Twitter goes wild as Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics guide Real Madrid to record 12th title
Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that the final belonged to him and that no one can steal the spotlight from him.
Cristiano Ronaldo was at his brilliant best as he helped Real Madrid to their record 12th European title, which is at least 5 more than any other club in the world. The Portuguese sensation opened the scoring for his side with a neat finish from the edge of the box which took a deflection from Leonardo Bonucci before nestling into the bottom left corner.
Mario Mandzukic scored a goal for the ages as he volleyed into the top corner from the edge of the box with an insane bicycle kick to bring the two sides on level terms. Casemiro then scored to give Zinedine Zidane’s side the lead, as his shot from 40 yards out took a deflection and beat Buffon at his near post.
Ronaldo – once again – stepped up to the occasion and scored his side’s third as he applied a superb finish to beat Buffon from a few yards out, thumping home Luka Modric’s cross. Marco Asensio then tapped home the 4th to kill off the tie after Juan Cuadrado was sent off following some brilliant bit of theatrics by Sergio Ramos.
Ronaldo proved once again that he is a big game player as he scored his 600th goal for club and country, while also becoming the first player in Champions League era to score in the three finals. Twitter, as you would expect, went wild after the awe-inspiring performance by Cristiano Ronaldo, here are the best tweets:
Record-breaker, history-maker!
OUCH! Burn....
Done with Ronaldo, not yet....
The only BARGAIN world record transfer, ever!
The inevitable Ronaldo vs Messi!