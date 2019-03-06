Twitter, Fans slam Sergio Ramos: He intentionally got himself suspended for the second leg against Ajax as he thought the second leg would be easy
Ajax beat Real Madrid 4-1 in the second leg of the Champions League Tuesday. The Dutch team won 5-3 on aggregate. In the first leg, Sergio Ramos picked a yellow card (which suspended him from featuring in the second leg) which most fans call a deliberate one and that the Real Madrid captain thought it would be a straight forward win, but the plan backfired, and Twitter slammed the Los Blancos captain for his bad decision.
Goals from Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone meant that Ajax caused one of the biggest upsets in the Champions League.
Ajax dominated Real Madrid from the get-go and they were handed an early lead by Ziyech after he was found by Tadic. The second goal came minutes later from David Neres, and he too was found by Tadic, who was having the game of his life. The first half ended with Gareth Bale hitting the post for the Spanish side.
The second half started in a similar pattern as Ajax were opening Madrid's defense at their will. Dusan Tadic scored the third goal for Ajax with a brilliant finish. But, this goal had an element of controversy to it as it looked like the ball had went out of play in the build-up to the goal. Nevertheless, Real got one back with Marco Asensio who gave the Bernabeu some hope.
But minutes later, Lasse Schone scored a beautiful free kick past Thibaut Courtouis to seal the deal for Ajax. Nacho Fernandez was later sent off in the dying moments of the game.
This meant that Real Madrid have now been eliminated from Copa Del Ray and the Champions League in a matter of weeks and their chances of winning the La Liga look bleak as well. Real need to come back to winning ways as this has been a horrible season for them.
Here's how Twitter slammed Sergio Ramos for him getting suspended for the second leg: