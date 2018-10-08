Twitter reactions as John Terry retired after 23 years of football

John Terry

John Terry, who was one of the best defenders in the Premier League has retired after a long spell of 23 years of football.

He won a total of five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League, and one UEFA Champion League title since his time with Chelsea.

Terry also gives tribute to the Blues as he said: "After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing. I want to thank my amazing teammates, coaches, managers and backroom staff, who I was honoured to work with and learn from. They all guided me on my way to playing 717 games for the club I love, and it was a privilege to serve them as captain."

John Terry

"They also helped me achieve my boyhood dream of playing for and captaining England, of which I am immensely proud. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead."

Terry joined Chelsea at a young age of 14 from West Ham United representing both the youth and reserve team. He then went on to make his debut for the west London club in 1998 as a late substitute against Aston Villa which resulted in a draw.

The former England international central defender was also on a loan spell with Nottingham Forest before being a regular for the Premier League club in 2000 where he made a total appearance of 717 matches and scored a total of 67 goals in all competition.

John Terry with Rio Ferdinand

However, his stint with the England National Team started in 2003 before he retired in 2012 where he had made 78 appearance and scored a total of six goals. He also captained the Three Lions thrice in which he was stripped twice for his racial abused against former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand.

Twitter has reacted as John Terry retired from professional football.

Great career, and a great player. — Gordon Hill (@gordonhill54) October 7, 2018

Thanks for all the memories,. Happy retirement — aniekwe Gabriel (@AniekweGabriel) October 8, 2018

Congratulations John Terry for such an amazing career. One of the toughest defenders I've ever faced and always enjoyed the challenge and banter. Big respect bro and wish u all the best to you and the family for the future. 🙌🏽👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NvdfFQR0w7 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) October 8, 2018

I will take this opportunity as well and wish him well. Football was always amazing to watch whenever he was at the pitch. Captain, i will always admire you JT26✌ — Caroline Mwanzia (@m_wanzia) October 8, 2018

Legend in the field and out of the field , the World of football will miss u legend 😍😢captain John terry https://t.co/xhmGWsuMED — Ahmed Deeq (@deckartan) October 8, 2018

Congratulations on your amazing career John Terry. I’m lucky to have shared a lot of memories and I will be always grateful for everything I have learned from you, a true leader and a legend of @ChelseaFC and football. I wish you all the best in your next chapter. #JT26 💙 pic.twitter.com/SKngXAvg7E — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 7, 2018

He was great defender the world had . — Boneriguha Oreste (@boneriguha) October 7, 2018

The greatest CB in Premier League history. One of my idols growing up. Thank you JT! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/H6V2Gok6vt — Hazardinho (@SarriballEra) October 7, 2018

Captain. Leader. Legend. Thank you for everything, John Terry! #CFC ..love him and i missed him too — Chelsea Babe (@debbie_chelsea) October 7, 2018