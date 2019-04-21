Twitter lauds Cristiano Ronaldo as he becomes the first player to win top three European leagues

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 244 // 21 Apr 2019, 13:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Juventus continued their domestic dominance as they defeated Fiorentina 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium to claim their record eighth successive Serie A title. After being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Dutch outfit, Ajax Amsterdam, Massimiliano Allegri's men faced tenth-placed Fiorentina in a bid to claim the Serie A title on the 33rd matchday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Bianconeri last summer for a fee of €117 million, has contributed 19 goals and 8 assists in Juve's league triumph. The Portuguese talisman became the first player ever to win the title in three different top European leagues. Having already proved himself in the Premier League and LaLiga, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Juventus with the view of finding new challenges in his footballing career in a different league.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles during his spell at Manchester United. Later, the 34-year-old helped Real Madrid win two LaLiga titles during his nine-year-long stint at the Bernabeu.

After crashing out of the Champions League, there was speculation surrounding the future of the talismanic forward. However, when asked whether he would stay at the club or not next season, the former Real Madrid star replied:

"1,000 per cent."

Talking about his personal achievements during his tenure in three different leagues, Ronaldo said:

"I'm very happy,"

"First of all for winning the Scudetto and then for being the first player to win the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A."

Speaking about the Champions League exit, he added:

Advertisement

"We were not able to win the Champions League, but we will do better next year,"

Here are some of the best tweets reacting to Ronaldo's achievement.

Congratulations to @Cristiano on becoming the first player to win The Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. A wonderful achievement. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2019

The most UCL wins, goals and assists in history.



The only player to have won 5 Champions League titles.



Cristiano Ronaldo has bow become the first player in history to win the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. pic.twitter.com/eGQaHZEbBJ — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) April 20, 2019

Many years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson signed a great lad. He believed he would one day be the Greatest!



A little over 17 years later



UCL all time top Scorer

Most UCL Finals

R Madrid all time top score

1st to win ELP La Liga Seria A



His name is Cristiano Ronaldo. You can't hate him pic.twitter.com/IVQBRGkFeR — Zoba Man Utd 👑 (@ZobaTwits) April 20, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has now won the league title in England, Spain and Italy. He joins Jose Mourinho on this elusive list. pic.twitter.com/bEAZMJ7r02 — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) April 20, 2019

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo’s career:



🏟 800 Games

⚽ 599 Goals

🎯 212 Assists

🎩 46 Hat Tricks

🏆 27 Trophies



✅ First player to win the league in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 🇪🇸 and 🇮🇹.



🥇 Joint-most Ballon d'Or awards.



🇪🇸 Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/NzWwW3cS79 — Cristiano Ronaldo ⬜⬛ 🐐 (@Cr7Fran4ever) April 20, 2019

Champion at Italy

Champion at Spain

Champion at England



One of the best the Sport will ever see!



Cristiano Ronaldo!!!#NFFCShow pic.twitter.com/0YLV6KV4cU — #NFFCSHOW #FANSWEYSABI #football (@NFFCshow) April 20, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to win the title in :



England : 🏆🏆🏆

Spain : 🏆🏆

Italy : 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DrFpGIFSeo — Jeff (@Jdrista) April 20, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo's done it in yet another European country 🇮🇹🐐 pic.twitter.com/9mGcn4MVMX — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) April 20, 2019

Premier League ✅

LaLiga ✅

Serie A ✅



Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first man to win Europe's three major leagues 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4YSjzjHK8x — Goal (@goal) April 20, 2019