Twitter explodes as Germany crash out of the World Cup
ANALYST
Humor
FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another headline-generating upset as Germany, the defending champions, were ignominiously ruled out of the tournament.
The Group F topsy-turvy ended with Sweden and Mexico qualifying for the knockout stages courtesy of a giant-killing by South Korea. As such, Germany stand last in the group with only 3 points in hand.
Joachim Löw's side opened their World Cup campaign in a very unpromising fashion as they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Mexico before securing a last-minute winner against Sweden.
Needless to say, Twitterati lost its cool over Germany's elimination.