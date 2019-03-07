Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United beat PSG to go through to the next round of Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 on Wednesday at the Parc Des Princes in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. For Manchester United, the goals were scored by Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. For PSG, the goals were scored by Juan Bernat.

In the first half, Manchester United started on fire as Romelu Lukaku scored very early to get United going. But, then PSG replied with a brilliant goal from Juan Bernat and that meant United again had to start from the scrap. PSG were dominating with ball and creating more chances. Juan Bernat missed a chance around the 20th-minute mark and United just couldn't get out of their half. PSG were playing with brilliant intensity. Against the run of play, Manchester United made it 2-1 on the night after a mistake from Gigi Buffon allowed Romelu Lukaku to score his second. The first half was very open and United had two opportunities later on the in the half which they couldn't take. United ended the half on top but had to keep up the intensity in the second as well.

In the second half, the match followed the same pattern of play; PSG were enjoying more of the ball and United sat deep, trying to play on the counter-attack. For the first 15 minutes of the second half, the match seemed to be in the balance. It was looking like PSG had the control of the game and were keeping hold of the ball very well.

Manchester United developed some attacks in between but were lacking that final touch in the final third. Taith Chong came on late in the second half for Andreas Pereira. Juan Bernat missed an open goal around the 80th-minute mark which could have really fired back. Manchester United got a penalty in the latter stages with the help of VAR and Marcus Rashford made it 3-1 which felt like the match has ended.

Manchester United then held on late to complete one of biggest comebacks in the history of the Champions League. Brilliant from the Red Devils, considering they were missing 10 players.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's brilliant win:

I wanted to be proud of United, no matter the result tonight. I will be

I wanted to see us take the game to Paris. We have

I wanted us to be brave and I wanted to believe. I do



It's utterly ridiculous we are in this fight. But we are. MASSIVE 15 mins now for Ole!



COME ON! 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/jfDrm8yTjd — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) March 6, 2019

This is actually mental. Nobody gave us a hope in hell. We are Manchester United. Never write us off. Huge second half coming up. UP THE F**KING REDS! 🇾🇪 #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 6, 2019

Lukaku has deservedly got a lot of criticism this season but boy has he stepped up at the right time. He’s been aware, alert, quick off the mark, aggressive and clinical; especially tonight. Brilliant so far. Another couple in the second half please big guy! ;-) — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) March 6, 2019

Romelu Lukaku has scored 2 goals in three consecutive games.



Put some respect on his name. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eAvenyDStD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 6, 2019

Romelu Lukaku has scored 6 Champions League goals since joining Man Utd, 2 more than any other Man Utd player has managed in that time.



Stepping up once again. 🇧🇪🙌 pic.twitter.com/9TAEtRQQUK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 6, 2019

The Champions League pain is real 💔 pic.twitter.com/7om59v8RWe — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2019

Fred is another one that I’ve criticised in recent months but I think he’s been decent tonight. Working hard, making a nuisance of himself and trying to use it well when he’s on the ball. Big 45 coming for him. Come on! — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) March 6, 2019

OMFG!!!!! 👹 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 6, 2019

I think a Norwegian has just got a job....... — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 6, 2019

Get in Marcus ❤️ — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) March 6, 2019

Ollie at the wheel🎶🎶🎶 — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) March 6, 2019

Goodness me. When that draw was made hardly anyone thought Utd would go through. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 6, 2019

I'm saying that game was even better than the Ajax win in Madrid 👀

D R A M A — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) March 6, 2019

