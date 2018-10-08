Twitter reactions as John Terry retired after 23 years of football
John Terry, who was one of the best defenders in the Premier League has retired after a long spell of 23 years of football.
He won a total of five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League, and one UEFA Champion League title since his time with Chelsea.
Terry also gives tribute to the Blues as he said: "After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing. I want to thank my amazing teammates, coaches, managers and backroom staff, who I was honoured to work with and learn from. They all guided me on my way to playing 717 games for the club I love, and it was a privilege to serve them as captain."
"They also helped me achieve my boyhood dream of playing for and captaining England, of which I am immensely proud. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead."
Terry joined Chelsea at a young age of 14 from West Ham United representing both the youth and reserve team. He then went on to make his debut for the west London club in 1998 as a late substitute against Aston Villa which resulted in a draw.
The former England international central defender was also on a loan spell with Nottingham Forest before being a regular for the Premier League club in 2000 where he made a total appearance of 717 matches and scored a total of 67 goals in all competition.
However, his stint with the England National Team started in 2003 before he retired in 2012 where he had made 78 appearance and scored a total of six goals. He also captained the Three Lions thrice in which he was stripped twice for his racial abused against former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand.
Twitter has reacted as John Terry retired from professional football.