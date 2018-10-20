×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts to Jose Mourinho’s heated reaction towards Chelsea's assistant coach

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Humor
1.03K   //    20 Oct 2018, 20:17 IST

Furious Mourinho being calmed down
Furious Mourinho being calmed down

Jose Mourinho could not be held back following Manchester United’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Saturday. The Red Devils manager was visibly annoyed by the behaviour of Blues assistant coach Marco Ianni, following the London club’s late equaliser.

Ianni run across the touchline to celebrate in front of Mourinho and the United bench, sparking chaotic scenes. The Portuguese went on to react angrily to the Chelsea assistant coach’s behaviour and tried to confront him, before the stewards helped restore calm.

Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni’s reaction that sparked the controversy
Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni’s reaction that sparked the controversy

The game itself was filled with a lot of drama and controversy from start to finish. Man United were on the brink of a first win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 2012, after a double from Anthony Martial had put the Red Devils 2-1 in front. However, a late goal from substitute Ross Barkley ensured that the spoils were shared.

Chelsea started the game the better side and rightly went ahead in the 20th minute through Antonio Rudiger. However, United flipped the script in the second half to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

However, the major talking point of the game was Mourinho's furious reaction to Chelsea assistant coach Ianni, who appeared to cross the line while celebrating Barkley’s equaliser. The Portuguese’s reaction has drawn a series of comments from football fans who witnessed the incident.

While some sided with Mourinho and felt the Chelsea assistant manager just did not act in the spirit of the game, others also felt it was 'karma' for the Portuguese who has exhibited the same behaviour in the past against other managers.

In this age of social media, most of these comments were made on Twitter. So, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets following Mourinho’s wild reaction to the encroachment:




 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Anthony Martial Twiter reactions Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Forget it, it's over - Mourinho accepts apology over...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard reveals he wants to work...
RELATED STORY
The Chelsea assistant that angered Mourinho - Who is...
RELATED STORY
Arrivederci, Antonio!
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Jose Mourinho needs to beat Chelsea at Stamford...
RELATED STORY
5 low points in Jose Mourinho's managerial career
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he wants to work with...
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest Chelsea vs Manchester United clashes in...
RELATED STORY
4 signs that indicate Mourinho’s 3rd season syndrome is...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us