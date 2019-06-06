Twitter goes berserk as Cristiano Ronaldo nets sensational hat-trick against Switzerland

Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi final of the UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has again produced “that” performance following his return to the Portuguese national team. The 34-year-old took a break from international football after Portugal’s round of 16 exit in last year’s FIFA World Cup.

However, on Wednesday night he delivered yet another memorable performance for his country, scoring a sensational hat-trick against Switzerland to send Portugal to the final of the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo had struggled in the first two games after his return, drawing blanks in Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualification matches against Serbia and Ukraine, but the 34-year-old was in beast mode during his country’s 3-1 win over Switzerland.

The Juventus star opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a well-taken free-kick. Having seen his set piece prowess questioned in recent years, Ronaldo rolled back the years to score one of the most intelligent free-kicks one would ever see.

And following an equaliser from Ricardo Rodriguez, the former Real Madrid forward added two late goals to win the game for Portugal. First, he struck a low shot into left corner following an inch-perfect cross from Bernardo Silva, before dummying Swiss right-back Akanji to slot home his third goal on the night.

It was a typical Ronaldo performance, punctuated by goals. Interestingly, the Portuguese also produced other highlights during the game by demonstrating his skilful side.

At one point, he got the fans cheering as he bamboozled Mbabu and turned the defender inside out, before releasing a cross from his left foot.

But in all, the best reactions to Ronaldo’s performance can be found on social media. Just moments after the game, many football fans flooded Twitter to eulogise the Portuguese and to congratulate him on his latest feat. Portugal will now play either England or Netherlands in the Nations League final.

Below are some of the best tweets:

Nahhh look at this angle the ball is coming in right till the last moment. Another keeper left for dead by Ronaldo. GOAT!!! pic.twitter.com/k5a3uK8K3b — Tejas Nihalani (@tejasnihalani11) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is 34 years old and still ending careers. This is pure filth. Naughty. 👿pic.twitter.com/h2GKbBETfv — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) June 6, 2019

Messi last 10 hatricks vs Ronaldo last 10 hatricks ⚽ ⚽ ⚽



Shame . pic.twitter.com/lBpsjTiDo9 — C.GOATNALDO❼🐐 (@CR7537) June 6, 2019

Ronaldo third goal be like pic.twitter.com/aLioxDPmfD — fatunmbi oluwasegun (@shegopompi) June 6, 2019

Ronaldo in his free time pic.twitter.com/XC8zYOWRft — Unloyal Madrista (@L_M_M_99) June 5, 2019

Messi is not even top 20 and Ronaldo is on 88 now pic.twitter.com/tJruuzIy4K — 😁 (@Tropix22) June 6, 2019

When cristiano Ronaldo does what he does best pic.twitter.com/95zwDi8LL9 — zilondile wiseman mkhatshwa (@ZilondileWisem1) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo ended that guy OMG😳 pic.twitter.com/J8ULG5fV5x — S⚽ccerapy (@soccerapy) June 6, 2019

Need a Hattrick? It's a Big Game?



You know who to call. I mean it's so simple! 💯



Only One King Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/hL7mZWE2KE — Saleemk7a7n (@saleemk7a7n) June 5, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 53 hatricks

Let's do a small maths here

53×3=159

That means,the guy has scored 159 goals in 53 matches

Goat🐐 pic.twitter.com/mh64LyvIMB — ♏elankees (@melankees) June 5, 2019

'He still moves like an Olympic athlete' - Ronaldo shines again on international stage https://t.co/zhr4YYsOS4 pic.twitter.com/LFYGXYKM9x — Syukri Abdul Aziz (@syukazizz) June 6, 2019

Portugal into the finals

Ronaldo with an hat-trick

Portugal 3 Switzerland 1 pic.twitter.com/aUBIRYOES1 — Jimoh Basit (@jimohbasit13) June 6, 2019

I present to you The Greatest of All Time.... Cristiano Ronaldo 🔥🔥🔥 #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/IbPMAwU54d — Capitanoo Osama (@CapitanooOsama) June 5, 2019