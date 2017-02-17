Twitter Explodes as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first Manchester United hattrick guides them to 3-0 win over St. Etienne

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stole the show as the Pogba brothers went head to head and the younger one came up on top. Rather easily.

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 17 Feb 2017, 04:09 IST

Manchester United registered a comprehensive win, one that well deserved after that brilliant second half performance – after Lingard came on for Fellaini.

And although Saint-Etienne made a fist of it, their old foe Zlatan Ibrahimovic had one of those nights where everything he touched turned to 'goal' (pardon the pun)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic



15'

75'

88'



First Hat-trick for United



Mission Complete | #MUFC pic.twitter.com/esVHUxexhU — MUFC Addiction (@MUFCAddiction) February 16, 2017

Seriously... doubt Zlatan?

23 goals for the season for Zlatan now. Incredible numbers for a 35 year old. Can't believe people were doubting his signing on a free!! — Alex (@Alex94_mufc) February 16, 2017

Ibrahimovic well on his way to scoring 30 plus goals this season. Age literally nothing but a number — Kevin (@Kevin_Morphew) February 16, 2017

Zlatan is bigger than your club fella https://t.co/1rDQCAVEbr — Manchester United (@UnitedCaptured) February 16, 2017

When you've scored a hat-trick, become the God of English football in Europe and killed the tie off pic.twitter.com/kGpc9qw2aD — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 16, 2017

Zlatan winning the Europa League automatically makes it a better trophy than the Champions League — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 16, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Man Utd:



Games: 35

Goals: 23

Assists: 6

Hattricks: 1



He's 35-year-old & he cost nothing. pic.twitter.com/OLIRTqhtRX — Football Talk (@_FootyTalk_) February 16, 2017

When Andy Cole is saying these things, you know there’s something special going on –

Zlatan making the no9 shirt look easy... Hattrick! @ManUtd #MUFC — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) February 16, 2017

Some people, though, just can’t get around to seeing common sense

Was that the most ugliest hatrick even seen! Never rated Ibrahimovic. Still don't. — Scott Buckland (@SABuckland) February 16, 2017

Meanwhile. in the #Pogderby...

You can't be teased at family gatherings when you annihilate your brother pic.twitter.com/tEa1cVhAhV — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 16, 2017

Ian Darke: "Who won the battle of the Pogba brothesr? You have to say Zlatan Ibrahimovi." pic.twitter.com/dPlXDSeThS — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 16, 2017

La Pogdance it seems – I don’t know what to say anymore

The Pogba brothers tonight. What a duel. The most scintillating performance from a pair of siblings since the Pickard’s lit up Hollyoaks. pic.twitter.com/ZeyEs6CcYn — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 16, 2017

An absolute sitter from Paul Pogba. His mum immediately turns to his other brother in the crowd and says, "you're my favourite."



Harsh. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 16, 2017

When you don't know which of your brothers to support pic.twitter.com/gv69xWgPyr — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 16, 2017

Jesse Lingard is on for United. Florentin Pogba spots him and thinks: "That's the bellwhiff that's always hanging round with our Paul." — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 16, 2017

All in all, it was a good night for Jose Mourinho and his men

When you've killed the tie off in the first leg, and are still fighting on four fronts pic.twitter.com/NZZZUOCKDk — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 16, 2017

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 20 games at Old

Trafford across all competitions: Goals 43 Clean sheets 11 Conceded 9 [Squawka] #MUFC — #TheSpecialOne (@utdImja) February 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Rashford achieved a personal milestone today

This is Rashford's 50th Man United appearance. He's 19 pic.twitter.com/CVghDFoydW — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 16, 2017

The only mystery is why did Mourinho play Fellaini at all

Marouane Fellaini has the footballing IQ of a giraffe. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) February 16, 2017

Fellaini starts poor boring football



Fellaini goes off brilliant football forward attacking play



Sell fellaini in summer — Mufc 7 legends (@Mufc7legends) February 16, 2017

That’s there –