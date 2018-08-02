Twitter mercilessly trolls Alvaro Morata after his dismal performance against Arsenal
Chelsea endured a disappointing loss against arch-rivals Arsenal in the International Champions Cup clash between the two sides at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night. The Blues started the game strongly, owing to some individual brilliance from Callum Hudson-Odoi, but were put to the sword for not converting the bulk of their chances in the 90th minute when Arsenal grabbed a late equalizer through Alexandre Lacazette to force the game into penalties.
Unai Emery's men prevailed over Chelsea in the end and won 6-5 on penalties courtesy of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's unsuccessful spot-kick to cap off Arsenal's International Champions Cup campaign on a high. However, a major talking point that emerged during the game was perhaps Alvaro Morata and his glaring inconsistency in front of goal that was quite evident on the night.
The Spaniard struggled to find his feet and even missed a first half penalty in the 15th minute after a rather weak effort on goal was parried away by Petr Cech, who enjoyed a rare but sweet success while stopping penalties in Arsenal colours, a feat that has been hard to come by ever since he left Chelsea for the North London outfit.
Twitter did not resist from brutally trolling Morata for his dismal outing and without further delay, let's take a closer look at some of the best reactions on social media pertaining to the same:
Alvaro Morata's first half highlights
Just some numbers..
Some were forced to take back their audacious claim!
True that imo
A deadly combination indeed!
The struggle is real...
Perez to be convicted for daylight robbery?
Hypothetical situation, just imagine!
A little dose of harsh reality for the day now...
Total gentleman
Also, grass is green!
*insert Gary Neville throatgasm*
OUCH!
The hair-dyer treatment 2.0!
Morata more than made up for Bellerin's misery in the first half