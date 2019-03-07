Twitter: Manchester United fans claim Rashford is better than Mbappe following win over PSG
Manchester United fans are still buzzing following Wednesday’s historic win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The English giants ran riot at the Parc des Princes, and ended with a 3-1 away win to eliminate PSG from the competition.
A double from Lukaku and another from Marcus Rashford were enough to see the Red Devils advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The game was, however, hit by controversy with VAR deciding United’s winning goal.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were heading for the exit before Presnel Kimpembe appeared to use his hand to block a shot from Diogo Dalot. Although the incident looked unintentional, a penalty was awarded to United after consulting VAR.
Rashford stepped up and scored to make it 3-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate. The aftermath of the game was dominated by that controversial penalty call, with PSG openly airing their frustration with the decision.
However, another topic that has stoked the fire on social media is the debate on who the better player is between Rashford and Kylian Mbappe. The two young players have been on top of their games, and have both won the Golden Boy award in the past.
Mbappe scored when PSG beat United 2-0 at Old Trafford three weeks ago, however, the Frenchman endured a quiet evening in the 2nd-leg. Rashford, on the other hand, scored the goal which settled the tie in the Red Devils’ favour.
As a result, many United fans are currently touting the England international as a better player than Mbappe. It is worthy to note that both players made their breakthroughs as teenagers and have since developed into two of the most sought-after players in Europe.
Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets as the Mbappe vs Rashford banter rumbles on: