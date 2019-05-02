×
Twitter: Lionel Messi eulogized for his sublime performance against Liverpool

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
110   //    02 May 2019, 03:20 IST

Messi, the GOAT, scores a brace against Liverpool
Messi, the GOAT, scores a brace against Liverpool

Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Camp Nou, thanks to goal from Luis Suarez and a brace from Lionel Messi. Messi reached his 600th goal for the club with that stunning free-kick and Twitter couldn't stop praising the little Argentine's genius.

Coming to the match, Liverpool started things on a bright note as they were causing problems to the home side with their high press. However, Barcelona drew first blood after Jordi Alba picked out Suarez with a brilliant pass and the Uruguayan made no mistake and flicked it into the back of the net.

Barcelona then had much more control on the proceedings and Liverpool were trying to soak the pressure in and break on the counter. They did just that, but Sadio Mane couldn't get his touch right in front of goal. The first half looked balanced and both teams were looking capable of scoring as we approached the second half.

In the second half, Liverpool looked up for it and they were pressing very high up field. They were creating chances and James Milner tested Marc Andre Ter-Stegan with a shot from just inside the box which the latter saved brilliantly.

Salah then struck a low drive cutting in from the right-hand side and Ter-Stegan was there again to save. It looked like Liverpool will get their precious away goal but on the counter, Barcelona made it 2-0. Messi picked up the ball in the middle of the park and ran at Liverpool's defense and the Argentine's deflected pass found Suarez who struck the bar and it fell perfectly for Messi to tap it in.

The third goal was absolutely brilliant as Messi let out one of his trademark free-kicks from 35 yards and picked out the top corner. Salah then struck the bar during the closing stages of the game and that defined the Merseyside Red's day.

At the end of the day, Liverpool became another English club to suffer the wrath of Messi and here's how Twitter praised the little man:


UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde La Liga
Twitter hails Lionel Messi after his majestic brace against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League
