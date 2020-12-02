Twitter explodes as Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid for the second time in the group stage

Real Madrid's fate in the UEFA Champions League is only partly in their hands now after suffering a second defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage. Real Madrid conceded two second-half goals to succumb to Shakhtar away from home to drop to third in their group below Borussia Monchengladbach and Luis Castro's men.

Shakhtar Donetsk were able to restrict Real Madrid to a few first half chances though Marco Asensio, Nacho and Karim Benzema did come close. Anatoliy Trubin played a vital part in keeping Shakhtar Donetsk in the game. Subsequently, they stepped up their tempo in the second half and reaped the rewards for it.

It was a Raphael Varane mistake that made way for the first goal after Ferland Mendy's awkward intersection from a Kovalenko pass to the edge of the area was left to roll into a dangerous area by the Frenchman. Detinho pounced on it and stroked the ball home past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid did have their chances even after conceding but substitute Manor Solomon put the game beyond doubt for Shakhtar Donetsk after motoring into the edge of the area, cutting in against Vazquez and then smashing the ball into the netting in the 82nd minute of the game.

Shakhtar Donetsk then held on to their lead with resolve to make it two wins against Zinedine Zidane's men in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. It's a result that blows Group B wide open.

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently the toppers with eight points from four games. Shakhtar Donetsk are second and Real Madrid are third though they are tied on points after five games each. Real Madrid will need to win their next game against Borussia Monchengladbach and hope every other result works out in their favour to seal qualification to the Round of 16.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's second loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

3 - Raphaël Varane has made more errors leading to goals in the Champions League than any other player since the start of 2020 (3). Strange. pic.twitter.com/jGbdv90UBU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 1, 2020

Here is what Real Madrid's situation looks like on the table.

Real Madrid drop down to third with one game to play 🤦‍♂️



They play group leaders Borussia Monchengladbach in their final match 👀



Will they qualify? #UCL pic.twitter.com/fad0zOXwUo — Goal (@goal) December 1, 2020

Well, we were curious to know this.

The last three teams to complete a #UCL double in the group stage against Real Madrid:



🇮🇹 Juventus (2008)

🇷🇺 CSKA Moscow (2018)

🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk (2020)



Unbelievable scenes. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Uxc2kNf9Y2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 1, 2020

