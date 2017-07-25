Twitter goes crazy as Real Madrid reportedly agree £160 MILLION deal for Kylian Mbappe
?160 million for a one season wonder??
Real Madrid are set to smash the world transfer record after agreeing a deal worth €180million to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, according to a report in Spain.
Madrid-based newspaper Marca claim that the Spanish and European champions have struck a deal that would easily eclipse the world-record sum of €105m that Manchester United paid to Juventus to sign Paul Pogba last year.
Madrid will pay €160m up front and at least a further €20m in add-ons relating to Mbappe's success at the Santiago Bernabeu, it is reported.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
