Twitter goes crazy as Manchester United beat Swansea 4-0!
Manchester United make it 2 wins in 2 games - scoring EIGHT in the process!
3 goals in 5 minutes towards the end of the game killed off any hope Swansea had of managing a point. Eric Bailly opened the scoring in te first half and it was only in the 81st minute that United doubled their lead through Romelu Lukaku.
However, things just escalated from there. Paul Pogba chipped Fabianski to make it 3-0 in the 83rd minute and then Anthony Marital scored off the bench once again to make it 4-0 in the 85th minute.
Here's how Twitter reacted: