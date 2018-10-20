Twitter reacts to Jose Mourinho’s heated reaction towards Chelsea's assistant coach

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.03K // 20 Oct 2018, 20:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Furious Mourinho being calmed down

Jose Mourinho could not be held back following Manchester United’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Saturday. The Red Devils manager was visibly annoyed by the behaviour of Blues assistant coach Marco Ianni, following the London club’s late equaliser.

Ianni run across the touchline to celebrate in front of Mourinho and the United bench, sparking chaotic scenes. The Portuguese went on to react angrily to the Chelsea assistant coach’s behaviour and tried to confront him, before the stewards helped restore calm.

Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni’s reaction that sparked the controversy

The game itself was filled with a lot of drama and controversy from start to finish. Man United were on the brink of a first win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 2012, after a double from Anthony Martial had put the Red Devils 2-1 in front. However, a late goal from substitute Ross Barkley ensured that the spoils were shared.

Chelsea started the game the better side and rightly went ahead in the 20th minute through Antonio Rudiger. However, United flipped the script in the second half to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

However, the major talking point of the game was Mourinho's furious reaction to Chelsea assistant coach Ianni, who appeared to cross the line while celebrating Barkley’s equaliser. The Portuguese’s reaction has drawn a series of comments from football fans who witnessed the incident.

While some sided with Mourinho and felt the Chelsea assistant manager just did not act in the spirit of the game, others also felt it was 'karma' for the Portuguese who has exhibited the same behaviour in the past against other managers.

In this age of social media, most of these comments were made on Twitter. So, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets following Mourinho’s wild reaction to the encroachment:

To be fair to Mourinho, it’s so classless to run down a touchline to celebrate. Oh wait... 😂 pic.twitter.com/xpJ6zPwsTP — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) October 20, 2018

Mourinho fully entitled to go after the Chelsea berk who antagonised the #mufc bench and then scurried off. As he is right to remind Chelsea fans how many titles he won for them when they tell him to 'f**k off'. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 20, 2018

Pathetic behaviour by that Chelsea coach & totally disrespectful to a man who won the club so many trophies.

No wonder Mourinho went nuts. pic.twitter.com/8jJSOX8BDk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 20, 2018

Before Mourinho came to Chelsea y"all had not won the EPL in 50yrs. He won you 2 straight EPL titles & gave y"all the Drogba's & Co's. You insulting your Greatest ever Manager? He made your club relevant.



RESPECT YOUR GOAT MANAGER — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) October 20, 2018

When you've been waiting ages for food and the waiter walks past with someone else's order pic.twitter.com/odnHMNxNhT — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) October 20, 2018

1 game. 4 goals. A 96th minute equalizer. One of the Chelsea staff winding up Mourinho. Jose retaliating and getting abuse by the Chelsea fans only to remind them that he’s their most successful manager.



Welcome back, Premier League football. How did we last a week without you? — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 20, 2018

These Chelsea folks have a giant mourinho complex. It is quite hilarious.



The assistant coach just disgraced himself — kenna (@kennagq) October 20, 2018

Can’t even hate Mourinho. How’s he just watched his team bottle a lead and his first reaction is to look for a scrap.



The bloke is generational. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) October 20, 2018

Who was that Chelsea guy that celebrated in front of Mourinho? Wondering whether he’s a part of the medical team and this stems back to the way Mourinho treated Eva Carneiro. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) October 20, 2018

Marco Ianni celebrates with a fist-pump directly in front of Mourinho and then runs back in front of him which clearly incenses the Portuguese manager who gets up and tries to confront the Chelsea assistant coach. Scenes. #CFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ynq9hhyOPq — amadí (@amadoit__) October 20, 2018

Before the game, Mourinho made a point of saying he would never disrespect Chelsea fans, and he hasn’t. But that’s how they respond to him? Everything they have now is down to him. Must be shit to hate the man who stopped your club from being utterly irrelevant 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) October 20, 2018

I've often been a critic of Jose Mourinho but I sympathise with him today due to the abuse he received from fans he won three titles for. — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) October 20, 2018