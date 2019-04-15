×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter hails Mohamed Salah for his stunning goal against Chelsea

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
735   //    15 Apr 2019, 09:53 IST

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant goal in Liverpool's victory against Chelsea
Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant goal in Liverpool's victory against Chelsea

Liverpool overcame a huge hurdle as the challengers of the Premier League title registered a crucial win against top four chasers, Chelsea. This helped to keep pace in the title race and saw them regain the two points lead at the top, having played a game more than Manchester City.

The first half was relatively a cagey affair and both, Liverpool and Chelsea were nullifying each other. Neither side of the two broke the deadlock. However, the second half began in a stunning fashion for the hosts as in form forward Sadio Mane scored with a headed finish from a close range on 51st minute via a wonderful delivery by Jodan Henderson to give his side an all-important lead.

Just two minutes later, the exquisite stage for Anfield witnessed something remarkable when their star Egyptian found the back of the net with a thunderous left-footed strike from the long range.

It was a brilliant and well-taken shot. Surely, it was going to be a strong contender for the goal of the season. This could become the highlight moment of Liverpool's 2018-19 campaign and it was delivered by their of PFA Player of the Year. It was also Salah's 19th goal in the EPL this season. That made him the joint top scorer in the division alongside Sergio Aguero.

This 53rd-minute goal put the intense contest to the bed and Liverpool came out as worthy winners. When Jurgen Klopp was asked about Mohammed Salah's remarkable goal, he insisted,

“It blew me away. It was a really, really outstanding finish. I don’t want to minimize that but I [also] loved the first goal—good team play, good cross, good header.''

Unsurprisingly, the supporters all over the world reacted heavily to Mohammed Salah's stunning goal and here are some of the best Twitter reactions for this memorable event.

Advertisement


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 men who were brilliant for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
The meteoric rise of Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that won Liverpool the game
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 3 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Salah: Four wins will give Liverpool title
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis 
RELATED STORY
These people shouldn't belong to Chelsea - Giroud backs Salah after 'bomber' chants
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah must find a way to end his goal-scoring drought soon
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Hits and misses from gameweek 31
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us