Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter explodes as Germany crash out of the World Cup

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another headline-generating upset as Germany, the defending champions, were ignominiously ruled out of the tournament.

The Group F topsy-turvy ended with Sweden and Mexico qualifying for the knockout stages courtesy of a giant-killing by South Korea. As such, Germany stand last in the group with only 3 points in hand.

Joachim Löw's side opened their World Cup campaign in a very unpromising fashion as they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Mexico before securing a last-minute winner against Sweden.

Needless to say, Twitterati lost its cool over Germany's elimination.


FIFA WC 2018 Germany Football South Korea Football Toni Kroos Mats Hummels Twiter reactions Leisure Reading
World Cup 2018: Germany vs South Korea - preview, head to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for in South Korea...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany vs South Korea - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 German players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
5 Most memorable 'Golden Goals' in international football
RELATED STORY
8 incidents that would have never happened had video...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 host nations that pulled off upsets 
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Germany win it late vs Sweden
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 3 things Sweden did right in 1-0 win over...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us