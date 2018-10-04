Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter goes berserk as Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Humor
2.16K   //    04 Oct 2018, 02:48 IST

The
There's just no stopping this guy

After his hat-trick in the first Matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage against PSV, Lionel Messi continued to make merry as he scored a crucial brace against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, in Matchday 2.

The two goals helped Barcelona beat the Premier League side 4-2 and comfortably sit atop Group B.

Apart from Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic also got on the scoresheet for Barcelona, while Harry Kane and Erik Lamela did so for Spurs.

Twitter understandably erupted with fans thronging the site to celebrate the phenomenon that is Lionel Messi.

Here's a look at a final summary of the game:

Of course, Man of the match, Lionel Messi was the toast of the town and here is a look at some of the best tweets we found:

A serious question was also raised against the BEST Awards.

The other fans, well, couldn't stop adoring the little magician to bits.


?

Greatest of all time? What do you think?

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Mauricio Pochettino Twitter Reactions Ernesto Valverde
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: 3 talking points ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19, Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona:...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Tottenham v Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham: A True Test Of Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona:...
RELATED STORY
Four reasons why FC Barcelona can defeat Tottenham in UCL...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group B 
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Harry Kane claims he can break the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us