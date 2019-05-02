×
Twitter hails Lionel Messi after his majestic brace against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
1.36K   //    02 May 2019, 03:09 IST

Messi celebrates goal after goal as he provides a brace for his team.
Messi celebrates goal after goal as he provides a brace for his team.

FC Barcelona emerged as the winner against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Former Liverpool ace Luis Suarez opened the scoring, and Lionel Messi netted twice to enjoy a sensational 3-0 win at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona will next face Celta Vigo in the La Liga before facing Liverpool at Anfield in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. With the La Liga done and dusted, it seems natural that the Catalan giants will be eyeing for their third historic treble in club's history.

Jurgen Klopp and his team came into the match, hoping for a positive result. Despite starting well and matching Barcelona especially in the second half of the match, Blaugrana forwards were ruthless and eventually punished the Reds.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk insisted that they were not afraid to face Lionel Messi but it was Messi who punished Liverpool with his brace. Speaking in an interview ahead of the first leg clash, Van Dijk said:

"I think he is the best player in the world. But you see how we play and how we defend. We don't defend one v one, we defend all together and we attack all together as well so we will see. We will be ready.

But Van Dijk's words had little value as Messi scored his 11th and 12th Champions League goal in the current campaign. Former Liverpool man Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 26th minute, after receiving a great pass from Jordi Alba. The opening goal tilted the game heavily towards the Blaugrana but Jurgen Klopp's men showed determination and strength to fight back.

Liverpool matched Barcelona stride by stride in the opening minutes of the second half and dominated proceedings. After a lot of defending, the Spanish giants were quick to punish the Reds in the 75th minute of the game as Messi slotted a tap in after Suarez's shot hit the post. Seven minutes after the goal, Messi scored a majestic goal from a free-kick which eventually killed the game.

Here's how twitter reacted:

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions Camp Nou Stadium
