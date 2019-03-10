Twitter goes mad as Chelsea hold Wolves 1-1 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Wolves clashed at Stamford Bridge today

Chelsea hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers today at Stamford Bridge in an entertaining game that ended 1-1. The Blues came up with a 4-3-3 formation where Emerson was given a rare chance to prove himself as a left-back. N'Golo Kante was placed in midfield with Jorginho and Kovacic while Eden Hazard was deployed on the left flank, Gonzalo Higuain as the center forward and Pedro to his right.

In the first half, Maurizio Sarri's men tried hard to open the scoring but they failed to do so as the visitors maintained a rigid discipline at the back. Wolverhampton Wanderers are regarded as one of the most unpredictable teams in the Premier League and they showed that once again in the match, going ahead with a beautiful effort shortly after the restart.

Chelsea started to attack aggressively after that but they weren't able to find their groove. Gonzalo Higuain missed a decent chance to pull level while Anthony Rudiger also got booked in the second half. With the Blues struggling to break Wolves' disciplined defensive line, it appeared as though the game would end in a defeat until when Eden Hazard interfered.

The Belgian became the savior for Maurizio Sarri's men once again when he found the back of the net in the closing minutes of the match following a late corner. Hazard's right-footed powerful shot went into the net as the Blues held a draw against the visitors.

Following the draw, Chelsea now find themselves in the sixth position of the table with 57 points in 29 games while Wolverhampton Wanderers occupy the seventh position with 44 points, albeit with one more game than their opponents. The result is surely going to put some pressure on Sarri's shoulders as his future at Stamford Bridge continues to be on the line.

However, Twitter has reacted to the outcome of the game and below are a few reactions from the platform:

50 – Eden Hazard has now scored 50 Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge; only Man Utd (5) have had more players score 50+ home goals in the competition than @ChelseaFC (also Lampard and Drogba). Exclusive. #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/e1eXTmCGRN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2019

I think David Luiz might be my least favourite player to pull on a Chelsea shirt. Hasn’t got a clue how to defend. Cba to turn and run when he gets beaten. Then has no desire to even get in front of a person who was previously behind him for a possible rebound. #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/FdvdJgQIyC — Alex McGovern (@AlexMcGovern11) March 10, 2019

Drogba realizing he’s probably better than Higuain at the moment.#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/zAuldMtrxs — Sam Kuchenreuther (@Samaldinho_) March 10, 2019

This #CHEWOL game is hopelessly piss poor. So here's Robert Plant playing in his pants again. pic.twitter.com/GXLtX92Wkc — Danny Baker (@prodnose) March 10, 2019

Most goals & assists combined in @premierleague this season:



• 24 Aguero (18 goals, 6 assists)

• 24 Salah (17 goals, 7 assists)

• 24 Sterling (15 goals, 9 assists)

• 24 HAZARD (13 goals, 11 assists)



This is now Hazard's best ever PL season for goal involvements#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/AQzxLQBqYF — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 10, 2019

Chelsea have never lost a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge in which Eden Hazard has scored:



WWWDWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWD



The Garden of Eden. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/27rdln7gq4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

state if chelsea fans right now #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/awkZFCeeZz — swa ibra (@SwaIbra) March 10, 2019

Chelsea fans said that Chelsea will go past United today. My friends Chelsea is struggling to secure at least one point. #mufc #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/FwV3CigV1s — Kisii Pundit (@KisiiPundit) March 10, 2019

