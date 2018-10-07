Twitter goes berserk as Aaron Ramsey scores goal of the season contender for Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey scored a wonderful goal against Fulham on Sunday

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey enjoyed a sweet afternoon as the Gunners romped to a massive 5-1 win over Fulham. Unai Emery’s side went into the fixture on the back of eight straight victories in all competitions.

And that good fortune continued at Craven Cottage as Fulham became the latest victims. Ramsey was brought on as a second-half substitute, replacing Alex Iwobi. But once the Welshman got on the pitch, it was obvious his teammates were lacking precision.

Ramsey ended the game with a goal and an assist to his name, but it is the former that has got the football world talking. Just seconds after coming on, the midfielder was on the end of a brilliant attacking team move which involved as many as six Arsenal players before the ball ended in the back of the net.

It hasn’t been a smooth season for the Welsh international whose future remains uncertain following numerous contractual talks. However, his goal against Fulham has given Emery and the Arsenal board just another reason why he should be tied down sooner rather than later.

There were also goals for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who both scored doubles in the game. However, none can be compared to the wonderful team goal scored by Ramsey.

It is a goal that has sent Twitter into a complete frenzy. Most football fans simply could not understand how such a “FIFA-like” goal could be scored in a professional football game.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at how football fans reacted to the wonder goal which was scored by Ramsey against Fulham on Sunday:

Ramsey started it & Ramsey finished it. Goal of the season contender pic.twitter.com/D35pbDnH4H — ‏ً (@Sidenomenal) October 7, 2018

Ramsey just scored the best tem goal I've seen in my life 🙆🙆 — Fake Earpiece 🎧 (@Mister_Judah) October 7, 2018

that Ramsey goal phew! It’s what #Arsenal is all about, intricate team play and deft finish, made my Sunday #bbcfootball — Dennis Peter (@dennispeter37) October 7, 2018

Wonderful goal by Ramsey for artful Arsenal! A masterpiece of adept ad libbing #FULARS — Jon Champion (@JonChampionJC) October 7, 2018

GOOLAZOO DE RAMSEY



PUSKAS 2019 pic.twitter.com/TNjqiMuU8u — Mundo Gunner (@MundoGunner) October 7, 2018

67' - Ramsey comes on



Also 67' - Ramsey scores! pic.twitter.com/0FzxgK8uHI — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 7, 2018

That Ramsey goal was next level. Goal of the season so far for me. 🤮#arsenal pic.twitter.com/YK0zCrOSkA — D∆VE M... (@davdmrgan) October 7, 2018

Aaron Ramsey's so amazing goal against Fulham.



This goal deserves Puskas Award! What a goal!⚽️👏❤ pic.twitter.com/OQgyZMQwa9 — Nahid Askeroff (@Nahid_Askeroff) October 7, 2018

Seriously, that Ramsey goal is up there with Giroud’s scorpion and Wilshere vs. Norwich. The build up, the touches, the movements and the finish. Top notch. — FG (@FunnyGooner) October 7, 2018

Wow. OK, the finish from Ramsey was special, but that whole build-up play from Arsenal was unreal. What a team goal! — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) October 7, 2018

What a team goal by Arsenal wonderfully finished off by Aaron Ramsey. #afc pic.twitter.com/TLES02ZqqE — Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD_) October 7, 2018

Goal of the season as at today ..

Ramsey's contract should be extended pic.twitter.com/ft1fRpgnMS — Hussein (@gentle_twin) October 7, 2018