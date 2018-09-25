Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reactions as Luka Modric wins Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award

Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
442   //    25 Sep 2018, 10:45 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
Modric and Marta at the FIFA awards show

Luka Modric won the FIFA Men's Best Player of the Year award, beating the likes of Messi and Ronaldo. Modric also ends the decade long winning streak of Ronaldo and Messi, since Kaka won it the last time in 2007.

Didier Deschamps was awarded the best coach, while for the women it was Orlando Pride's Brazilian forward Marta winning the Women's Best Player of the Year award. Modric is the first Croatian to win the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award after helping them reach the final of the World Cup, before losing to France.

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Modric after winning the UEFA Champions League final

2018 is the year of Modric as his silverware keeps on increasing. He begins the year with a Champion League title with Real Madrid, then a second place finish with Croatia at the World Cup. Adding to that, he won the FIFA Golden Ball, UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, and now the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award.

Luka Modric was able to become the best player in the world as he was voted by fans, national team coaches, national team captains, and journalists from across the globe, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Modric and Mbappe at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia final

After accepting of the award, he also talked about the 1998 Croatian Captain Zvonimir Boban who led the team to the top three in France, he said,

"He was my big inspiration and that team gave us belief that we could achieve something great in Russia. Hopefully, we can be the same for next generations. This award shows that we all can become the best with hard work, dedication, and belief. All dreams can come true"

Fans have reacted on Twitter to Luka Modric winning the FIFA Men's Best Player award.

"Football is a game that has the power to change everyone."
