Manchester United fans lash out at Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘disrespectful’ goal celebration
Modern football is often synonymous with controversy and right now the most trending topic is Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal celebration against Manchester United in last night’s UEFA Champions League game.
The Portuguese faced his former side, but in Juventus colours, as the Red Devils emerged 2-1 winners on the night. Ronaldo opened the scoring with a classic finish to hand the Italians the lead and surprisingly celebrated against his old club.
The 33-year-old appeared to have been overtaken by his emotions, but quickly raised a hand to apologise to the travelling United fans for celebrating the goal against them.
Obviously, this did not amuse many Red Devils fans, who thought Ronaldo should have accorded the club that raised him much more respect.
Also. the former Real Madrid star did not help matters as in his post-match interview, where he stated that Manchester United deserved nothing from the game.
“The Champions League is a special competition, where you could be winning, but can’t relax, as anything can happen,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Sky Sport Italia .
“We dominated the game for 90 minutes, had so many chances, could’ve killed it off three or four times, but we relaxed and were punished.
“Manchester United did nothing to win the game. You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.
“Now we’ve got to lift our heads, as we played really well and are still top of the group.”
Ronaldo’s comments, coupled with his goal celebration, has been strongly criticized by a section of United fans on social media.
Many Red Devils faithful took to Twitter to lash out at the Juventus forward for the manner in which he acted.
