- Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the spot to snatch a point against Atalanta.
A 90th-minute penalty from Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo denied what could have been a sensational victory for Serie A dark horses, Atalanta, at the Allianz Stadium.
The visitors took the lead through a brilliantly worked goal by Duvan Zapata, before Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity from the spot.
Ruslan Malinovskiy's wonder strike in the second half had all but confirmed the three points for Gian Piero Gasperini's side, only for their lead to be cancelled out again by a Ronaldo penalty. The match finished 2-2, much to the frustration of the Atalanta faithful.
It was Atalanta who began by shifting the Juventus defence from left to right, probing with patience and waiting for an opening against a well-organised unit. The pressure paid off, as the Old Lady were pushed deeper and deeper before falling to the early onslaught.
Duvan Zapata outmuscled the opponent off the back of a lovely exchange of passes on the edge of the 18-yard box and followed it up with a clinical finish beyond Wojciech Szczesny.
Ronaldo had equalised for Juventus in the 55th minute, and just when it looked like we were headed towards a draw, Malinovskiy unleashed an absolute belter of a goal. While the goal was truly wonderful, it was again Atalanta's sharp passing and one-touch play that unlocked the Juventus defence.
The game's nature and pace deserved a fantastic finish, which was provided by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.
It was the second hand-ball that condemned Atalanta to a disappointing draw, with this one being far more harsh on Luis Muriel. Fans and pundits alike have called for a change in handball rules, but as of then, it was Ronaldo who took full advantage.
Atalanta have scored at least a couple of goals in each of their last 10 Serie A outings. They missed the golden opportunity of going second on the table,closing the gap on Maurizio Sarri's men to six points.
Nevertheless, they'll be proud of such an impeccable attacking display away from home. With six games to go, Atalanta would still believe they can forge a late challenge for the unthinkable Serie A title. They certainly are the team to beat this season.
Published 12 Jul 2020, 04:09 IST