Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho fumed with Chelsea's assistant Ianni

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 281 // 21 Oct 2018, 16:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho enraged at Chelsea Assistant coach

Manchester United who were struggling at the 9th placed in the Premier League table were desperate for a win but were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea in game week nine.

Antonio Rudiger broke the deadlock for the Blues in the 21st minute but Anthony Martial's two goals in the 55th and 76th minute helped the Red Devils lead the game. However, it was in the 96th minute when Ross Barkley equalized for the Blues that Jose Mourinho reacted angrily at Sarri’s second assistant, Ianni for his celebrations towards the special one.

Jose Mourinho after the game said :

"I am not annoyed with anything. What happened was with Sarri's assistant, and Sarri was the first one to come to me to say he would resolve the problem internally with me. After that, his assistant comes to me in Sarri's office and apologized to me. I immediately said if you feel that way, and you want to apologize, of course, I accept apologies, and to forget it because I made lots of mistakes in my career. So I'm not going to kill you because of one. Forget it, it's over, he apologized and it's over."

Mourinho's anger and rage shows how much his team needed a win and the crucial three points in the Premier League as they had the worst start of the season. Manchester United are currently in the 9th place with fourteen points from nine games.

Manchester United have had a great start to the UEFA Champions League as they are currently in the second place after two matches in the group stages. Next up they will have the third match against Juventus at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, they will have their home game against Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Below are how some fans reacted on Twitter as Jose Mourinho raged against Chelsea assistant Coach, Ianni.

Chelsea fans bitter that he’s at a BIGGER club. Simples really. — GB (@GarryBaxter6) October 21, 2018

Mourinho would have done the same, if it was the other way round, don't you think? — ArsenalGal🇺🇬 (@ArsenalGal1) October 21, 2018

Cracking under the pressure again eh, Jose you used to be special, now, your just used!!😂😂😂 — Alex Kohl (@akohl32) October 21, 2018

Sarri is a man. He is a professional in the business. He respects every coach and he respect the work mourinho has done in Chelsea. The assistant coach or what so ever his role is in Chelsea, really need to be far from Sarri. It's indeed a shameful act from the dude — Iam_machy (@Machyofficial) October 20, 2018

stop with the propaganda. the Chelsea assistant coach had no right to be in Jose Mourinho's face. — angry united fan (@jatin_rampal) October 20, 2018

He gives it out but can't handle it when someone gives it back... — yOung ToWser (@Young_Towser) October 20, 2018

Superb from José, he's there for his team, what he done for @ChelseaFC people should show him more respect 🔴⚪️🔵🇬🇧🇬🇧 — Mark Hamill 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@wearetheloyal) October 20, 2018

Get ‘em Jose 🤨🧐😇 — justin marx (@IndigoBliss) October 20, 2018

Pls also add that the Chelsea staff waved his hand across Jose's face — Ighodalo G. Isibor (@justisibor) October 20, 2018

That dude looks like Pep!😂 — Mehul Ahir (@ThisGuyMehul) October 20, 2018