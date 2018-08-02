Twitter mercilessly trolls Alvaro Morata after his dismal performance against Arsenal

Nived Zenith

Morata struggled against Arsenal after missing a penalty early on

Chelsea endured a disappointing loss against arch-rivals Arsenal in the International Champions Cup clash between the two sides at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night. The Blues started the game strongly, owing to some individual brilliance from Callum Hudson-Odoi, but were put to the sword for not converting the bulk of their chances in the 90th minute when Arsenal grabbed a late equalizer through Alexandre Lacazette to force the game into penalties.

Unai Emery's men prevailed over Chelsea in the end and won 6-5 on penalties courtesy of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's unsuccessful spot-kick to cap off Arsenal's International Champions Cup campaign on a high. However, a major talking point that emerged during the game was perhaps Alvaro Morata and his glaring inconsistency in front of goal that was quite evident on the night.

The Spaniard struggled to find his feet and even missed a first half penalty in the 15th minute after a rather weak effort on goal was parried away by Petr Cech, who enjoyed a rare but sweet success while stopping penalties in Arsenal colours, a feat that has been hard to come by ever since he left Chelsea for the North London outfit.

Twitter did not resist from brutally trolling Morata for his dismal outing and without further delay, let's take a closer look at some of the best reactions on social media pertaining to the same:

Alvaro Morata's first half highlights

Just some numbers..

Alvaro Morata's first half against Arsenal:



4 shots

3 big chances

1 missed penalty

0 goals pic.twitter.com/8hUrACmaNF — bet365 (@bet365) August 1, 2018

Some were forced to take back their audacious claim!

Dear United fans,



Sorry for ever saying that Morata > Lukaku. It is very clearly not the case. Apologies again.



Sincerely,

Chelsea fans — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) August 1, 2018

True that imo

Morata 🙈🙈 should be a straight red card this pic.twitter.com/Rn8vGsaZwe — Matty (@matty7scott) August 1, 2018

A deadly combination indeed!

Morata has the movement of Aguero and the finish of Emanuel Frimpong. It’s actually quite mesmerising to watch in a weird way. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) August 1, 2018

The struggle is real...

Hudson-Odoi is singlehandedly trying to recreate Morata, but Morata be like, “nah, I prefer to struggle.” — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 1, 2018

Perez to be convicted for daylight robbery?

Get Florentino a statue outside Bernabéu, how on earth did he manage to get €70m for Morata — Ryan. (@Rygista) August 1, 2018

Hypothetical situation, just imagine!

Just had a thought of what would happen in a 1v1 situation between Morata and Karius..pic.twitter.com/RGIQ1wuKnt — 👑Mr Chelsea Boss👑 (@MrChelseaBoss) August 1, 2018

A little dose of harsh reality for the day now...

Morata trying to finish 1v1pic.twitter.com/f61OKSpwch — 👑Mr Chelsea Boss👑 (@MrChelseaBoss) August 1, 2018

Total gentleman

Credit to Alvaro Morata for putting in a worse performance tonight than the guy who designed this Chelsea kit pic.twitter.com/qEhUGzdV6v — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 1, 2018

Also, grass is green!

Morata struggling. Water is wet. — CFC (@CFCWriter) August 1, 2018

*insert Gary Neville throatgasm*

The only way Morata will be decent for us is he is scores a last minute goal at the Nou Camp to solidify our place in a Champions League Final. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) August 1, 2018

OUCH!

People need to get off Morata's back.



Breastfeeding twins isn't easy. — losriley (@losriley) August 1, 2018

The hair-dyer treatment 2.0!

Petr Cech hasn’t saved a single penalty in his entire Arsenal career...



Alvaro Morata: hold my hairdryer.... — Kenneth (@NiceGuyKenny) August 1, 2018

Morata more than made up for Bellerin's misery in the first half

Morata has easily been Arsenal's best defender tonight, sweeping up Chelsea's through balls and harmlessly booting it out of danger. Brilliant. 👏 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 1, 2018