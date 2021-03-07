Twitter explodes as Steven Gerrard's Rangers storm to 55th Scottish Premiership title

Glasgow giants Rangers broke defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic's monopoly by winning their first league title in a decade.

Led by former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard, Rangers were crowned the new champions after a brilliant 3-0 win over St. Mirren and Celtic played out a 0-0 draw at Dundee United. They won their record 55th title with a staggering six matches to spare and are yet to be beaten in the league so far.

The Gers, who went into a financial meltdown back in 2012 and had to watch helplessly as Glasgow rivals Celtic dominate the league for nine consecutive years, ended their winning streak in stunning fashion.

Gerrard took Rangers to two second-place finishes in 2018/19 and 2019/20, but Celtic won their eighth and ninth successive titles by nine and 13 points respectively.

However, the 2020/21 campaign had a different complexion entirely as Rangers won an astonishing 28 (!) of their 32 league games so far, drawing the other four. With a 20-point lead at the top, Gerrard could potentially guide his side to an invincible campaign with over 100 points to show for.

Rangers are also scheduled to play Slavia Prague in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League tie later in the season.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Liverpool fans seeing Gerrard win a title with Rangers on the same day their team suffers another home loss: pic.twitter.com/ol7ZdFEhB3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 7, 2021

Here's a look at some of the most iconic images from Rangers' journey from the Third Division to Scottish Premiership champions...📸 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 7, 2021

My dad was a @RangersFC fan. Growing up in England and playing rugby I never really got it. I get it this season and especially today. Dad never got to see 55 but I'm so glad I got to be here for him. Miss you today big man. — Calum J Walker (@CalumJohnWalker) March 7, 2021

When Rangers win the title but you're a bit confused #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/U7qcH6GJ9H — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) March 7, 2021

Congratulations to Rangers’ 55 league titles!

A world record!



Fantastic work by Steven Gerrard 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kuaSdr80Q6 — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) March 7, 2021

In his rant about Rangers fans, SNP MP John Nicolson just called Steven Gerrard stupid on his show on @talkRADIO.



When did you last look in the mirror @MrJohnNicolson?



Steven Gerrard has more intelligence in his little finger than you've ever had, or ever will have. — Agent P 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@AgentP22) March 7, 2021

"Good times never seemed so good!" 🤩



What a season it has been for Rangers, the Scottish Premiership champions for the 2020/21 season! 🟦🏆 pic.twitter.com/JJZyok1eRD — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 7, 2021

Huge congratulations to Rangers and Steven Gerrard. How long til he's back at Anfield I wonder. — Paul Suart (@PaulSuartWBA) March 7, 2021

#55 is for you Dad, hope you're looking down proud of @RangersFC the boys have been great ❤🤍💙 @weeally69 pic.twitter.com/JWjfoglRlF — WeeK82 (@WeeKaren82) March 7, 2021

Steven Gerrard and the Rangers players celebrate their title win at the clubs' training ground after the team were crowned champions of Scotland for the 55th time. 🟦🏆pic.twitter.com/caEVqT0bQF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 7, 2021

Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 10 years. Steven Gerrard finally gets his hands on a league title. What a job he’s done in Glasgow:



▪️Unbeaten

▪️Six games to spare

▪️Ending a run of nine straight Celtic titles pic.twitter.com/1G6p3XOqVe — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) March 7, 2021

Rangers are champions of Scotland! For the first time in 10 years! 👏💙#champion55 @rangersfc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y799PUxy4e — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) March 7, 2021

Congratulations Steven Gerrard and @RangersFC . Incredible season. — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 7, 2021

Congratulations @RangersFC top club, delighted for the players and staff there. — Andy King (@AndyKingy) March 7, 2021

Congratulations to @RangersFC for winning the league. It's clear you just needed me out of the way to be able to do it.



You're welcome — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) March 7, 2021

Thumbs up from Rangers Chairman Douglas Park. 🏆👍 pic.twitter.com/XjWhOktuPA — SNS Group (@snsgroup) March 7, 2021

Glasgow Rangers. Resilient, relentless, unstoppable. 55 times the kings of Scotland. What a team. My team 💙 Congratulations to the most deserving of champions @RangersFC 🇬🇧🔴⚪️🔵 — Gordon Reid (@GordonReid91) March 7, 2021

Just pre ordered the champions shirt worth every penny ten years of hurt what a day 🔴⚪🔵🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧@RangersFC — Scott Clark (@Scottyclark32) March 7, 2021

