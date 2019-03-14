Twitter on fire as fans ignite Messi vs Ronaldo debate after both players starred in Champions League

Ronaldo and Messi stole the show during this week’s Champions League’s games

This weekend’s Champions League games have been one of the most exciting in recent years. Not only did it give football fans amazing goals to savor, but it also presented the chance to once again watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in successive days.

Since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus last summer, the football world has barely seen both players go toe-to-toe in any competition like they used to do in La Liga. However, their rivalry appears to have been rekindled on Europe’s grandest stage – in the Champions League.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo inspired Juventus to a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium. The Portuguese scored a sensational hat-trick to ensure that the Serie A champions overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to progress to the quarter-final of the competition.

Having watched Ronaldo receive all the praise for his performance, Messi also took centre stage during Barcelona’s second leg clash against Lyon on Wednesday. The Argentine did not score a hat-trick, but he netted twice and also provided two assists as the Spanish side won 5-1.

In the aftermath of the game, Messi praised Ronaldo for his hat-trick, saying: "What Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus did was impressive."

"I thought Atletico Madrid would be tougher. Ronaldo had a magical night with three goals."

Asked about the probability of facing Ronaldo’s Juventus in the next round of the Champions League, Messi answered: "All of the opponents are complicated. Ajax, for example, showed that they're an amazing team of youngsters and they don't fear anyone. It'll be difficult no matter who we face. We have to prepare ourselves for a tough challenge."

But on Twitter, though, fans have once again ignited the perennial Messi vs Ronaldo debate, arguing out who the better player is between both players.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Yesterday Ronaldo had a great game, Messi was trending, today Messi had a great game and he is still trending.. Messi is the SI unit of football 🐐 🐐 #Messi pic.twitter.com/IsJngndgRT — Jiji_Byte (@ByteJiji) March 13, 2019

Messi is actually the best player in the world.

Messi is better than Ronaldo.#Messi #BarçaOL pic.twitter.com/HXm8zbr5mT — Ajsidi🏅 (@Sidi__jr) March 13, 2019

Ronaldo last night: Three goals.

Messi tonight: Two goals & two assists.



The Earth is 4.5 billion years old and we're lucky enough to be alive to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play football.



⚽️🙌 pic.twitter.com/IYF9dGioES — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 13, 2019

If you watched both games of Ronaldo and Messi yesterday and today, you just have to think that:



Ronaldo is a lethal finisher, a Suárez or Lewandowski with super powers



Messi? He's motherfucking Cruyff, Iniesta, Xavi, R9 all together



Wake up — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℙ𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕦𝕘𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕖 ℂ𝕦𝕝é™ 🇵🇹👑 (@PortugueseCule) March 13, 2019

Ronaldo is the GOAT



Messi: pic.twitter.com/3THN3y9yVX — Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) March 14, 2019

Dear God, I'd like to thank you for letting me live in a world were these two live. #Messi and #Ronaldo are the greatest footballers of our time! pic.twitter.com/XWq8oUzj1D — #BABA_KA_ANAYA (@Qiniso_Gudazi) March 14, 2019

Have you thought about this ?



In 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the best 2 players in the world.



It’s 2019 and they are still the best 2 players in the world!



What’s happening ? pic.twitter.com/pt3AyG2O13 — OGA Nelson (@theoga_nelson) March 14, 2019

2 out of this guys played with Ronaldo and still chose Messi. pic.twitter.com/cgX6khoUJL — Xhaka Laca Boom (@Mayoral_OP) March 13, 2019

Ronaldo is a great goalscorer you can't take that from him but Messi is everything in football. Ronaldo is good but Messi is better. Goat.🐐 #UCL #Messi pic.twitter.com/peJdQpWegj — MSH (@Msuleimaan) March 13, 2019

Messi Panenka🔥🔥🔥



Ronaldo could never do this🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0yhnQRik6K — Banterlogy ⚽️ (@Footy_humour10) March 14, 2019

We’re lucky to be living in the time of Messi and Ronaldo. Two very different footballers. Two very different people. Two winners. Two players that spur each other on. Two giants of the beautiful game. 👏👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2019

Messi copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League performance like pic.twitter.com/Youn52rShT — CRonaldoDaily.com (@BreatheRonaldo) March 13, 2019

How many times is Messi better than Ronaldo?



Me: pic.twitter.com/XvSbc2Wwbb — lion🦁 (@lloyd__tino) March 13, 2019

Remove Messi’s 2 goals:

Barca 3 - 1 Lyon

Remove Ronaldo’s 3 goals:

Juventus 0 - 0 Atlético

Moral lesson:

Ronaldo ran the show and was magical! The horns and the goatie sprouted out!

It’s not by taking pictures with goats!

King!

Maestro! pic.twitter.com/gXFJc7WNHj — ƔҨℳi ટƔℓaℜ㊧㉷® (@Dope_Template) March 14, 2019

