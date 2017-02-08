Twitter pays tribute to the legendary career of Philipp Lahm
After 15 years of top-flight football, Philipp Lahm has decided to call it quits at the end of the season.
Germany and Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has announced that he will be retiring from football at the end of the current season. The 33-year-old is arguably one of the best right-backs to have ever graced the football pitch and is certainly the best there is currently in the world of football.
The Bayern Munich captain has guided the Bavarians to many honours across Europe, which includes 7 Bundesliga titles, 6 German Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup. Apart from that, Lahm also won the FIFA World Cup with the German national team.
Lahm, who came through the ranks at Bayern Munich, has decided to call time on what has been one of the most storied careers in the world of football. The Bayern Munich captain has a unique record to his name – having never received a red card in his 15-year long career.
Here is what the World Cup winner had to say about his retirement: "I'm going to stop playing football at the end of the season. More than a year ago I started checking and questioning myself from day to day and week to week. I'm certain I'll maintain peak form through to the end of the season. I can manage that until the end of the campaign, but not beyond it.”
Twitter, as you would expect, paid homage to the Germany legend:
What a career this has been....
ZERO RED CARDS – Can you believe it?
Truer words have never been spoken!