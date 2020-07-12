Twitter explodes as Ronaldo spares Juventus' blushes with dramatic equalizer

A rundown of the best social media reactions from Juventus' entertaining draw against Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the spot to snatch a point against Atalanta.

A 90th-minute penalty from Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo denied what could have been a sensational victory for Serie A dark horses, Atalanta, at the Allianz Stadium.

The visitors took the lead through a brilliantly worked goal by Duvan Zapata, before Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity from the spot.

Ruslan Malinovskiy's wonder strike in the second half had all but confirmed the three points for Gian Piero Gasperini's side, only for their lead to be cancelled out again by a Ronaldo penalty. The match finished 2-2, much to the frustration of the Atalanta faithful.

16': Juventus 0-1 Atalanta

55': Juventus 1-1 Atalanta

81': Juventus 1-2 Atalanta

90': Juventus 2-2 Atalanta



Cristiano Ronaldo scores two penalties to deny Gian Piero Gasperini's side a famous win. pic.twitter.com/1hI2qmSmhj — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 11, 2020

FT: Juventus 2-2 Atalanta



Two penalties deny Atalanta a first win at Juve since 1989, as the Bianconeri edge closer towards a ninth straight Scudetto. The handball-penalty law must change, but Atalanta are capable of threatening the best in August’s #UCL. No doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/nWNYKm5Cnx — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 11, 2020

It was Atalanta who began by shifting the Juventus defence from left to right, probing with patience and waiting for an opening against a well-organised unit. The pressure paid off, as the Old Lady were pushed deeper and deeper before falling to the early onslaught.

Duvan Zapata outmuscled the opponent off the back of a lovely exchange of passes on the edge of the 18-yard box and followed it up with a clinical finish beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

🤙🏿 Combinazione spettacolare tra il #PapuGomez e Duván #Zapata, con il colombiano che trafigge Szczesny per l'1-0!!!

🤙🏿 Perfect give and go between Papu Gomez and Zapata, the Colombian goes past Szczesny to give us the lead!!!#JuveAtalanta #GoAtalantaGo ⚫🔵 https://t.co/YGhtjT78F2 — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) July 11, 2020

Advertisement

3 - Atalanta became the first side with three players with 15+ goals in a single #SerieA campaign (Muriel 17, Ilicic and Zapata 15) since Juventus in 1951/52 (Muccinelli, Boniperti and Hansen). Trio.#JuveAtalanta #JuventusAtalanta pic.twitter.com/OKpWF66qzj — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 11, 2020

Incredible first half from Papu Gomez 🔥



Genius reverse blind through ball for Zapata’s goal. He’s run the show for Atalanta, Juventus can’t get it off him.



And if that’s not enough, he’s had the most recoveries on the pitch too #JUVATA — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) July 11, 2020

The movement off the ball for Atalanta is amazing. It seems they’re all playing on memory. Great passing combinations, quickness of play. — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) July 11, 2020

20 - #Atalanta have found the net in their 20th Serie A match in a row, their best such run in the competition since the 1955/56 season (23). Gallop.#JuveAtalanta #JuventusAtalanta pic.twitter.com/w7Q4UGgpiA — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 11, 2020

Ronaldo had equalised for Juventus in the 55th minute, and just when it looked like we were headed towards a draw, Malinovskiy unleashed an absolute belter of a goal. While the goal was truly wonderful, it was again Atalanta's sharp passing and one-touch play that unlocked the Juventus defence.

MALINOVSKIY WITH ANOTHER ROCKET!



Atalanta take a 2-1 lead at Juventus — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) July 11, 2020

Every. Single. Time.



Atalanta bring on the subs and give their opposing defence something completely different to deal with.



Today it was giving Juve the big physical Malinovskiy instead of Papi Gomez and he came up with the goal to make it 2-1 — Chloe Beresford (@ChloeJBeresford) July 11, 2020

Malinovskiy hit that sweeter than a jalebi — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 11, 2020

The game's nature and pace deserved a fantastic finish, which was provided by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was the second hand-ball that condemned Atalanta to a disappointing draw, with this one being far more harsh on Luis Muriel. Fans and pundits alike have called for a change in handball rules, but as of then, it was Ronaldo who took full advantage.

And that's @Cristiano matching the goal record of @delpieroale and @G_Higuain , as the second best goalscorer in a single season.



32 goals.



IL RE 👑 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/KVyVVzNuiQ — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) July 11, 2020

No player in Europe's top five leagues has scored more penalties this season than Cristiano Ronaldo (11/11).



Can debate the decisions. Can't fault the finish. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9Al9BKtjVT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2020

2 penalties. 2 goals. 28 for the season.



Cristiano Ronaldo needs 5 more to break Juventus’ all-time record for goals in a single season. — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 11, 2020

With the current interpretation of the handball rule, can a player use a rope to tie is arms to his body throughout the game and learn to jump like a seal? — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) July 11, 2020

Atalanta have scored at least a couple of goals in each of their last 10 Serie A outings. They missed the golden opportunity of going second on the table,closing the gap on Maurizio Sarri's men to six points.

Nevertheless, they'll be proud of such an impeccable attacking display away from home. With six games to go, Atalanta would still believe they can forge a late challenge for the unthinkable Serie A title. They certainly are the team to beat this season.

You gotta be kidding me... — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) July 11, 2020

PSG fans who think they got a good draw with Atalanta are like the family in Parasite who didn’t know there was someone hiding in the basement — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) July 10, 2020

RONALDO EQUALIZES FOR HIS SECOND FROM THE SPOT! ONE GOAL BEHIND IMMOBILE!#JuventusAtalanta 2-2 pic.twitter.com/V49z4mjQ8L — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 11, 2020

Also read: Cristiano the toast of Turin - Ronaldo's brilliant Juventus numbers two years on