×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter on fire as fans ignite Messi vs Ronaldo debate after both players starred in Champions League

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
794   //    14 Mar 2019, 17:46 IST

Ronaldo and Messi stole the show during this week’s Champions League’s games 
Ronaldo and Messi stole the show during this week’s Champions League’s games 

This weekend’s Champions League games have been one of the most exciting in recent years. Not only did it give football fans amazing goals to savor, but it also presented the chance to once again watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in successive days.

Since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus last summer, the football world has barely seen both players go toe-to-toe in any competition like they used to do in La Liga. However, their rivalry appears to have been rekindled on Europe’s grandest stage – in the Champions League.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo inspired Juventus to a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium. The Portuguese scored a sensational hat-trick to ensure that the Serie A champions overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to progress to the quarter-final of the competition.

Having watched Ronaldo receive all the praise for his performance, Messi also took centre stage during Barcelona’s second leg clash against Lyon on Wednesday. The Argentine did not score a hat-trick, but he netted twice and also provided two assists as the Spanish side won 5-1.

In the aftermath of the game, Messi praised Ronaldo for his hat-trick, saying: "What Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus did was impressive."

"I thought Atletico Madrid would be tougher. Ronaldo had a magical night with three goals."

Asked about the probability of facing Ronaldo’s Juventus in the next round of the Champions League, Messi answered: "All of the opponents are complicated. Ajax, for example, showed that they're an amazing team of youngsters and they don't fear anyone. It'll be difficult no matter who we face. We have to prepare ourselves for a tough challenge."

But on Twitter, though, fans have once again ignited the perennial Messi vs Ronaldo debate, arguing out who the better player is between both players.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Europe Best Moments Football Lionel Messi Net Worth
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate heats up after Champions League performances: Twitter reactions
RELATED STORY
Twitter compares Ronaldo and Messi after their midweek exploits in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Why the Messi-Ronaldo debate still rages on despite similarly stunning performances from the two legends
RELATED STORY
Ryan Giggs gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate; reveals key difference between the two
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
Gary Lineker says comparing Messi and Ronaldo is nonsense, but later subtly tweets that Messi is the best
RELATED STORY
"Argentines are proud of Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo is a Beast," says Maradona
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: One Champions League record that Lionel Messi still holds ahead of the Portuguese superstar
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken Records In Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Draw: Two possible mouthwatering quarterfinals that would be great for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us