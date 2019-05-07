Fans hail Leicester City’s Iheanacho on Twitter for missing last-minute chance against Man City

Kelechi Iheanacho missed a sitter against Man City

Liverpool must be the most hated club in the world currently. Despite the Reds’ outstanding season so far, it appears there are many football fans who do not want to see them win the Premier League title.

It’s been almost three decades since the Anfield club last won the league title and the wait looks likely to stretch further following Manchester City’s impressive run. The Cityzens are looking to retain the Premier League crown, having won it last season.

And Pep Guardiola’s side took a giant step towards achieving that, thanks to a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the Etihad yesterday. A marvelous strike from captain Vincent Kompany after the hour mark was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

Kompany may have scored the winning goal, but it is Leicester star Kelechi Iheanacho who is currently trending.

Why?

The Nigeria international was presented a chance to draw Leicester level in the dying embers of the game but he contrived to miss. The striker had a sitter with only goalkeeper Ederson at his mercy, but he rather placed the ball wide off the target and out for a goal kick.

“He should score, I said that to him afterwards,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers bemoaned in his post-match conference.

“In the big games there are not many chances and we didn’t have many. But the one that came, you have to score that. He (Kelechi Iheanacho) knows.”

Whiles the striker’s miss did not amuse the Liverpool faithful, it appears other rival fans are having none of it. Many football fans trooped to Twitter to hail Iheanacho for missing the chance and thereby potentially preventing Liverpool from winning a 19th league title.

In fact, some even believe the striker intentionally missed in order to allow former club Man City to win the league.

Below are some of the best tweets:

