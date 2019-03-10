Twitter gears up as Arsenal host Manchester United tonight in the Premier League Super Sunday
The stage is all set for a classic Super Sunday clash tonight between Arsenal and Manchester United, at the Emirates Stadium in the English Premier League.
While United are placed fourth in the English top tier with 58 points, Arsenal are just one point behind them with 57 points from 29 games played. The fixture has been a highly anticipated one, as Unai Emery's Gunners look to overturn their midweek debacle against Stade Rennais FC in the Europa League, where they lost 3-1 away from home.
Whereas, Manchester United will try to continue their excellent form after unexpectedly beating Paris Saint-Germain, at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League this week, even after carrying a 2-0 home deficit.
Twitteratis, who are either rooting for Arsenal or United or are neutral football fans, have been gearing up for the game, as the match proves to be a clash of similar playing mentalities of both the clubs, who play counter-attacking football.
Let's take a look at the pre-match top tweets, as we get ready for the Super Sunday tonight!
Arsenal fans would be definitely watching out for their go to man in the big games, Alexandre Lacazette!
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 games in a row, now!
Arsenal are looking underdogs after United's rampant form in the past few weeks, but the Londoners have a decent home record for the past few games now!
As Spurs went down 2-1 against a defiant Southampton last night, both the teams, Arsenal and United have a great chance to finish on the third place at the end of this week, if any of them convincingly wins the game.
This very fixture has a lot of history attached to it, due to the prolific names who have played for both the clubs, right from Roy Keane to Thierry Henry, and counting.
United's record against Arsenal, probably makes them favourites on paper tonight!
Some supporters have already started predicting the outcome of this high profile game tonight!
Some more reactions: