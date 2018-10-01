Twitter reactions as Kevin de Bruyne returns to training

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 // 01 Oct 2018, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin de Bruyne was expected to miss games till November

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has returned to training after he had suffered a knee injury in August during a training session. Kevin de Bruyne was expected to miss games till November. However, he began training with the team on Monday.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking ahead of the win against Brighton said,

"Kevin is making the last steps (in his recovery). He could start training in the next few days, doing part of the sessions. Everything is going well"

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin de Bruyne's return to training

The Belgian midfielder joined City in 2015 on a six year contract. Since then he has been on fire for City as he has made a total appearance of 143 games, and scored 35 goals. He helped them lift the 2017-18 Premier League title, with the highest point total in Premier League history.

In the 2017-18 season, he was nominated for PFA Player of the Year, and was also voted as Manchester City Player of the Season.

Kevin de Bruyne returning to training will be a big boost for City as Sergio Aguero had a foot injury which was sustained back in September. Meanwhile, Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph are still recovering from their knee injuries.

He helped City lift the 2017-18 Premier League title

Manchester City lost to Lyon at the Etihad Stadium by 2 goals to one last time out in the UCL. Next up they will face Hoffenheim in the second match of the group stage.

Meanwhile in the English Premier League, they will be up against Liverpool next. The Reds are also title contenders, and are on similar points as The Cityzens.

Fans have reacted on Twitter as Kevin de Bruyne returned to training.

Allison must be ready 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/ZDCweJ1X4I — Amr (@iiAmr21) October 1, 2018

Best way to start the month💙 — Teiko (@thefanchoco_) October 1, 2018

Best midfielder in the world — Footy😂😂😂 (@Footystuff5) October 1, 2018

Our magician our superstar in terms of passes and assists #mcfc — Terrence Siwachi (@SiwachiTerrence) October 1, 2018

Joy in my heart! 😭💙 — Luigi Riva 🇳🇬🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇪 (@tunde_vorm) October 1, 2018

Can't wait until he actually ends up starting at Anfield — Axel 💙⚽🇧🇼 (@Axel73J) September 30, 2018