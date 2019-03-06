Twitter, Fans slam Sergio Ramos: He intentionally got himself suspended for the second leg against Ajax as he thought the second leg would be easy

Jayesh Motwani

Enter caption

Ajax beat Real Madrid 4-1 in the second leg of the Champions League Tuesday. The Dutch team won 5-3 on aggregate. In the first leg, Sergio Ramos picked a yellow card (which suspended him from featuring in the second leg) which most fans call a deliberate one and that the Real Madrid captain thought it would be a straight forward win, but the plan backfired, and Twitter slammed the Los Blancos captain for his bad decision.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone meant that Ajax caused one of the biggest upsets in the Champions League.

Ajax dominated Real Madrid from the get-go and they were handed an early lead by Ziyech after he was found by Tadic. The second goal came minutes later from David Neres, and he too was found by Tadic, who was having the game of his life. The first half ended with Gareth Bale hitting the post for the Spanish side.

The second half started in a similar pattern as Ajax were opening Madrid's defense at their will. Dusan Tadic scored the third goal for Ajax with a brilliant finish. But, this goal had an element of controversy to it as it looked like the ball had went out of play in the build-up to the goal. Nevertheless, Real got one back with Marco Asensio who gave the Bernabeu some hope.

But minutes later, Lasse Schone scored a beautiful free kick past Thibaut Courtouis to seal the deal for Ajax. Nacho Fernandez was later sent off in the dying moments of the game.

This meant that Real Madrid have now been eliminated from Copa Del Ray and the Champions League in a matter of weeks and their chances of winning the La Liga look bleak as well. Real need to come back to winning ways as this has been a horrible season for them.

Here's how Twitter slammed Sergio Ramos for him getting suspended for the second leg:

I almost feel bad for Real Madrid - 3 time #UCL defending champs stunned by Ajax, out of Copa & Liga.

Then I remember Sergio Ramos & his antics & overconfidence & deliberate booking.

Sympathy is easily replaced by schadenfreude... https://t.co/CFx5tdVwgy — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 6, 2019

What a night for Sergio Ramos.

- Missed the 2nd leg because he got deliberately yellow carded in the 1st leg so he would be free to play in the QFs.

- Watched his side get knocked out for the first time since 2015.

- Was recording a documentary about himself in the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/8Ng1uVsSIg — SBS - The World Game (@TheWorldGame) March 5, 2019

"OK Google, show me what Karma looks like..."



Feb 13th: @SergioRamosismo deliberately picks up a yellow card in the 89th min of the first leg vs @AFCAjax and is suspended for the second leg.



March 5th: @realmadrid 1-4 Ajax.#haha #Ajax #RealMadridAjax #RealMadrid #SergioRamos https://t.co/sKd9lFVMwa — The Libertarian Dwarf 🍁 (@BewareOfOgres) March 5, 2019

There have been bad decisions in football.



There have been awful decisions in football.



And there was Sergio Ramos's decision to get a deliberate booking because he thought the second leg would be easy. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) March 5, 2019

I'd say I feel sorry for Sergio Ramos, taking that cheeky yellow to be banned for Real second leg dead rubber against Ajax, but actually I'm pissing myself. What a mug. — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) March 5, 2019

Think Sergio Ramos is a great player and tonight has shown how good he is. Just a pity he thought it would be a good game to miss by getting booked in the first-leg.. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 5, 2019

Sergio Ramos ploy to pick up ban for Ajax clash backfires spectacularly... and every scowl is captured by Amazon documentary teamhttps://t.co/zgG1jtfrhU pic.twitter.com/caxPVzdtjQ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 6, 2019

Sergio Ramos' intentional suspension backfires for Real Madrid vs. Ajax https://t.co/ERKT4eEB5N pic.twitter.com/lubyWx867Z — For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 6, 2019

While Ajax were busy turfing Real Madrid out of the Champions League, Sergio Ramos filmed a TV documentary from his private VIP lounge at the Bernabéu https://t.co/WV0yP61uqA Ramos mistakenly assumed Madrid were already in the quarter finals... pic.twitter.com/KeZ26jmCQi — AS English (@English_AS) March 6, 2019

Sergio Ramos got suspended for this game intentionally pic.twitter.com/KXKSai6gqm — 🧛🏿‍♂️BLACULA 2✊🏾 (@PapiGrego) March 6, 2019

Sergio Ramos' losing bet against Ajax filmed for Amazon documentary https://t.co/kJT5yhwy0B pic.twitter.com/pKNCSVlvOv — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) March 6, 2019

Sergio Ramos deliberately got himself booked in the first leg against Ajax so he could be free of yellow cards for the quarter finals pic.twitter.com/VWV6babDlr — . (@ThoseScouseLads) March 5, 2019

Sergio Ramos got an intentional yellow card during the first leg now they are being flayed at their own stadium😂😂😂...fucking love football pic.twitter.com/4O1nlKmBUb — Manuel (@_manuel_jr__) March 5, 2019

Booked on purpose to play in the quarter-finals 👀



Knocked out in the last 16 🙃



Sergio Ramos everyone 😂😂#UCL #RMA pic.twitter.com/hoZmSDwXes — Bruce Betting (@brucebetting) March 5, 2019

Sergio Ramos’s cheating has finally backfired. Well done Ajax #REAAJA — Marley (@colinbarry80) March 5, 2019

