Twitter Explodes as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first Manchester United hattrick guides them to 3-0 win over St. Etienne
Zlatan Ibrahimovic stole the show as the Pogba brothers went head to head and the younger one came up on top. Rather easily.
Manchester United registered a comprehensive win, one that well deserved after that brilliant second half performance – after Lingard came on for Fellaini.
And although Saint-Etienne made a fist of it, their old foe Zlatan Ibrahimovic had one of those nights where everything he touched turned to 'goal' (pardon the pun)
Seriously... doubt Zlatan?
When Andy Cole is saying these things, you know there’s something special going on –
Some people, though, just can’t get around to seeing common sense
Meanwhile. in the #Pogderby...
La Pogdance it seems – I don’t know what to say anymore
All in all, it was a good night for Jose Mourinho and his men
Meanwhile, Rashford achieved a personal milestone today
The only mystery is why did Mourinho play Fellaini at all
That’s there –