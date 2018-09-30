Twitter goes berserk over Daniel Sturridge’s golazo against Chelsea
Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what was a top-of-the-table clash.
The Blues had it in their hands and were on course for a second victory in the space of three days against Jurgen Klopp’s side before Daniel Sturridge struck late to snatch a draw for the visitors.
The England international was a late substitute but made the biggest impact with a well-taken goal from long-range to level the scores.
Maurizio Sarri’s men started on the ascendency and deservedly took a first-half lead through the impressive Eden Hazard. From there, Chelsea had the upper hand and could even had gone 2-0 up, had they taken their chances.
However, those misses would come back to haunt them as Sturridge scored a goal of the year contender to hand Liverpool a share of the spoils.
The striker had been on the pitch for just a few minutes before getting his name on the score sheet. Intriguingly, Sturridge – who is a former Chelsea player – was also on the score sheet in the Carabao Cup loss to the Blues last Wednesday.
It was a goal that sparked Jurgen Klopp and the entire Liverpool technical team into life, but that euphoria has since extended to social media.
Whiles many football fans were supporting either the Reds or Chelsea, a goal as wonderful as Sturridge’s could just not go unnoticed. The England forward received the ball way outside the Chelsea penalty area, however, he showed great vision and ambition, and released a fierce shot that flew into the top right corner.
The goal obviously took Blues shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga by surprise as the Spaniard could do very little to stop the ball.
The world of Twitter has since been talking about Sturridge’s goal. So without much ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets on the goal.