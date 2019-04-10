×
Twitter hails Son Heung-min after his goal helps Tottenham beat Manchester City 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
31   //    10 Apr 2019, 03:29 IST

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Tottenham met Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and a splendid strike from Son Heung-min helped his side register a victory. Tottenham will obviously go to Etihad with a slender 1-0 lead when these teams meet on the 18th.

Manchester City started strong in the initial minutes and got a penalty due to a controversial VAR decision on a handball. Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola and his men, Sergio Aguero's penalty was saved by Hugo Lloris. City could have been at an advantage with an early away goal, but they looked nervous and failed to create throughout the match.

Tottenham were not dominating at any point in the match but they kept pressing and managed to prevent City from getting into their groove. Chances looked short for them, especially when Harry Kane was forced off due to an injury.

In the absence of the team's talisman, Son stepped up and gave a vital lead to Spurs with his 78th minute strike. Picking up Eriksen's pass on the right, Son failed to control the ball initially but kept it on the pitch, and his sudden movement left City defenders helpless as he put the ball into the net.

Son had become the first player to score for Spurs in their new stadium a few days ago, and now became the first player to score in their new stadium in UEFA Champions League as well.

Speaking during his post match conference, Son said:

“As a team we never give up. We fight. It was a very difficult game but we deserved to win and were more clinical than them. I like this stadium. It is so amazing to play here. I am really grateful to have these team-mates and these great fans. We performed well and fought well and the next 90 minutes are away. We will fight together.”

Fans have since taken to Twitter to praise Son after his vital goal against City.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
