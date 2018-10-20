Twitter reacts to Jose Mourinho’s heated reaction towards Chelsea's assistant coach
Jose Mourinho could not be held back following Manchester United’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Saturday. The Red Devils manager was visibly annoyed by the behaviour of Blues assistant coach Marco Ianni, following the London club’s late equaliser.
Ianni run across the touchline to celebrate in front of Mourinho and the United bench, sparking chaotic scenes. The Portuguese went on to react angrily to the Chelsea assistant coach’s behaviour and tried to confront him, before the stewards helped restore calm.
The game itself was filled with a lot of drama and controversy from start to finish. Man United were on the brink of a first win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 2012, after a double from Anthony Martial had put the Red Devils 2-1 in front. However, a late goal from substitute Ross Barkley ensured that the spoils were shared.
Chelsea started the game the better side and rightly went ahead in the 20th minute through Antonio Rudiger. However, United flipped the script in the second half to ensure that the game ended in a draw.
However, the major talking point of the game was Mourinho's furious reaction to Chelsea assistant coach Ianni, who appeared to cross the line while celebrating Barkley’s equaliser. The Portuguese’s reaction has drawn a series of comments from football fans who witnessed the incident.
While some sided with Mourinho and felt the Chelsea assistant manager just did not act in the spirit of the game, others also felt it was 'karma' for the Portuguese who has exhibited the same behaviour in the past against other managers.
In this age of social media, most of these comments were made on Twitter. So, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets following Mourinho’s wild reaction to the encroachment: