×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter, Fans slam Sergio Ramos: He intentionally got himself suspended for the second leg against Ajax as he thought the second leg would be easy

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
2.14K   //    06 Mar 2019, 16:22 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

Ajax beat Real Madrid 4-1 in the second leg of the Champions League Tuesday. The Dutch team won 5-3 on aggregate. In the first leg, Sergio Ramos picked a yellow card (which suspended him from featuring in the second leg) which most fans call a deliberate one and that the Real Madrid captain thought it would be a straight forward win, but the plan backfired, and Twitter slammed the Los Blancos captain for his bad decision.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone meant that Ajax caused one of the biggest upsets in the Champions League.

Ajax dominated Real Madrid from the get-go and they were handed an early lead by Ziyech after he was found by Tadic. The second goal came minutes later from David Neres, and he too was found by Tadic, who was having the game of his life. The first half ended with Gareth Bale hitting the post for the Spanish side.

The second half started in a similar pattern as Ajax were opening Madrid's defense at their will. Dusan Tadic scored the third goal for Ajax with a brilliant finish. But, this goal had an element of controversy to it as it looked like the ball had went out of play in the build-up to the goal. Nevertheless, Real got one back with Marco Asensio who gave the Bernabeu some hope.

But minutes later, Lasse Schone scored a beautiful free kick past Thibaut Courtouis to seal the deal for Ajax. Nacho Fernandez was later sent off in the dying moments of the game.

This meant that Real Madrid have now been eliminated from Copa Del Ray and the Champions League in a matter of weeks and their chances of winning the La Liga look bleak as well. Real need to come back to winning ways as this has been a horrible season for them.

Here's how Twitter slammed Sergio Ramos for him getting suspended for the second leg:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Ajax Football Sergio Ramos Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions La Liga Teams
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Fanatic About Sports
Opinion: Ban for Sergio Ramos is just reward for astonishing arrogance 
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Sergio Ramos was busy filming documentary during Real Madrid's clash against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid beat Ajax 2-1 in the first leg
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax: 3 things we learned from the historic Ajax win at the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Solari humiliate themselves against Ajax
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 reasons why Ajax could still win their tie at Santiago Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Real Madrid as Ajax knock them out of the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1 - 4 Ajax : 3 Talking points
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Real Madrid as defending champions bow out to Ajax in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ajax could knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us