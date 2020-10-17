Twitter explodes as VAR breaks Liverpool hearts in dramatic 2-2 draw against Everton

Premier League champions Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against high-flying Everton at Goodison Park.
The Reds opened the scoring through Sadio Mane, who smashed the ball home after a wonderful low cross from Andy Robertson from the left. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a huge blow shortly afterwards, as Virgil van Dijk had to be substituted with just 10 minutes on the clock after a rash challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The English shot stopper escaped a red card for the challenge in controversial fashion.
Carlo Ancelotti's side pulled level through Michael Keane, who headed home James Rodriguez's excellent corner. Mohamed Salah notched up his 100th goal for the club to give the Reds the lead in the 72nd minute, lashing home from around the edge of the box after a poor clearance from Yerry Mina.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the man of the moment, equalized for the home side once again in the 81st minute following a brilliant cross from Lucas Digne. Richarlison was sent off for the Toffees in the dying minutes of the game, after a poor challenge on Thiago.
Liverpool looked to have capitalized on the man advantage, after captain Jordan Henderson smashed home what looked to be the winner in the 92nd minute. However, the goal was ruled out for offside upon consultation with the VAR.
Here are the best tweets from an enthralling Merseyside Derby!
One season wonder, they said?
Virgil van Dijk suffered an unfortunate knee injury after a rash challenge from Pickford. Should the Everton goalkeeper have been sent off?
What a huge miss VVD will be for Liverpool...
James Rodriguez, what a player!
The level of goalkeeping in Merseyside...
Who would have thought!
Is he unstoppable at the moment?Published 17 Oct 2020, 19:12 IST