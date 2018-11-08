Manchester United fans lash out at Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘disrespectful’ goal celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Manchester United

Modern football is often synonymous with controversy and right now the most trending topic is Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal celebration against Manchester United in last night’s UEFA Champions League game.

The Portuguese faced his former side, but in Juventus colours, as the Red Devils emerged 2-1 winners on the night. Ronaldo opened the scoring with a classic finish to hand the Italians the lead and surprisingly celebrated against his old club.

The 33-year-old appeared to have been overtaken by his emotions, but quickly raised a hand to apologise to the travelling United fans for celebrating the goal against them.

Obviously, this did not amuse many Red Devils fans, who thought Ronaldo should have accorded the club that raised him much more respect.

Also. the former Real Madrid star did not help matters as in his post-match interview, where he stated that Manchester United deserved nothing from the game.

“The Champions League is a special competition, where you could be winning, but can’t relax, as anything can happen,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Sky Sport Italia .

“We dominated the game for 90 minutes, had so many chances, could’ve killed it off three or four times, but we relaxed and were punished.

“Manchester United did nothing to win the game. You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.

“Now we’ve got to lift our heads, as we played really well and are still top of the group.”

Ronaldo’s comments, coupled with his goal celebration, has been strongly criticized by a section of United fans on social media.

Many Red Devils faithful took to Twitter to lash out at the Juventus forward for the manner in which he acted.

Here are some of the best tweets:

What a weak personality Ronaldo has.

How insecure can you be to celebrate like that haha — Georges (@Cinephile_MU) November 7, 2018

Rude from Ronaldo 🔥



Celebrating against his parent club, not cool. Gonna be so awkward when he returns from his 9-year loan.



Fans are confused - don’t know whether to celebrate or boo. pic.twitter.com/p80z4gGjcm — Josh Hoban (@MrJHoban) November 7, 2018

Ronaldo claiming handball...lol..just look at him and he had the guts to celebrate against us...yuck #mufc #ucl pic.twitter.com/V5dGaAQIsH — Smiley (@siir_smileey) November 7, 2018

Bit harsh of Ronaldo to celebrate against his parent club — Jack (@jackmaguire94) November 7, 2018

Just the last thing about celebrations even to Cristiano Ronaldo. Never ever ever ever celebrate like that against Manchester United. When will they ever learn🤷🏾‍♂️😂



The real comeback kings❤️ pic.twitter.com/CzwXuILFlA — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) November 7, 2018

People who thought Ronaldo won't celebrate shaa

Man doesn't share any emotions with anyone

Just money, ego and his self interest — Messinin (@mary3dex) November 7, 2018

Mkhitaryan that didn't have a good time with us scored against us and didn't celebrate.



But see your Ronaldo. — Quadri (@Quadri___) November 7, 2018

Yeah let him celebrate

And who had the last laugh

United

We fucking don’t care now Ronaldo since u disrespected us! — 🔴Martial Fc🔴 (@manutdfanvoice) November 7, 2018

Did Ronaldo celebrate that? ...Against us!!! I don't care how sick it was. 😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/l9y3OSxCkg — F. S. A-D MA (@TheBlackElixir) November 7, 2018

He who celebrate last, celebrate better. Ronaldo should know now 😂 pic.twitter.com/TxmzcuhRXY — Deacon (@MalualAtem) November 8, 2018

Did Ronaldo just celebrate on us ? Wtf nigga we made you!#JUVMUN — oj (@bulelanimlele) November 8, 2018

Respectable players don't flex (celebrate) on their old clubs in soccer (football) out of respect. Ronaldo flexed his abs and Manchester United flexed their Win. I'll take the W to go please. #ManU #CL #Karma — Will (@WayOfTheWill) November 8, 2018