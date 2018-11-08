×
Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United come from behind to beat Juventus 2-1

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Humor
08 Nov 2018, 07:30 IST

Man United came from a goal down to beat Juventus 2-1
Man United came from a goal down to beat Juventus 2-1

Manchester United recorded another famous comeback win with a 2-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Italian champions went into the game with a 100% record in group H, having won each of their opening three games in the competition.

And the Turin club saw their winning streak ended after losing to the English side. As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo was in the thick of things for the majority of the game, and he was on hand to open the scoring in the 65th minute.

After a dull first-half, the Portuguese powered home a volley in the second half after benefitting from a long-range pass from Leonardo Bonucci. It was Ronaldo’s first goal in this season’s Champions League, having drawn blanks in his previous outings.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Manchester United drew level towards the end of the game. First, Juan Mata came on as a substitute and scored from a free-kick to level matters for Jose Mourinho’s men.

3 minutes later, in the 89th minute, the Red Devils surprisingly went 2-1 ahead following an Alex Sandro own goal. Initially Paul Pogba looked like he had gotten the goal, but replays showed the Brazilian had the last touch before the ball went past Szczesny’s goal.

Again this was a massive comeback for Man United, with the club having recently been ending strongly in games. The win also sends the Red Devils into second-place in Group H. Meanwhile, this was Juventus’ first loss of the season, but the Serie A giants still remain top of the group.

Football fans have been reacting to the result, especially with the Red Devils once again coming from behind to record a famous victory over Juventus.

Here are some of the best tweets culled from football fans across the globe:

 

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Juan Mata Cristiano Ronaldo
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
