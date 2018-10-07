Twitter goes berserk as Aaron Ramsey scores goal of the season contender for Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey enjoyed a sweet afternoon as the Gunners romped to a massive 5-1 win over Fulham. Unai Emery’s side went into the fixture on the back of eight straight victories in all competitions.
And that good fortune continued at Craven Cottage as Fulham became the latest victims. Ramsey was brought on as a second-half substitute, replacing Alex Iwobi. But once the Welshman got on the pitch, it was obvious his teammates were lacking precision.
Ramsey ended the game with a goal and an assist to his name, but it is the former that has got the football world talking. Just seconds after coming on, the midfielder was on the end of a brilliant attacking team move which involved as many as six Arsenal players before the ball ended in the back of the net.
It hasn’t been a smooth season for the Welsh international whose future remains uncertain following numerous contractual talks. However, his goal against Fulham has given Emery and the Arsenal board just another reason why he should be tied down sooner rather than later.
There were also goals for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who both scored doubles in the game. However, none can be compared to the wonderful team goal scored by Ramsey.
It is a goal that has sent Twitter into a complete frenzy. Most football fans simply could not understand how such a “FIFA-like” goal could be scored in a professional football game.
So, without further ado, let’s take a look at how football fans reacted to the wonder goal which was scored by Ramsey against Fulham on Sunday: