Twitter goes wild after Neymar's 2 goals & 2 assists as PSG come from behind to win 6-2

Neymar looks all set to break a few Ligue 1 records if he continues to play like this

by Ed Ran Tweets 21 Aug 2017, 03:25 IST

PSG's Neymar was directly involved in four goals against Toulouse

Neymar's home debut for Paris Saint-Germain could not have been better (well, maybe a hat-trick would have been nice). The Ligue 1 giants are up and running already and this time it was Toulouse who were handed a thrashing by the capital club.

Max Gradel had actually given Toulouse a shocking lead in the 18th minute to upset the odds. However, Neymar and co soon switched gears and ran riot.

The Brazilian opened the scoring before assisting Adrien Rabiot just four minutes later. Marco Verratti was sent off for a second yellow before Edinson Cavani then made it 3-1.

A Thiago Silva own goal gave Toulouse hope against 10 men but Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa scored within two minutes of each other to put the game out of reach.

Neymar then put the finishing touches with a solo goal where he danced around five defenders before slotting the ball home to make it 6-2 - a proper tennis scoreline.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game.

A brace, two assists and an all-around amazing performance. What a night. What a player ????????#NeymarJr10 pic.twitter.com/JiLV3HE7am — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 20, 2017

The most number of take-ons completed in a single Ligue 1 game last season was 10.



Neymar has beaten that in both his games. (11 & 13) pic.twitter.com/dhg0ALKyPL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 20, 2017

Neymar crying during a minute's silence for Barcelona attack victims..???? pic.twitter.com/RMo77bYUKv — Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) August 20, 2017

2 - @neymarjr has scored in each of his first two Ligue 1 games with Paris, a first since Florian Maurice. Era. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 20, 2017

Money ???? is nothing compared to #Neymar talent !! ???????????????????? — Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) August 20, 2017

3 goals in 2 games for Neymar may look good, but he is in fact miles of Michu's goal per £ ratio. Failure. Sell him. #NeymarOut https://t.co/AluoKVq0vB — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) August 20, 2017

Neymar just scored this goal, and can now just wait for his 2nd Puskas-award. What a fantastic player he is! He is simply priceless! pic.twitter.com/ygnVl046rH — Andre Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) August 20, 2017

.@neymarjr: Man of the Match vs Toulouse, Rating 10.0, Goals 2, Assists 2, Key Passes 7, Shots 6, Dribbles 13, Times Fouled 8 @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/JaUoqV5Y5p — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 20, 2017

Not a bad start for Neymar. 6-2 win and 2 goals. Never really expected PSG to lose to Toulouse did yous? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 20, 2017

Neymar taking the piss out of Ligue 1 already. pic.twitter.com/7yuHSCJVNy — Adam (@DeGeaoIogy) August 20, 2017

#PSG didn't go a man down when #Verratti got sent off - #Neymar just got twice as good. Incredible performance. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 20, 2017

Neymar is just ridiculous. Two goals, three assists and a successful rainbow flick tonight. Running the show with ease. He is exceptional. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 20, 2017

Can we just appreciate Neymar's delivery from a corner-kick, and then Kurzawa's goal.



???? | @canalplus pic.twitter.com/0cLFSxFJVN — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) August 20, 2017