Twitter reactions as Real Madrid fans chant 'Ronaldo' during draw against Atletico Madrid

Fans were heard chanting their former star's name

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are still reeling from the loss of their star man Cristiano Ronaldo as Los Blancos has only scored one goal in their last three games.

The Spanish giants went head to head with Atletico Madrid in a thrilling derby on Saturday night, in a game that ended in stalemate, and Real missed an opportunity to go two points ahead of rivals Barcelona.

Welshman Gareth Bale who has been put under the spotlight after Ronaldo's departure, was close to scoring in the first half, but was substituted at the beginning of the second due to a suspected groin injury.

The game was full of missed opportunities as both sides were unable to convert their efforts.

Saturday also saw Serie A table topping Juventus going up against second place Napoli in a game which saw Massimiliano Allegri's side take home another three points.

Juventus have now won all seven of their Serie A games with former Real Madrid ace Ronaldo bagging five Man of the Match Awards with his three goals and five assists.

Despite being known for his goal-scoring abilities, Cristiano Ronaldo replaced goals with assists last night as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was involved in all three of his team’s goals against Napoli.

The goals came courtesy of Dries Mertens, Mario Mandzukic, and Leonardo Bonucci who benefited from the 33-year-old's presence on the field.

Real Madrid currently share the top spot of the table with Barcelona at 14 points, while Atletico Madrid stands in fourth position with 12 points.

Despite a decent start to the campaign, the dropping of points in recent games has led Real Madrid fans to feel disgruntled, and this was made clear during their game against Atletico at the Bernabeu. Fans were heard chanting their former star's name - "Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo"- in the second half of the game.

Twitter has since reacted to the incident.

Funny how Madrid fans at the Santiago B. were chanting RONALDO RONALDO RONALDO today against Atletico. Lmaoo. So they can chant his name now yh? Retards! — Idris (@Crhedrys) September 29, 2018

Is that Ronaldo Chants I hear? A bit late 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ — Ash ✌🏻 (@MissAsh_7) September 29, 2018

We must get use to it and stop this Ronaldo chant #MadridDerby — Alpha kenneth (@alphakenneth) September 29, 2018

But anyway, its so obvious Real lack that aura up front. Bale can win games and cups on his own, but he doesn’t have an aura or fear factor. The Bernabeu expressed that today, chants of “Ronaldo, Ronaldo” went around the stadium, and for a bloody damn good reason. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) September 29, 2018

Yesterday I was literally about to cry when I was listening to "Ronaldo" chants in Bernabue 🙁 — Stella Williams 💝 (@FinnsStella) September 30, 2018

santiago bernabeu with ronaldo chants? we’ve turned into man united — z (@jamesensio) September 29, 2018

Boo Ronaldo when he’s there, chant his name when he isn’t SMH — Kristopher Fourcand (@KrisFourcand7) September 29, 2018

78' #RMDerbi

RM 0-0 ATH MAD

The whole Bernabeu chants #RONALDO.😶😶😶

The void created by Ronaldo is huge and it take few years to fill it. — jatin shukla (@jatin_shukla7) September 30, 2018

Yesterday Ronaldo was remembered at the bernabeau those chants 😂😂😂😂 — Saeth jr (@JrSaeth) September 30, 2018