Twitter goes berserk as Sevilla hammer Real Madrid

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 424 // 27 Sep 2018, 03:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid starting line-up: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Real Madrid subs: Navas, Vallejo, Mariano, Lucas, Llorente, Ceballos, Vinicius Jr

Final Score: Real Madrid 0-3 Sevilla

The 6th gameweek of LaLiga saw Sevilla thrash Real Madrid with a 3-0 scoreline at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

With 17 minutes on the clock, Andre Silva opened the scoring for Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia stole the ball from Casemiro in midfield after a sloppy pass from Marcelo, and he immediately looked up and sent an incisive pass into the channel for Jesus Navas, who got into the penalty area and squared it for Silva for an easy finish for the Portugal international.

Soon after, Silva doubled the lead for Los Filigranas, registering a brace in the 21st minute. A Madrid corner-kick was cleared by Sevilla who got it instantly to Navas on the right, who busted a gut to get into the penalty area. The captain then fired a shot at Thibaut Courtois, who parried it right into the centre of the penalty area for Silva who picked up the loose ball to convert.

Then, minutes prior to the half-time, Wissam Ben Yedder made it 3-0 for Sevilla, much to everyone's surprise. A short corner-kick routine allowed Ever Banega to deliver the ball into the box from a different angle. Raphael Varane met the cross with a clearing header, only to find Franco Vazquez just outside the penalty area. The midfielder volleyed a pass forward and found Ben Yedder onside. From there, the 28-year-old smashed his shot past Courtois.

Consequently, Los Blancos now sit 2nd in LaLiga, having managed 13 points in 6 outings.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Leganés 2-1 Barcelona 🤦‍♂️

Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid 🤦‍♂️



LaLiga's top two both fall to defeats after a comeback in the outskirts of Madrid and a first-half blitz in Andalusia. pic.twitter.com/5RySxbZZoD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 26, 2018

Man Utd 7-8 Derby County (penalties)

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Leganes 2-1 Barcelona

Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/1lXeuDvrjX — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 26, 2018

Real Madrid defenders when they see a Sevilla jerseypic.twitter.com/3IzYss05zn — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 26, 2018

Real Madrid are missing Cristiano Ronaldo🤨🤔 pic.twitter.com/bhR3ZK4nfO — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) September 26, 2018

14 goals in 6 days for @SevillaFC — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 26, 2018

Thank You Sevilla for Doing the Work of the Lord... Sevilla 3 - 0 Real Madrid 😁



Barca still topping the table. 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/NRoNLN2THG — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) September 26, 2018

Casemiro: “We gifted Sevilla 45 minutes.”



Point. Blank. Period — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 26, 2018

The 3-0 from Sevilla is the worst league defeat for Real Madrid in last 9 years from a team that isn’t Barcelona/Atlético!

Last one: 3-0 from Valencia in 2009 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 26, 2018

Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid

Leganes 2-1 Barca



Crazy matchday in La Liga. — Sheroze Ullah Khan (@Sherrydinho) September 26, 2018

Full time : Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid 😵😂😂😂😤 pic.twitter.com/AZ7heuMyKm — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) September 26, 2018

Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid



14 goals in their last 3 games.



The Sevilla Goal Machín is up and running. — Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) September 26, 2018

Well, terrible night. Lope and the team very well outplayed by Sevilla. In all departments. Horrible in defence mid attack you call it. Had chances in the 2nd half but bottled it. Thank you Bale for two important tackles and block but ffs for missing some chances. — Mayank (@incredlBale) September 26, 2018

Barcelona and Real Madrid haven’t both lost in the same round of games since January 2015 (when Valencia beat RM 2-1 and Real Sociedad beat Barça 1-0 in jornada 17). — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 26, 2018

Real Madrid fans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B14QHXUVux — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) September 26, 2018

Embarrassing game. Lost it from the start. Weren't able to compete with Sevilla's work, intensity and we couldn't handle their 5 man midfield. Lopetegui had no answer and picked a wrong team. Lot of blame goes on him — Isco_fan (@realmohamed1) September 26, 2018

I hope you guys are realizing how important Ronaldo was to Real Madrid ? — JAGS (@EtniesJags) September 26, 2018

When was the last time that Barcelona and Real Madrid lost on the same day? — Zito (@_Zeets) September 26, 2018

Real Madrid we were expecting vs Real Madrid we got 😭😭😭. pic.twitter.com/3E8hkuPOqq — PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) September 26, 2018