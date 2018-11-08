×
Twitter goes wild as Raheem Sterling earned a bizarre penalty decision 

Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
ANALYST
Humor
596   //    08 Nov 2018, 10:00 IST

Manchester City v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League Group F

In a late night Group H Champions league encounter, Manchester City put on an impressive performance to win 6-0 against the Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk. Manchester City stay at the top of the table and are very close to ensure qualification to the round of 16 whereas Shakhtar find themselves at the bottom of the table.

With just two games to play, Shakhtar Donetsk have to win both their games and the other results must also go in their favour to progress to the next stage.

David Silva opened the scoring for the home side with a close-range tap-in, and Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead quickly by converting the penalty which saw the Cityzens head into the half-time with a two-goal advantage.

Raheem Sterling made it three with a sublime effort, and Jesus netted one more penalty in the 72nd minute to make it 4-0. Riyad Mahrez's 84th-minute effort and Jesus' injury-time goal ended a dominating fixture in favour of the men in blue.

Among those six goals scored, it was the second goal which drew controversy as Manchester City were awarded a penalty for almost nothing. In the 24th minute of the game, Raheem Sterling dribbled his way into the penalty area, and when he was about to pull the trigger, he missed his shot and struck the ground to fall miserably.

This awkward fall made referee think that it was a foul from behind and he was quick to award Manchester City, a penalty. The replays showed clearly that no defender tried to come in his way and this sparked a series of hilarious posts in twitter. 

Here is a compilation of the best of those tweets related to this incident :


However, Sterling admitted that it was never a penalty and apologized to the officials after the game.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk Football Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola Twitter Reactions
A massive Football fan | Magpie | Indian Cricket Team fan | Chennai Super Kings supporter
