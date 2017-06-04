Twitter goes wild as Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics guide Real Madrid to record 12th title

Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that the final belonged to him and that no one can steal the spotlight from him.

The final that belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was at his brilliant best as he helped Real Madrid to their record 12th European title, which is at least 5 more than any other club in the world. The Portuguese sensation opened the scoring for his side with a neat finish from the edge of the box which took a deflection from Leonardo Bonucci before nestling into the bottom left corner.

Mario Mandzukic scored a goal for the ages as he volleyed into the top corner from the edge of the box with an insane bicycle kick to bring the two sides on level terms. Casemiro then scored to give Zinedine Zidane’s side the lead, as his shot from 40 yards out took a deflection and beat Buffon at his near post.

Ronaldo – once again – stepped up to the occasion and scored his side’s third as he applied a superb finish to beat Buffon from a few yards out, thumping home Luka Modric’s cross. Marco Asensio then tapped home the 4th to kill off the tie after Juan Cuadrado was sent off following some brilliant bit of theatrics by Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo proved once again that he is a big game player as he scored his 600th goal for club and country, while also becoming the first player in Champions League era to score in the three finals. Twitter, as you would expect, went wild after the awe-inspiring performance by Cristiano Ronaldo, here are the best tweets:

Record-breaker, history-maker!

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo receives man of match award from old boss Sir Alex Ferguson pic.twitter.com/lHiMvh4LJn — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 3, 2017

Most Champions League goals & assists since 2012/13:



Cristiano Ronaldo (84)

Leo Messi (53)

Robert Lewandowski (47)



31 clear... pic.twitter.com/YNzLwkiZPc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 3, 2017

2017 - 12

2016 - 16

2015* -10

2014 - 17

2013 - 12@Cristiano Ronaldo is #UCL top scorer for the 5th straight year! #UCLfinal



*joint pic.twitter.com/vXllsYlmpI — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 3, 2017

12 Months for @Cristiano Ronaldo:



Champions League

Euros

Ballon d'Or

La Liga

Champions League



GOAT pic.twitter.com/Be6NiPVqyS — SPORF (@Sporf) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo's last 12 months:



2016 UCL

2016 Euros

2016 Club World Cup

2016 Ballon d'Or

2017 La Liga

2017 UCL



Made in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/TunZzNxWnI — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo top scorer in the CL for the last 5 seasons in a row. Back to back winner. 4 time winner. Goals in 3 finals. Respect him. That's all — ' DMF (@DMF180593_v2) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing to prove to anyone. He has answered every question ever asked him in his career. #UCLFinal — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 3, 2017

You can hate the man all you want, but there's no arguing Ronaldo is the best player in the world #UCLFinal #ChampionsLeagueFinal #CR7 pic.twitter.com/dR7AjF1Y5F — Full Time Reds (@FULLTIMEREDS) June 3, 2017

MAN OF THE MATCH

MAN OF THE NIGHT

MAN OF THE SEASON

MAN OF THE CENTURY

MAN OF THE HISTORY



HALA RONALDO, HALA MADRID pic.twitter.com/3FswuD48mB — 33 OMAR 12 (@Omar__cr7_) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts his 20th trophy at the same stadium he won his 1st trophy with Man Utd to set up a Super Cup match with Man Utd. — Manchester United (@ManUtdChannel) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/ybbyybLhkT — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo when it mattered:

vs. Bayern

vs. Atletico

vs. Juventus pic.twitter.com/nIkOvLbVeP — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times!



2008

2014

2016

2017



600 career goals now! pic.twitter.com/AGDo3VPfCv — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo's season:



46 - games

42 - goals

1 - La Liga

1 - Champions League

1 - World Club Cup

1 - statue

1 - pass to Gareth Bale pic.twitter.com/ExDseIIwtO — The Football Pools (@footballpools) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo to his haters pic.twitter.com/qIo8hEfX8l — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo officially better than Messi.



Proven better in UCL

Proven better Internationally



All messi has is Spain and I'll take that. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/lSBYmumdKt — B (@FootbaIIogy) June 3, 2017

That's RONALDO! He's won back to back Champions League, Euros, Ballon d'Or , and La Liga in the last 12 months and paid his taxes too. pic.twitter.com/0tByzknTLA — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo will always perform on the world’s biggest stage. Won Portugal the Euros and now another Champions League. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 3, 2017

LEGEND: @Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 600 career goals:



Sporting Lisbon: 5

Man Utd: 118

Real Madrid: 406

Portugal: 71



pic.twitter.com/zmgwAllghd — SPORF (@Sporf) June 3, 2017

2010 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the 1st player to score a brace in a CL final since Diego Milito for Inter v Bayern in 2010. Giant. pic.twitter.com/2lqKDKtY99 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 3, 2017

600 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 600th goal in his professional career (club and country). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/HpKHys1PDW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 3, 2017

OUCH! Burn....

The typical "Cristiano Ronaldo was here" picture.. pic.twitter.com/Gh7oGRfl7L — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 3, 2017

Done with Ronaldo, not yet....

Three players have scored European Cup final hat-tricks: Di Stéfano (1960) Puskás (twice), Prati (1969). @Cristiano has 15 mins to match 'em — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 3, 2017

1 - @cristiano has now scored at least twice as many CL goals as any other player in the QF's (20), semi-finals (13) and finals (4). Giant. pic.twitter.com/FCVuatToJy — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 3, 2017

Di Stefano and Puskas (both 7 goals) are the ONLY players in HISTORY with more final goals in the EC/UCL than Cristiano (4 goals). pic.twitter.com/QBV0nMmhCp — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 3, 2017

The only BARGAIN world record transfer, ever!

11 June 2009 - Man United accept £80m offer from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Must be best-value signing of all time — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo for £80M is the biggest robbery in football history made to United. — Agent Edward (@Agent_Edward) June 3, 2017

The inevitable Ronaldo vs Messi!

Messi:

Ballon d'Or

UCL



Ronaldo:

Ballon d'Or

UCL



Ronaldo on course to win this year's Ballon d'Or... pic.twitter.com/XEDmaJMYf0 — BigSport (@BigSportGB) June 3, 2017

Messi lifted his shirt this season, whilst Ronaldo lifted all of this.#uclfinal2017 pic.twitter.com/zNeQxAofAN — Ozilsvision (@Ozilsvisions) June 3, 2017

UPDATE: Club stats since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/vJ3MVPp5tF — Chef (@champ_ian) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo will hold up the La Liga trophy, the UCL trophy and the Ballon D'Or while Messi holds up his shirt in the Bernabeau.



Levels. — MuhammadFahad. (@TheCristianoGuy) June 3, 2017

Round of 16:

Messi: 11 goals

CR7: 2 goals



Now:

Messi: 11 goals

CR7: 12 goals pic.twitter.com/x3M6EA3hTP — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 3, 2017

BREAKING: Lionel Messi fans right now.... pic.twitter.com/IxoRmET7nh — SPORF (@Sporf) June 3, 2017