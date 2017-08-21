Twitter goes wild after Neymar's 2 goals & 2 assists as PSG come from behind to win 6-2
Neymar looks all set to break a few Ligue 1 records if he continues to play like this
Neymar's home debut for Paris Saint-Germain could not have been better (well, maybe a hat-trick would have been nice). The Ligue 1 giants are up and running already and this time it was Toulouse who were handed a thrashing by the capital club.
Max Gradel had actually given Toulouse a shocking lead in the 18th minute to upset the odds. However, Neymar and co soon switched gears and ran riot.
The Brazilian opened the scoring before assisting Adrien Rabiot just four minutes later. Marco Verratti was sent off for a second yellow before Edinson Cavani then made it 3-1.
A Thiago Silva own goal gave Toulouse hope against 10 men but Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa scored within two minutes of each other to put the game out of reach.
Neymar then put the finishing touches with a solo goal where he danced around five defenders before slotting the ball home to make it 6-2 - a proper tennis scoreline.
Here are some of the best tweets from the game.