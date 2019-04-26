Twitter furious over Paul Pogba's selection in PFA Team of the Year

Everyone except the Manchester United fans are up in arms over Paul Pogba's selection in the PFA Team of the Year announced over last week, especially since The Red Devils have lost 7 out of the last 9 games they have played in. Twitter had a field day trolling the French midfielder, remarking that his inclusion over Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Tottenham Hotspur's Christien Eriksen defies all logic.

The PFA Team of the Year is intended to be a selection of the best players in each position, based on performances this season in the Premier League. Manchester City and Liverpool dominate the team, with 5 players each, Pogba being the lone exception.

City's Ederson got the nod in goal ahead of Liverpool's Alisson. Liverpool's marauding wingbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson occupy the wings with PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk partnering Aymeric Laporte in central defence. Manchester City's Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva occupy midfield along with Paul Pobga. City dominates the forward line with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling along with Liverpool's pace merchant Sadio Mane

Looking at the stats, Pogba has contributed 13 goals and 9 assists for the Red Devils this year. Eden Hazard has 16 goals and 13 assists to his name while Christien Eriksen has 7 goals and 12 assists to his credit. But fans and pundits alike felt that in terms of inspiring their club and overall impact, Hazard and Eriksen outshone Pogba this season.

The Frenchman came under fire last weekend for his lazy lackadaisical play as Manchester United meekly surrendered to Manchester City 2-0 in the Manchester derby. His inability to inspire the Red Devils has lead to criticism from all quarters including club legends like Roy Keane and Gary Neville. Fans also alleged that Pogba's goal numbers are inflated due to a number of penalties he has scored this season.

Chelsea fans were especially angry that Sadio Mane was included ahead of Hazard despite the Belgian playmakers having more goals, assists, key passes per game and man of the match awards this season. Other notable exclusions were Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who lost his place to Ederson and Liverpool attacker Mohammed Salah as well as Tottenham winger Son Heung-Min.

22 - Paul Pogba has been involved in 22 Premier League goals this season (13 goals, 9 assists), his best ever return in a single top-flight campaign. Worthy. #PFAawards #TOTY pic.twitter.com/70hp92Z24Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2019

Here's why Paul Pogba's place in the PFA team of the Year has proved controversial...



More on the #PremierLeagueShow, 19:00 BST on @BBCTwo#PFAawards #TOTY pic.twitter.com/hpeR59sxoI — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 25, 2019

People really have Pogba in their PL TOTY for racking up penalties, not even joking when I say Henderson has been better — Mod (@CFCMod_) April 21, 2019

Eden Hazard's stats for the 2018/19 Premier League season so far...



Absolute madness he didn't make the TOTY! 😳 pic.twitter.com/5aFQTCphgz — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 25, 2019

Pogba in team of the year, don’t make me laugh 😂😂😂😂😂 — Blue To Bits (@BobbyMancsScarf) April 25, 2019

Haha haha Paul penalty pogba no words! — Dan (@Daniely79) April 25, 2019

When news breaks that Paul Pogba is in the PFA Team of the Year. #PFAawards #TOTY pic.twitter.com/LZLGkcBlk7 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 25, 2019

The Penalty King. One of the most inconsistent players in the league this year. Where was he under Mourinho? — Iain (@Warrender_Iain) April 25, 2019

classic example of how stats only tell part of the story...#TOTY https://t.co/eaE9UP9679 — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) April 25, 2019

Paul Pogba in PFA team of the year is absolutely a big joke... Eden Hazard and Eriksen have been far far better performers this season than Pogba. Is this a way of consoling Manchester United or what? PFA you guys are bunch of cheats #PFAawards #TOTY — Rare lips 💋 (@rhowzee) April 25, 2019

Can anyone explain to me who picks the TOTY and what's the criteria



Paul Pogba isn't in the top 5 midfielders in World Football yet he makes TOTY



Sadio Mane and Bernardo Silva have had great seasons but they wouodht even lace Hazards Boots up



Oh and no Kante as well??!#TOTY pic.twitter.com/LSYefRCgkS — ChelsForLife 'The 12th Man' (@AussieRyan30) April 25, 2019

Pogba has made the #pfatoty over Hazard, Eriksen, Wijnaldum, David Silva, De Bruyne among others. Let’s just all let that sink in for a while. #bbcfootball #PFAawards #pogba — Dan Graham (@danthegraham) April 25, 2019

#Pogba running to close lads down in midfield. Absolute bluffer of the highest nature. pic.twitter.com/Ki4KRsb0lB — Joe Troy (@TheRealJT23) April 24, 2019