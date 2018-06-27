Twitter explodes as Germany crash out of the World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another headline-generating upset as Germany, the defending champions, were ignominiously ruled out of the tournament.

The Group F topsy-turvy ended with Sweden and Mexico qualifying for the knockout stages courtesy of a giant-killing by South Korea. As such, Germany stand last in the group with only 3 points in hand.

Joachim Löw's side opened their World Cup campaign in a very unpromising fashion as they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Mexico before securing a last-minute winner against Sweden.

Needless to say, Twitterati lost its cool over Germany's elimination.

Shocker in Russia!



With loss to South Korea, Germany fails to advance to the round of 16 at the FIFA #WorldCup for the first time. pic.twitter.com/lSAjQTxm1d — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 27, 2018

#KORGER Alert | #FIFAWorldCup2018: Defending champions Germany crash out after losing 0-2 to South Korea. Sweden & Mexico advance from Group F. pic.twitter.com/P2K6McbnnL — The Quint (@TheQuint) June 27, 2018

Threw everything forward and lost it all. The @DFB_Team_EN misses out on the round of 16. #KORGER 🇰🇷🇩🇪 #BestNeverRest pic.twitter.com/mvaQhpcHqP — Mercedes-Benz & Die Mannschaft (@mbfussball_en) June 27, 2018

#KORGER is proof of how exciting and momentous a 0-0 draw can be — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) June 27, 2018

Leroy Sane sitting at home watching Germany like pic.twitter.com/T8ay0OddIL — Ryan Eisenauer (@Eisenauer7) June 27, 2018

Fucking Germany.. what a disgrace — bogart🐺 (@_bogartt) June 27, 2018

Toni Kroos assists Germany out of the World Cup. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 27, 2018

LOW IS SCRATCHING HIS BALLS AT A RAPID RATE. — FTS Football (@FromTStands) June 27, 2018

Germany had zero drive this year. Legit zero. — ☠ (@AlbanianArty) June 27, 2018

🇫🇷 1998: France WIN World Cup

🇫🇷 2002: France OUT in Group Stage



🇮🇹 2006: Italy WIN World Cup

🇮🇹 2010: Italy OUT in Group Stage



🇪🇸 2010: Spain WIN World Cup

🇪🇸 2014: Spain OUT in Group Stage



🇩🇪 2014: Germany WIN World Cup

🇩🇪 2018: Germany OUT in Group Stage pic.twitter.com/CVTtIeCzGb — SPORF (@Sporf) June 27, 2018

See ya later Germany!! pic.twitter.com/emfjpoTlRZ — ryan keelan (@ryankeelan) June 27, 2018

Leroy Sane celebrating Germany getting knocked out the World Cup in the group stage like#WorldCup #FootballINDEX



pic.twitter.com/lprUtcPNTd — FI Bruce Wayne (@Football_INDEX_) June 27, 2018

Germany will be feeling a pain worse than this right now... #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/79JK3o8lSG — Chris Kidd (@realchriskidd) June 27, 2018

Well I wouldn't have picked Germany to finish bottom of their group. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/sOHhGbMRCr — Ben Karpinski (@followthebounce) June 27, 2018

GERMANY ARE OUT! It’s definitely coming home now pic.twitter.com/Mjgiedoi3M — Cardo (@Cardo_W) June 27, 2018

Congratulations South Korea! You really beat the last World Cup winners 🇰🇷⚽️ #KORGER — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) June 27, 2018

All those people that picked Germany 🇩🇪 in the Sweepstakes #WorldCup2018 #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/RFKOnLeOQD — Danny Hogg (@danjhogg) June 27, 2018

OMG Germany are eliminated in the World Cup #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QUBRhNrDns — Dylan 🇬🇧 (@TLDylanOfficial) June 27, 2018

Wow I’m actually in shock germany are out!!! — Marcus Butler (@MarcusButler) June 27, 2018

Oh Germany... 😭 — Zedd (@Zedd) June 27, 2018

2 – This is only the second time that Germany have been eliminated from the First Round at the World Cup having last done so in 1938. Shock. #GER #KOR #KORGER #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jIZWOlxeEw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2018