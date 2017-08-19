Twitter goes crazy as Manchester United beat Swansea 4-0!

Manchester United make it 2 wins in 2 games - scoring EIGHT in the process!

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 19 Aug 2017, 18:57 IST

2 goals and 2 assists in 2 games

3 goals in 5 minutes towards the end of the game killed off any hope Swansea had of managing a point. Eric Bailly opened the scoring in te first half and it was only in the 81st minute that United doubled their lead through Romelu Lukaku.

However, things just escalated from there. Paul Pogba chipped Fabianski to make it 3-0 in the 83rd minute and then Anthony Marital scored off the bench once again to make it 4-0 in the 85th minute.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Manchester United fans this season.. pic.twitter.com/llvQyB0wGo — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) August 19, 2017

Swansea 0-4 Manchester Utd pic.twitter.com/F9MSXEVb9z — Transfer Related (@TransferRelated) August 19, 2017

FULL TIME: Swansea 0 - 4 Man Utd



If you thought the Utd fans were hard to listen to last week, batten down the bloody hatches. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 19, 2017

Not his best game, but a start like Zlatan:



Lukaku

✅R. Madrid ⚽️

✅West Ham ⚽️⚽️

✅Swansea ⚽️



Ibra

✅Leicester ⚽️

✅Bournemouth⚽️

✅S'oton ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6uoEfqOXjm — Kristof Terreur ???? (@HLNinEngeland) August 19, 2017

THIS IS THE BEST PHIL JONES HAS EVER PLAYED FOR UNITED. HE'S GENUINELY NOT FALLEN OVER ONCE. FULLY EXPECTING A 91ST MINUTE PENALTY GIVEAWAY — DIRTY STINKING NEO (@WELCOME_DUP) August 19, 2017

Black FC



Baily Lukaku Pogba Martial — Supreeth Mohan (@supreeth28) August 19, 2017

2 weeks 4 goals in each match. pic.twitter.com/rYTqjV2R7I — Lasagna Diarra (@AkriPasta) August 19, 2017

After two league games:



Lukaku: ⚽⚽⚽

Mkhitaryan: ????????????????

Pogba: ⚽⚽????????

Martial: ⚽⚽????



Boring, boring Man Utd? pic.twitter.com/GIeToWs0JD — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 19, 2017

