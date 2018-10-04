Twitter goes berserk as Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 2.16K // 04 Oct 2018, 02:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There's just no stopping this guy

After his hat-trick in the first Matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage against PSV, Lionel Messi continued to make merry as he scored a crucial brace against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, in Matchday 2.

The two goals helped Barcelona beat the Premier League side 4-2 and comfortably sit atop Group B.

Apart from Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic also got on the scoresheet for Barcelona, while Harry Kane and Erik Lamela did so for Spurs.

Twitter understandably erupted with fans thronging the site to celebrate the phenomenon that is Lionel Messi.

Here's a look at a final summary of the game:

FINAL #Tottenham 2-3 #Barcelona (GOLES Harry Kane 52', Erik Lamela 66'; Philippe Coutinho 2', Ivan Rakitic 28', Lionel 56', 90' ) — Everardo Herrera (@alpiedeldeporte) October 3, 2018

Of course, Man of the match, Lionel Messi was the toast of the town and here is a look at some of the best tweets we found:

That was some performance from the 🐐 Best Ever #Messi — Gerard Coote (@Cootie_87) October 3, 2018

Even before this match, #Messi has scored more goals and provided more assists against Premier League clubs in the #ChampionsLeague than against sides from any other nation.



22 goals, 6 assists pic.twitter.com/Oz7QEtcH4g — Doyle (@Derek_Doyle89) October 3, 2018

If you have doubt #Messi is the #GOAT or not, you should stop watching football. — Sarwar Suman (@sarwarsuman) October 3, 2018

If you’ve ever argued Ronaldo was better than Messi rewatch the match at Wembley tonight, quite simply the GOAT,nothing anywhere near him #messi — Chris Black (@ChrisBlack10) October 3, 2018

what about the wee guy?

different class for the millionth time#messi#BarcaTottenham — Tucker McElroy (@leemcnaught) October 3, 2018

am absolutely speechless today..no words to describe..just tears of joy #messi — ganesh k (@ganesh21_k) October 3, 2018

Messi's work rate tonight was spot on. He didn't come to london to fuck around. Offensively and defensively he brought it #Messi #GOAT 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/diuEinPjnC — _KING_RUCKUS 👑 (@all_dat_ruckus) October 3, 2018

A serious question was also raised against the BEST Awards.

How possible is it that the three best players in the world would be named and #Messi would be missing? That list is permanently defective. #UCL #TOTBAR — biodun adeyanju (@adeyanjubiodun) October 3, 2018

The other fans, well, couldn't stop adoring the little magician to bits.

I remember reading people say Messi was only as good as he IS because of Xavi and Iniesta behind him.... wonder what excuse there using now?#messi #GOAT #Genius — Darren Bovill (@BovDaz) October 3, 2018

Another spectacular display from the greatest Messi! What a player 🐐 #Messi pic.twitter.com/lLAAVYvLFS — Mark Tricker (@tbone1590) October 3, 2018

Just when I thought Messi had done enough and he'll chill for the rest of his career. He does it again!!#messi #Barca #Spurs #SpursBarca @FCBarcelona #football — Pawan Nair (@NairPawan) October 3, 2018

#Messi by far the most superior footballer on earth. Right now he is on his own at the top. I remember the sacrilege when Pro LFC media/pundits where putting #Salah in the same ilk with Messi — God Bless Arsenal (@Arsenalman2011) October 3, 2018

I’LL SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE ONES WHO DIDN’T GET IT #Messi 🐐 https://t.co/EuDKXLdCpk — Thurgood Jenkins (@subhan_aftab98) October 3, 2018

?

What a pleasure to watch this guy play football ⚽️ ❤️ #Messi pic.twitter.com/LMzi2ajkRt — Sergio Torres (@Sergio_Torres08) October 3, 2018

Greatest of all time? What do you think?