Twitter lauds Cristiano Ronaldo as he becomes the first player to win top three European leagues
Juventus continued their domestic dominance as they defeated Fiorentina 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium to claim their record eighth successive Serie A title. After being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Dutch outfit, Ajax Amsterdam, Massimiliano Allegri's men faced tenth-placed Fiorentina in a bid to claim the Serie A title on the 33rd matchday.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Bianconeri last summer for a fee of €117 million, has contributed 19 goals and 8 assists in Juve's league triumph. The Portuguese talisman became the first player ever to win the title in three different top European leagues. Having already proved himself in the Premier League and LaLiga, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Juventus with the view of finding new challenges in his footballing career in a different league.
Ronaldo won three Premier League titles during his spell at Manchester United. Later, the 34-year-old helped Real Madrid win two LaLiga titles during his nine-year-long stint at the Bernabeu.
After crashing out of the Champions League, there was speculation surrounding the future of the talismanic forward. However, when asked whether he would stay at the club or not next season, the former Real Madrid star replied:
"1,000 per cent."
Talking about his personal achievements during his tenure in three different leagues, Ronaldo said:
"I'm very happy,"
"First of all for winning the Scudetto and then for being the first player to win the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A."
Speaking about the Champions League exit, he added:
"We were not able to win the Champions League, but we will do better next year,"
Here are some of the best tweets reacting to Ronaldo's achievement.