Twitter explodes as Steven Gerrard's Rangers storm to 55th Scottish Premiership title

Glasgow giants Rangers broke defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic's monopoly by winning their first league title in a decade.
Led by former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard, Rangers were crowned the new champions after a brilliant 3-0 win over St. Mirren and Celtic played out a 0-0 draw at Dundee United. They won their record 55th title with a staggering six matches to spare and are yet to be beaten in the league so far.
The Gers, who went into a financial meltdown back in 2012 and had to watch helplessly as Glasgow rivals Celtic dominate the league for nine consecutive years, ended their winning streak in stunning fashion.
Gerrard took Rangers to two second-place finishes in 2018/19 and 2019/20, but Celtic won their eighth and ninth successive titles by nine and 13 points respectively.
However, the 2020/21 campaign had a different complexion entirely as Rangers won an astonishing 28 (!) of their 32 league games so far, drawing the other four. With a 20-point lead at the top, Gerrard could potentially guide his side to an invincible campaign with over 100 points to show for.
Rangers are also scheduled to play Slavia Prague in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League tie later in the season.
Here are some of the best tweets from the game!
Also read: Drew McIntyre presents Rangers FC with custom WWE Championship