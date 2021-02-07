Twitter can't handle the excitement as Minamino scored on Southampton Debut

Takumi Minamino’s loan spell at Southampton had a dream start as the Japanese international scored on debut against Newcastle United. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder's goal was the talking point even as Southampton succumbed to another defeat after the 9-0 drubbing by Manchester United last week.

Minamino was loaned out on deadline day to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side until the end of the season in order to gain more game time, having struggled for opportunities with the Reds.

On his arrival the Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said:

“I am very pleased to welcome Takumi to our squad for the rest of this season. He will help provide another good attacking option, and is importantly the right profile of player for us. This will give us some additional depth in our squad at an important time, and I am looking forward to beginning work with him on the training pitch.”

Minamino – who only joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg a season back– has featured just 17 times in all competitions this season for the Reds. The Japanese had struggled for starts behind the established front three of Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Firmino. In his short time with Liverpool Minamino managed four goals and two assists.

However, this perfect start at Southampton has left the Liverpool fans upset, as they started to feel that it was unfair to let Minamino go on loan. Many took to Twitter to show the frustration

Here are some of the best tweets after his debut goal for Southampton.

Finally a Liverpool player scores. Minamino pulls a goal back for Southampton. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 6, 2021

MINAMINO HAS MORE GOALS IN 2 STARTS THAN ORIGI HAS THIS SEASON — Vik (@LFCVik2) February 6, 2021

Takumi Minamino has more PL goals (2) than £72m "generational" Kai Havertz (1)pic.twitter.com/vRD2J305AX — Byron 🇧🇼 (@MCFCByron) February 6, 2021

4 goals and 2 assists in the 8 games Takumi Minamino has started this season. pic.twitter.com/vob95JysXk — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 6, 2021

No way Minamino has scored more goals for Southampton than Liverpool 😭 — 𝙊𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙧 🩸 (@UtdOscarinho) February 6, 2021

Minamino has more goals from open play in 2021 than Fernandes. pic.twitter.com/gF8PfKKxmg — Vishal 🕉 (@VBG_10) February 6, 2021