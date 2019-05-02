Twitter pours out its heart for Spanish goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas

What's the story?

Iker Casillas suffered a cardiac attack while training for Porto on Wednesday morning. The Spanish goalkeeper required immediate surgery for his ailment and is recovering well post medical attention. His well-wishers have prayed for his rapid healing on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Casillas left Real Madrid in 2015 after he was deemed surplus to the Los Blancos' requirements. The 37-year-old goalkeeper is a Real Madrid icon, making 725 appearances for Los Merengues.

Iker lifted three international trophies consecutively, winning Euro 2010, World Cup 2010, and Euro 2012. The Spanish shot-stopper earned a nickname- "Saint Iker" because of his ability to produce amazing saves.

The World Cup winner racked up 19 trophies during his illustrious spell at Madrid. His former club, Real Madrid, released a statement,

"Real Madrid CF wants to transmit all their support to their beloved captain Iker Casillas.

"Iker Casillas has taught us throughout his professional career to overcome the most incredible challenges to enhance the glory of our club. He has taught us that surrendering does not fit into our philosophy of life and has shown us countless times that being stronger no matter how hard the challenge is is the path to victory.

"Real Madrid want to see their eternal captain recovered as soon as possible and send him all the courage of the world."

The heart of the matter...

Casillas had reported for training on Wednesday morning, and the training session was monitored by Porto's head coach, Sergio Conceicao.

The status-quo of Iker was affirmed by Porto as they released a statement,

"Iker Casillas suffered an acute heart attack during Wednesday morning's training session,"

"The training session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto.

"Casillas is doing well, he's stable and his heart problem has been resolved."

Well-wishes for Iker...

FC Porto confirmed Casillas' status as stable. Football fraternity has risen to the occasion, praying for his swift recovery from the scare.

Thinking of you, @IkerCasillas - we all hope to see you back on the pitch soon ❤ https://t.co/z2KI5Z8CdB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 1, 2019

Just want to wish a healthy recovery to one of the most decorated and humble goalkeepers in the World @IkerCasillas. Get well soon my friend. — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 1, 2019

Stay strong, @IkerCasillas! Our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019

Cesar Azpilicueta begins by wishing his international team-mate Iker Casillas a good recovery. He says he has been told the goalkeeper is doing well and improving. #FRACHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2019

Stay strong Iker, never give up and get well soon!



Forza Iker, non mollare e torna presto!



Mucho ánimo Iker, a volver pronto!#casillas @IkerCasillas 👊🏻🔙🔜 pic.twitter.com/OLYgSgWPyG — Javier Zanetti (@javierzanetti) May 1, 2019

💪🆙🔝



Our best wishes, @IkerCasillas. We are pretty sure that it is just a fright and you will recover in no time. We would like to send a warm embrace to the best goalkeeper ever in the Spanish football history. pic.twitter.com/Wsw3UJF27P — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) May 1, 2019

Sorry to hear this. Wishing @IkerCasillas a full and speedy recovery. One of the greats. https://t.co/y0vjh0aHuu — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 1, 2019

Haven’t been on Twitter recently due to life just being so busy but have to send out support for Iker Casillas after hearing he suffered a heart attack. News says he seems to be OK. Stay strong, Capi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dir1ILs7Yq — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) May 1, 2019

Pronta recuperación campeón @IkerCasillas 💪 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 1, 2019

What's next?

Porto's goalkeeper is said to be responding well and is expected to regain consciousness by tomorrow morning. The extent of trauma is not yet measured, keeping him away from the action at least this season.