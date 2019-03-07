Twitter: Manchester United fans claim Rashford is better than Mbappe following win over PSG

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 4.55K // 07 Mar 2019, 22:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rashford outshined Mbappe during the PSG vs Man United nd-leg game

Manchester United fans are still buzzing following Wednesday’s historic win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The English giants ran riot at the Parc des Princes, and ended with a 3-1 away win to eliminate PSG from the competition.

A double from Lukaku and another from Marcus Rashford were enough to see the Red Devils advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The game was, however, hit by controversy with VAR deciding United’s winning goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were heading for the exit before Presnel Kimpembe appeared to use his hand to block a shot from Diogo Dalot. Although the incident looked unintentional, a penalty was awarded to United after consulting VAR.

Rashford stepped up and scored to make it 3-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate. The aftermath of the game was dominated by that controversial penalty call, with PSG openly airing their frustration with the decision.

However, another topic that has stoked the fire on social media is the debate on who the better player is between Rashford and Kylian Mbappe. The two young players have been on top of their games, and have both won the Golden Boy award in the past.

Mbappe scored when PSG beat United 2-0 at Old Trafford three weeks ago, however, the Frenchman endured a quiet evening in the 2nd-leg. Rashford, on the other hand, scored the goal which settled the tie in the Red Devils’ favour.

As a result, many United fans are currently touting the England international as a better player than Mbappe. It is worthy to note that both players made their breakthroughs as teenagers and have since developed into two of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets as the Mbappe vs Rashford banter rumbles on:

Picture taken a couple of minutes ago of Mbappe with his new bedroom wallpaper. As you can see, his hero is Marcus Rashford. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FYm9EeCZiU — United Related (@UnitedsRelated) March 7, 2019

Advertisement

Mbappe is the best young player.

Rashford: Hold my cup pic.twitter.com/5qmZ7CTiek — John Sena Akoto (@dat_NERDY_kid) March 6, 2019

Mbappe this, Mbappe that..



MARCUS RASHFORD!!! pic.twitter.com/liJav7TYHD — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 6, 2019

The Manchester United way💪

Pogba did it, and now Rashford against Mbappe#PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/dFVKt8tie8 — Patrick 🇰🇪 (@PatricPatricks) March 6, 2019

Mbappe when they ask him if he really said he is the real golden boy and he is better than Rashford pic.twitter.com/OqeOZI6jQv — EvlTwn (@taselona) March 6, 2019

Heard Mbappe was knocking on the United dressing room ready to apologise to Rashford like:pic.twitter.com/FyS4liPZKo — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) March 6, 2019

Rashford is actually better than Mbappé... pic.twitter.com/cFCKbmWPsO — jack (@Icfcjack) March 6, 2019

mbappe was so star struck with rashford in his presence he had to faint pic.twitter.com/sWSUke5EJR — THE WIZRD (@FBG_pluto) March 7, 2019

Rashford when Mbappe asks for his shirt after the game pic.twitter.com/Oc4fthC6Ah — Wonton (@MitchWatton) March 6, 2019

When Rashford catches Mbappe slipping outside the Eiffel Tower. pic.twitter.com/BiofK9y5av — Monobear (@Chrinkster) March 6, 2019

Rashford to Mbappe when he scored:pic.twitter.com/hycCgGHdp2 — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) March 6, 2019

Rashford: They said you're the best youngster in the world



Mbappe:pic.twitter.com/TxvelfhHN3 — WeDiscussFootball (@DiscussFootbal) March 6, 2019

Rashford the next time he hears u lot trying to compare him to Mbappe pic.twitter.com/fVLbk65rOR — Certi Lannister (@rodney4ks) March 6, 2019

I was alive when Mbappé was blessed by the great Marcus Rashford pic.twitter.com/N4HHj2W3f1 — John (@campbelljaa) March 6, 2019

Advertisement