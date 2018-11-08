Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United come from behind to beat Juventus 2-1

Man United came from a goal down to beat Juventus 2-1

Manchester United recorded another famous comeback win with a 2-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Italian champions went into the game with a 100% record in group H, having won each of their opening three games in the competition.

And the Turin club saw their winning streak ended after losing to the English side. As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo was in the thick of things for the majority of the game, and he was on hand to open the scoring in the 65th minute.

After a dull first-half, the Portuguese powered home a volley in the second half after benefitting from a long-range pass from Leonardo Bonucci. It was Ronaldo’s first goal in this season’s Champions League, having drawn blanks in his previous outings.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Manchester United drew level towards the end of the game. First, Juan Mata came on as a substitute and scored from a free-kick to level matters for Jose Mourinho’s men.

3 minutes later, in the 89th minute, the Red Devils surprisingly went 2-1 ahead following an Alex Sandro own goal. Initially Paul Pogba looked like he had gotten the goal, but replays showed the Brazilian had the last touch before the ball went past Szczesny’s goal.

Again this was a massive comeback for Man United, with the club having recently been ending strongly in games. The win also sends the Red Devils into second-place in Group H. Meanwhile, this was Juventus’ first loss of the season, but the Serie A giants still remain top of the group.

Football fans have been reacting to the result, especially with the Red Devils once again coming from behind to record a famous victory over Juventus.

Here are some of the best tweets culled from football fans across the globe:

Who said Manchester United is going to Europa league #JUVMUN pic.twitter.com/7oS2HhTGUI — Eye👀_Am_Lawrence (@Eye_AmLawrence) November 7, 2018

No chance for Man United today, Ronaldo will roast them.

Mourinho: #JUVMUN pic.twitter.com/IgbDaw7AAq — Keno🦉 (@That__OVO) November 7, 2018

Scenes in that away end, WHO THE F*CK ARE MAN UNITED?! 🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪 [mufcaways]pic.twitter.com/iSdw1q5eTP — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) November 7, 2018

Jose Mourinho is listening for the haters after Man United's great escape 😂 (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/4cVg8mNdWW — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 7, 2018

85’: Juventus 1-0 Man United



86’: Juventus 1-1 Man United



89’: Juventus 1-2 Man United



MOURINHO MASTERCLASS! GET IN THERE UNITED! #mufc pic.twitter.com/64zKIvXjfj — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 7, 2018

Man United are clearly back. Isn’t that like 5 wins in a row now? And from losing positions too. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 7, 2018

It took man united 180 seconds to end Juve’s winning streak. All thanks to this man 👏🏽❤️ #JUVMUN pic.twitter.com/f0U6TBJGHV — Faris alansari (@Farisalansari3) November 7, 2018

#JUVMUN

Ronaldo scored, Man United won

The perfect evening for every Utd fan pic.twitter.com/bPicffKxfm — Norbzzzz (@norbert_karter) November 7, 2018

Liverpool losing yesterday. Blue wave last night and now Man United winning. Someone pinch me. Am I dreaming. This is officially the best two days of my life. — Scholes 🇾🇪 (@26scholes) November 7, 2018

Mourinho just went full Mourinho. pic.twitter.com/IRe6cc2zEk — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) November 7, 2018

Best United performance under Mourinho by a million miles. An utter triumph. The character shown, it total adversity in terms of Mourinho’s job prospects, in recent weeks has been incredible. Turin brings the best out of United. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) November 7, 2018

Man United just come back from 1-0 down against Juventus in Turin. Instead of letting the credit go to the players, Mourinho’s antics will take the attention away from the result & make it all about him.



Bonucci certainly wasn’t happy & Ashley Young backed his man. #JUVMUN pic.twitter.com/StNteTV8Ez — #UCL (@R1Finesse) November 7, 2018

This guy was made for Manchester United man. The A* rustler is back. Fans around the world in absolute meltdown as we speak. pic.twitter.com/8FrSnfsXAY — ¹⁰⚡ (@Rashford101) November 7, 2018