Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho fumed with Chelsea's assistant Ianni
Manchester United who were struggling at the 9th placed in the Premier League table were desperate for a win but were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea in game week nine.
Antonio Rudiger broke the deadlock for the Blues in the 21st minute but Anthony Martial's two goals in the 55th and 76th minute helped the Red Devils lead the game. However, it was in the 96th minute when Ross Barkley equalized for the Blues that Jose Mourinho reacted angrily at Sarri’s second assistant, Ianni for his celebrations towards the special one.
Jose Mourinho after the game said:
"I am not annoyed with anything. What happened was with Sarri's assistant, and Sarri was the first one to come to me to say he would resolve the problem internally with me. After that, his assistant comes to me in Sarri's office and apologized to me. I immediately said if you feel that way, and you want to apologize, of course, I accept apologies, and to forget it because I made lots of mistakes in my career. So I'm not going to kill you because of one. Forget it, it's over, he apologized and it's over."
Mourinho's anger and rage shows how much his team needed a win and the crucial three points in the Premier League as they had the worst start of the season. Manchester United are currently in the 9th place with fourteen points from nine games.
Manchester United have had a great start to the UEFA Champions League as they are currently in the second place after two matches in the group stages. Next up they will have the third match against Juventus at Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, in the Premier League, they will have their home game against Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Below are how some fans reacted on Twitter as Jose Mourinho raged against Chelsea assistant Coach, Ianni.