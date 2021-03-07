Drew McIntyre presents Rangers FC with custom WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to officially present Rangers FC with their own customized WWE Championship title after the team was crowned Champions of Scotland.

Being a huge Rangers FC fan, it was only fitting that The Scottish Warrior should be the one to send his congratulations to his beloved football club, along with a very special edition of the WWE Championship title belt.

In a passionate Instagram post, the two-time WWE Champion McIntyre hailed the success of his team, highlighting the similarities between both their respective journeys to the top of their sport.

Here's what McIntyre had to say:

"We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory. Congratulations to @RangersFC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!! #RangersFC"

In response to McIntyre, WWE icon and former World Champion Triple H also chimed in to offer his congratulations to Rangers FC.

McIntyre has also since replied to the official Rangers FC Twitter account with a hilarious yet touching photo of himself and his beloved cat celebrating the victory. Check it out below.

Rangers FC aren't the only team to be presented with a customized WWE Championship

Recognizing the incredible accomplishments of others, customized WWE Championship titles seem to have become the norm in recent years, with several high-profile individuals, athletes and teams receiving their own version of the richest prize in sports entertainment.

As early as last month, Triple H presented the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with their own WWE Championship, with customized side plates, after their victorious performance in the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium (see above).

Coincidentally, Raymond James Stadium happens to be the home of this year's forthcoming WrestleMania, and was scheduled to be the home of last year's WrestleMania, before the coronavirus pandemic forced proceedings to be moved to the WWE Performance Center.

SK Wrestling extends our congratulations to Rangers FC on their historic title win.