Twitter goes crazy as Real Madrid reportedly agree £160 MILLION deal for Kylian Mbappe

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 25 Jul 2017, 18:01 IST

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Madrid bound?

Real Madrid are set to smash the world transfer record after agreeing a deal worth €180million to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, according to a report in Spain.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca claim that the Spanish and European champions have struck a deal that would easily eclipse the world-record sum of €105m that Manchester United paid to Juventus to sign Paul Pogba last year.

Madrid will pay €160m up front and at least a further €20m in add-ons relating to Mbappe's success at the Santiago Bernabeu, it is reported.

Here's how Twitter reacted:


