Twitter goes crazy as Real Madrid reportedly agree £160 MILLION deal for Kylian Mbappe

?160 million for a one season wonder??

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 25 Jul 2017, 18:01 IST

Madrid bound?

Real Madrid are set to smash the world transfer record after agreeing a deal worth €180million to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, according to a report in Spain.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca claim that the Spanish and European champions have struck a deal that would easily eclipse the world-record sum of €105m that Manchester United paid to Juventus to sign Paul Pogba last year.

Madrid will pay €160m up front and at least a further €20m in add-ons relating to Mbappe's success at the Santiago Bernabeu, it is reported.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Mbappe's £160 million transfer fee works out at £10 million per goal he's scored hahaha! — Garry Carmody (@GarryCarmody) July 25, 2017

I'd love Madrid to spend £160 million on Mbappe and he turn out to be a one season wonder — James Barber (@BigBarbs95) July 25, 2017

Mbappe 160 million. After one good season. Ridiculous — Will (@FutboIWill) July 25, 2017

1 half decent season and mbappe is worth 160 million. Football is a joke yet people will try to justify this as they're on the hype train — Thomas Nolan (@Scouserhater) July 25, 2017

Mbappe to Real Madrid for £160 million. Football money is now monopoly money. It's not real money like we have in our jeans pockets. — Roddy Graham (@MrRoddyGraham) July 25, 2017

Cantera = 260 millones por Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Walker, Ederson, Danilo, Douglas Luiz



Cartera = 160 millones por Mbappe pic.twitter.com/z7lOuCcnwO — Jose Mourinho (@MouRadical) July 25, 2017

2003 @ManUtd pay £12 million for talented prospect Ronaldo



2017 @realmadriden pay £160 million for talented prospect Mbappe



Well ok then pic.twitter.com/riw8MPaERO — Aman Thakar (@AmanTsays) July 25, 2017

With madrid signing mbappe for 160 million it now makes ronaldo or bale a realistic target — Dale (@DALEHILL123) July 25, 2017

2009: Ronaldo- 96 millones €

2013: Bale-100 millones

2016: Pogba- 105 millones

2017: Mbappé ¿180 millones? Neymar ¿220 millones? #locura — I.cierva (@NachodelaCierva) July 25, 2017

Some Barça fans were saying we should cash in on Neymar & use part of the money on Mbappe. If we did, we'd only be left with money for Pizza — Seyi (@TenShadesDarker) July 25, 2017

If Mbappe, who had a good 6 months, is worth 160m, I really want to hear the case for Neymar, who's done it for years, not being worth 200m — Eugene Wong (@EWHK70) July 25, 2017

When Mbappe, an 18 year old who has only been known since November is going for £160million... pic.twitter.com/ovV9sIEqkQ — El Kloppo (@FirminoFam) July 25, 2017

BREAKING: Liverpool have told Monaco they'd like to be part of the Mbappé conversation.



They've been given the part where everyone laughs. — Captain Arsebiscuits (@anaIdirgeprat) July 25, 2017

¿180 millones por Mbappé? pic.twitter.com/7E4yD0TPR6 — Quim Domènech Puigbó (@quimdomenech) July 25, 2017

Fetching more content...