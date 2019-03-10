Twitter gears up as Arsenal host Manchester United tonight in the Premier League Super Sunday

Manchester United travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal for a top four fight in the Premier League.

The stage is all set for a classic Super Sunday clash tonight between Arsenal and Manchester United, at the Emirates Stadium in the English Premier League.

While United are placed fourth in the English top tier with 58 points, Arsenal are just one point behind them with 57 points from 29 games played. The fixture has been a highly anticipated one, as Unai Emery's Gunners look to overturn their midweek debacle against Stade Rennais FC in the Europa League, where they lost 3-1 away from home.

Whereas, Manchester United will try to continue their excellent form after unexpectedly beating Paris Saint-Germain, at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League this week, even after carrying a 2-0 home deficit.

Twitteratis, who are either rooting for Arsenal or United or are neutral football fans, have been gearing up for the game, as the match proves to be a clash of similar playing mentalities of both the clubs, who play counter-attacking football.

Let's take a look at the pre-match top tweets, as we get ready for the Super Sunday tonight!

From Giggs celebration, Wiltord secures winner, Battle of Old Trafford (RvN penalty missed), the battle of Buffet (Pizzagate), 2005 tunnel fracas, Wenger sent off at OT stand, to Arsenal 8-2 humiliation.

"RIVALRY IS BEYOND IMAGINATION"#Arsenal #ManUtd#ARSMUN #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/vRxtwRdyvj — RAFIQUL ISLAM (@Rafiqulislam284) March 10, 2019

Arsenal fans would be definitely watching out for their go to man in the big games, Alexandre Lacazette!

Lacazzette always scores in big games n so it will not be a surprise when he scores together with Auba #ARSMUN #COYG — Maina Sam (@sammaish12) March 10, 2019

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 games in a row, now!

#MUFC rose a place to 4th in the #PL on 58 points after a 3-2 home win against Southampton. Their away record reads P15 W9 D2 L4 glsF30 glsA20 and overall, home and away, United are unbeaten in their last 12 games winning 10. #ARSENAL #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/VejCG89Yxv — Premstats (@premstats) March 10, 2019

Arsenal are looking underdogs after United's rampant form in the past few weeks, but the Londoners have a decent home record for the past few games now!

If you aren't worried about playing AFC today.. you should.

They've won their last 8 #EPL games at home and scored at least 2 in the last 6 games there.#ARSMUN #MUFC #GGMU — Nii Odartey (@Masa_Mills) March 10, 2019

As Spurs went down 2-1 against a defiant Southampton last night, both the teams, Arsenal and United have a great chance to finish on the third place at the end of this week, if any of them convincingly wins the game.

Man Utd has a chance to be on 3rd place today, even Arsenal #arsmun — uncle Charles 🇲🇿 (@bobbykamazu) March 10, 2019

This very fixture has a lot of history attached to it, due to the prolific names who have played for both the clubs, right from Roy Keane to Thierry Henry, and counting.

The @ManUtd - Arsenal game at Highbury in 1999 is one match I would have loved to have attended. Great mixture of attractive, end-to-end football and the kind of full-blooded contest you rarely see these days. Roy Keane led from the front again with his two goals #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/qw3w6pjbsW — Claudia (@Claudia1958MUFC) March 10, 2019

United's record against Arsenal, probably makes them favourites on paper tonight!

Manchester United have won 8, drawn 8 and lost 10 of our 26 away games at Arsenal in the premier league era.

I think we are making it 9 wins today!

C'mon United💪💪💪#ARSMUN — Merci~G (@GeorgeMercy15) March 10, 2019

Some supporters have already started predicting the outcome of this high profile game tonight!

Suddenly I got a result dah @Arsenal will win over Manchester United tonight and stop their winning streak.



Lacazette will score opening goal and Rashford equalize.



Later on, Torreira score the winning goal.#ARSMUN — Mr.17 (man) (@Striker17Msia) March 10, 2019

.@ManUtd

I see an embarrassing scoreline for arsenal tomorrow.

Arsenal 1 - 5 manutd.



You saw it here first. Pogba to get two assist and a goal. Lukaku with his first #manutd hattrick tomorrow and someone else with the last goal.#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/kho6zu4LG6 — khris (@adolphchris19) March 9, 2019

Some more reactions:

About to turn emirates stadium into dance floor again#MUFC #ARSMUN https://t.co/xSfGXNwZpX — Its Manswert (@ManswertC) March 10, 2019

If we do Mbappe like this, what will we do to Aubameyang? 😆😆😆 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/Zon3EDbHrY — PRETTY FLVCKO (@neke_k9) March 10, 2019

