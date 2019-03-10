×
Twitter goes mad as Chelsea hold Wolves 1-1 at Stamford Bridge 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Feature
1.28K   //    10 Mar 2019, 22:16 IST

Chelsea and Wolves clashed at Stamford Bridge today
Chelsea and Wolves clashed at Stamford Bridge today

Chelsea hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers today at Stamford Bridge in an entertaining game that ended 1-1. The Blues came up with a 4-3-3 formation where Emerson was given a rare chance to prove himself as a left-back. N'Golo Kante was placed in midfield with Jorginho and Kovacic while Eden Hazard was deployed on the left flank, Gonzalo Higuain as the center forward and Pedro to his right.

In the first half, Maurizio Sarri's men tried hard to open the scoring but they failed to do so as the visitors maintained a rigid discipline at the back. Wolverhampton Wanderers are regarded as one of the most unpredictable teams in the Premier League and they showed that once again in the match, going ahead with a beautiful effort shortly after the restart.

Chelsea started to attack aggressively after that but they weren't able to find their groove. Gonzalo Higuain missed a decent chance to pull level while Anthony Rudiger also got booked in the second half. With the Blues struggling to break Wolves' disciplined defensive line, it appeared as though the game would end in a defeat until when Eden Hazard interfered.

The Belgian became the savior for Maurizio Sarri's men once again when he found the back of the net in the closing minutes of the match following a late corner. Hazard's right-footed powerful shot went into the net as the Blues held a draw against the visitors.

Following the draw, Chelsea now find themselves in the sixth position of the table with 57 points in 29 games while Wolverhampton Wanderers occupy the seventh position with 44 points, albeit with one more game than their opponents. The result is surely going to put some pressure on Sarri's shoulders as his future at Stamford Bridge continues to be on the line.

However, Twitter has reacted to the outcome of the game and below are a few reactions from the platform:


Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers Eden Hazard Raul Jimenez Maurizio Sarri Twitter Reactions
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
