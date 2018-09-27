Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter goes berserk as Sevilla hammer Real Madrid

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Feature
424   //    27 Sep 2018, 03:40 IST

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid starting line-up: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Real Madrid subs: Navas, Vallejo, Mariano, Lucas, Llorente, Ceballos, Vinicius Jr

Final Score: Real Madrid 0-3 Sevilla

The 6th gameweek of LaLiga saw Sevilla thrash Real Madrid with a 3-0 scoreline at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

With 17 minutes on the clock, Andre Silva opened the scoring for Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia stole the ball from Casemiro in midfield after a sloppy pass from Marcelo, and he immediately looked up and sent an incisive pass into the channel for Jesus Navas, who got into the penalty area and squared it for Silva for an easy finish for the Portugal international.

Soon after, Silva doubled the lead for Los Filigranas, registering a brace in the 21st minute. A Madrid corner-kick was cleared by Sevilla who got it instantly to Navas on the right, who busted a gut to get into the penalty area. The captain then fired a shot at Thibaut Courtois, who parried it right into the centre of the penalty area for Silva who picked up the loose ball to convert.

Then, minutes prior to the half-time, Wissam Ben Yedder made it 3-0 for Sevilla, much to everyone's surprise. A short corner-kick routine allowed Ever Banega to deliver the ball into the box from a different angle. Raphael Varane met the cross with a clearing header, only to find Franco Vazquez just outside the penalty area. The midfielder volleyed a pass forward and found Ben Yedder onside. From there, the 28-year-old smashed his shot past Courtois.

Consequently, Los Blancos now sit 2nd in LaLiga, having managed 13 points in 6 outings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
