Twitter pays tribute to the legendary career of Philipp Lahm

After 15 years of top-flight football, Philipp Lahm has decided to call it quits at the end of the season.

Philipp Lahm calls it a day!

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has announced that he will be retiring from football at the end of the current season. The 33-year-old is arguably one of the best right-backs to have ever graced the football pitch and is certainly the best there is currently in the world of football.

The Bayern Munich captain has guided the Bavarians to many honours across Europe, which includes 7 Bundesliga titles, 6 German Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup. Apart from that, Lahm also won the FIFA World Cup with the German national team.

Lahm, who came through the ranks at Bayern Munich, has decided to call time on what has been one of the most storied careers in the world of football. The Bayern Munich captain has a unique record to his name – having never received a red card in his 15-year long career.

Here is what the World Cup winner had to say about his retirement: "I'm going to stop playing football at the end of the season. More than a year ago I started checking and questioning myself from day to day and week to week. I'm certain I'll maintain peak form through to the end of the season. I can manage that until the end of the campaign, but not beyond it.”

Twitter, as you would expect, paid homage to the Germany legend:

Lahm confirms he will retire at the end of the season: https://t.co/hYRutknDuA pic.twitter.com/Wtd80wdL4x — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 7, 2017

What a career this has been....

It hasn't been a bad career has it?



Philipp Lahm



More: https://t.co/ztCkI42xgY pic.twitter.com/TM0vD2ghRa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 7, 2017

How many titles can Lahm add to this collection?

UCL

Bundesliga

German Cup

UEFA Super Cup

Club World Cup

World Cup pic.twitter.com/mIfYSexN8W — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 8, 2017

ZERO RED CARDS – Can you believe it?

Phillip Lahm will retire at the end of season.



- Games: 571

- Caps: 113

- Trophies: 21

- Red Cards: 0



Legend pic.twitter.com/c4aIv0SxSu — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) February 8, 2017

Philipp Lahm will retire without a Ballon d’Or to his name. The best player never to win the award is _______? pic.twitter.com/l1NltApI0G — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 8, 2017

Truer words have never been spoken!

Guardiola: "Lahm is the most intelligent footballer I have ever coached. He is an absolute legend."#UCL pic.twitter.com/M0ZTTFWoI8 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 8, 2017

Always one lad in your group who never changes his hairstyle, makes all the right choices and is just really good at everything. pic.twitter.com/qSWzoL4RrI — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 8, 2017

Philipp Lahm throughout the years [Welt]pic.twitter.com/d6yh6zpygS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 8, 2017

If I'd have played as many games as Philipp Lahm and never received a red card I'd be thoroughly ashamed. The little fucking prefect. — Macca (@The_Paris_Angel) February 8, 2017