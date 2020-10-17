Twitter explodes as VAR breaks Liverpool hearts in dramatic 2-2 draw against Everton

Premier League champions Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against high-flying Everton at Goodison Park.

The Reds opened the scoring through Sadio Mane, who smashed the ball home after a wonderful low cross from Andy Robertson from the left. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a huge blow shortly afterwards, as Virgil van Dijk had to be substituted with just 10 minutes on the clock after a rash challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The English shot stopper escaped a red card for the challenge in controversial fashion.

Carlo Ancelotti's side pulled level through Michael Keane, who headed home James Rodriguez's excellent corner. Mohamed Salah notched up his 100th goal for the club to give the Reds the lead in the 72nd minute, lashing home from around the edge of the box after a poor clearance from Yerry Mina.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the man of the moment, equalized for the home side once again in the 81st minute following a brilliant cross from Lucas Digne. Richarlison was sent off for the Toffees in the dying minutes of the game, after a poor challenge on Thiago.

Liverpool looked to have capitalized on the man advantage, after captain Jordan Henderson smashed home what looked to be the winner in the 92nd minute. However, the goal was ruled out for offside upon consultation with the VAR.

One season wonder, they said?

100 - Mohamed Salah has scored his 100th goal in his 159th game for @LFC in all competitions - only Roger Hunt and Jack Parkinson have reached the milestone in fewer appearances for the Reds. Centurion. #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/qXKN4yWBGH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2020

Salah very much a ‘death by volume’ player. Keep shooting and you’ll be rewarded. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) October 17, 2020

100 goals for Liverpool.



In his 159th game, and what a time to do it 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/Mlr5rQ7nfN — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 17, 2020

.@MoSalah scores his 100th goal for Liverpool. Only Jack Parkinson and Roger Hunt have reached 100 goals in fewer appearances for @LFC



Fastest to 100 Liverpool Goals

144Roger Hunt

153Jack Parkinson

159Mohamed Salah

165Sam Raybould#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/FIeot3cjNQ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 17, 2020

🏟 159 Games

⚽️ 100 Goals



💯 @MoSalah joins the 100 goals club for @LFC!



👑 Egyptian King. pic.twitter.com/SITDRfhglC — SPORF (@Sporf) October 17, 2020

💯 Mohamed Salah has now scored 100 goals for Liverpool and his first against Everton since 2017



The Reds regain the lead in the derby #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/cFTAtk2kFx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 17, 2020

Virgil van Dijk suffered an unfortunate knee injury after a rash challenge from Pickford. Should the Everton goalkeeper have been sent off?

I think the decision not to punish Pickford because Liverpool were offside should be rolled out to all games. There could be a 10-second window after every offside where you're allowed to beat the shit out of each other. No holds barred — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 17, 2020

Virgil van Dijk offside by the new point of handball on the arm, rather than the armpit.



Last season, this would have been onside.



Note the red line doesn't go to the elbow. It carries through and that's the calculation point. #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/QgssuVYOkt — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) October 17, 2020

Liverpool and VAR are at it again, as Pickford avoids a red card for a horrendous tackle on Van Dijk. Advantage Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/blnKO1jRqg — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 17, 2020

What a huge miss VVD will be for Liverpool...

First time Van Dijk has missed a minute of PL football for #LFC since Huddersfield Town away in January 2018. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 17, 2020

James Rodriguez, what a player!

James Rodriguez for Everton against Liverpool in the opening 45 minutes:



◉ Most total duels (11)

◉ Most fouls won (4)

◉ Most chances created (2)

◉ Most take-ons completed (2)

◉ =Most tackles (1)



And an assist to his name. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/U02evy0kXr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2020

The level of goalkeeping in Merseyside...

Adrian playing for Liverpool kills me. This guy got binned by West Ham. Do you know how shit you have to be for West Ham to give up on you? 😭 — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) October 17, 2020

Who would have thought!

Blows my mind how Everton have ended up with James Rodriguez & Carlo Ancelotti whilst Manchester United have ended up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Daniel James.



Imagine saying that a couple of years ago. — Michael (@TFWriter) October 17, 2020

Is he unstoppable at the moment?

🔥 Goal number 10 of the season for Everton for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the Toffees are level again



That leap! #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/6rDJKU7J79 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 17, 2020