Twitter goes wild as Raheem Sterling earned a bizarre penalty decision

Surendhar Venkatesavaralu

Manchester City v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League Group F

In a late night Group H Champions league encounter, Manchester City put on an impressive performance to win 6-0 against the Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk. Manchester City stay at the top of the table and are very close to ensure qualification to the round of 16 whereas Shakhtar find themselves at the bottom of the table.

With just two games to play, Shakhtar Donetsk have to win both their games and the other results must also go in their favour to progress to the next stage.

David Silva opened the scoring for the home side with a close-range tap-in, and Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead quickly by converting the penalty which saw the Cityzens head into the half-time with a two-goal advantage.

Raheem Sterling made it three with a sublime effort, and Jesus netted one more penalty in the 72nd minute to make it 4-0. Riyad Mahrez's 84th-minute effort and Jesus' injury-time goal ended a dominating fixture in favour of the men in blue.

Among those six goals scored, it was the second goal which drew controversy as Manchester City were awarded a penalty for almost nothing. In the 24th minute of the game, Raheem Sterling dribbled his way into the penalty area, and when he was about to pull the trigger, he missed his shot and struck the ground to fall miserably.

This awkward fall made referee think that it was a foul from behind and he was quick to award Manchester City, a penalty. The replays showed clearly that no defender tried to come in his way and this sparked a series of hilarious posts in twitter.

Here is a compilation of the best of those tweets related to this incident :

Vicious foul leaves Man City player wounded for life. That should have been a red vardref is absolutely blind. #manchestercity #mancity #shaktar #sterling pic.twitter.com/U7rbwxxJTL — Henrique P. 🍺 (@NEKAHHAKEN) November 7, 2018

If you missed the Raheem Sterling penalty incident, it went something like...pic.twitter.com/3uwG2ky7hO — Football Mumble (@football_mumble) November 7, 2018

Raheem Sterling's M16 assault rifle tattoo gets out of control and wins him a penalty at the Etihad! pic.twitter.com/v5LNwjv39m — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) November 7, 2018

Penalty every day of the week and given too. Correct decision there, absolute stone wall pen. No way that should not have been given. The way his foot attacks his own ankle is absolutely disgusting. Blatant penalty for Sterling there 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ixUZbv4WqZ — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) November 7, 2018

"Raheem sterling cant stand up despite earning thousands of pounds a week" — Jordan (@Jordan_LFC18) November 7, 2018

Raheem Sterling genuinely just got a penalty for kicking the pitch instead of the ball, which then forced him to trip over. The most Sterling thing I’ve ever seen. 😂😂😂 #MCISHA pic.twitter.com/ETHMwpUJGM — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) November 7, 2018

Raheem Sterling now hitting such high levels at Man City that he can win penalties without being tripped or diving. Fair play — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) November 7, 2018

Looks like Raheem Sterling took my "be more like Steven Gerrard" advice years ago a little too far here. pic.twitter.com/C1rnvus7fq — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) November 7, 2018

I was closer to Sterling than their defender. And I'm at home. — Daniel Leach (@Bluemoondan) November 7, 2018

Sterling wins a penalty. pic.twitter.com/52mPrIunVX — Graham Abbott (@HarboroAbbo) November 7, 2018

However, Sterling admitted that it was never a penalty and apologized to the officials after the game.

Sterling shared some words after the game. Hear what he said. pic.twitter.com/w4Fn3XH2kS — Superbia Proelia (@SuperbiaProeIia) November 7, 2018