Twitter goes berserk over Daniel Sturridge’s golazo against Chelsea

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what was a top-of-the-table clash.

The Blues had it in their hands and were on course for a second victory in the space of three days against Jurgen Klopp’s side before Daniel Sturridge struck late to snatch a draw for the visitors.

The England international was a late substitute but made the biggest impact with a well-taken goal from long-range to level the scores.

Maurizio Sarri’s men started on the ascendency and deservedly took a first-half lead through the impressive Eden Hazard. From there, Chelsea had the upper hand and could even had gone 2-0 up, had they taken their chances.

However, those misses would come back to haunt them as Sturridge scored a goal of the year contender to hand Liverpool a share of the spoils.

The striker had been on the pitch for just a few minutes before getting his name on the score sheet. Intriguingly, Sturridge – who is a former Chelsea player – was also on the score sheet in the Carabao Cup loss to the Blues last Wednesday.

It was a goal that sparked Jurgen Klopp and the entire Liverpool technical team into life, but that euphoria has since extended to social media.

Whiles many football fans were supporting either the Reds or Chelsea, a goal as wonderful as Sturridge’s could just not go unnoticed. The England forward received the ball way outside the Chelsea penalty area, however, he showed great vision and ambition, and released a fierce shot that flew into the top right corner.

The goal obviously took Blues shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga by surprise as the Spaniard could do very little to stop the ball.

The world of Twitter has since been talking about Sturridge’s goal. So without much ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets on the goal.

Take a bow Daniel Sturridge 🙀🔴 pic.twitter.com/sTOabW5ulC — ᴊᴏᴇ (@LFCJoseph_) September 29, 2018

Antonio Rudiger's reaction to Daniel Sturridge's stunning 89th minute equaliser says it all. pic.twitter.com/nbVzi69ssh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2018

Stamford Bridge absolutely numb when that hit the net. That goal from Daniel Sturridge defies belief. @talkSPORTLive — Tom Rennie (@thomasjrennie) September 29, 2018

Best thing was when Sturridge came on, Chelsea supporters started singing “Chelsea reject, Chelsea reject.” 1 minute later he goes and scores a screamer. — - (@AnfieldRd96) September 29, 2018

Just a breathtaking strike by Daniel Sturridge. And a huge point for unbeaten #LFC. Fantastic game pic.twitter.com/P1QqMrOEUP — Ben Smith (@BSmith) September 29, 2018

We have got to re-witness 13/14 Sturridge these past couple of weeks, and suddenly my life feels so much more fulfilled. Genuinely cannot describe how happy it makes me to see Sturridge fit and doing what he does best. So much ability it's unreal. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 29, 2018

Sturridge with an absolutely stunning strike to equalise against Chelsea pic.twitter.com/zG9xe5xJMo — Terje (@TerjeMedia) September 29, 2018

Do you know how much I had to hold it in when Sturridge scored? I wanted to fucking do the Studge right there and then. — - (@AnfieldRd96) September 29, 2018

This we can bring on Shaqiri, Keita & Sturridge. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) September 29, 2018

No Sturridge in the FIFA World XI. Absolute travesty. pic.twitter.com/15Pjw828W9 — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 29, 2018

Antonio Rudiger's reaction to Daniel Sturridge's stunning 89th minute equaliser says it all 🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/N2s0uowcf2 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 29, 2018

Hahahaha I’m such a cunt, thank you Sturridge — Ben 〽️ (@Riddock__) September 29, 2018

Justice was done there folks!!gimwly substitutions,What a goal that’s Daniel sturridge at his best!poss goal of the season contender. — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) September 29, 2018

How am I supposed to explain to my future kids that Daniel Sturridge scored from the picture on the left, but missed in the picture on the right? pic.twitter.com/oivmgApGd3 — Fredrik (@F_Edits) September 29, 2018