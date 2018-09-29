Twitter reactions as reports of Aaron Ramsey leaving Arsenal on a free transfer surface

Aaron Ramsey is reportedly set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the season as contract negotiations have apparently stalled.

The Welsh midfielder's contract expires next summer, and he has been in talks with the North London club over a new long-term deal.

The Daily Mirror has now reported that contract negotiations have broken down, and The Gunners have withdrawn their offer, allowing the Welshman to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Ramsey has made 338 appearances for Arsenal so far, and has been incredibly instrumental for the club since his arrival from Cardiff City in 2008, scoring 59 goals, and winning 3 FA Cups with the side.

Rumours of his free transfer has surprised fans and pundits alike, including club legend Ian Wright, who has blamed Ivan Gazidis for the Welshman's looming exit.

Speaking about the likely departure to Sky Sports, Wright said,

"That Ozil situation has had a massive effect on what’s going on right now because Aaron Ramsey is captain material"

"It should have been done ages ago. Ivan Gazidis has got a lot to answer for for this to happen because Ramsey should be a focal point in the team"

"He’s somebody who is the heartbeat of the team and when it’s going poorly or badly, he still shows for the ball and tries to play how he wants to play, tries to get in the box and does things"

"He’s somebody that I’d like to see stay because I think he is that player who is never afraid. He scores goals. ‘I like him simply because when he gets in there he will finish and he’s somebody that, given a run of games, he will do something because he’s not afraid"

"He doesn’t hide. He’s somebody that if they can get it going, I’m desperate for him to stay but I do understand that Arsenal cannot continue to let players dictate like they are now. ‘If it’s going to happen, take the contract off the table, take your chances with it"

While some Arsenal fans were surprised about the potential move, others were excited at the prospect.

Wilshere left on a free transfer, people abused our management for not giving him a contract when he’s done nothing for the club.

Ramsey leaving on a free, people celebrating and happy to see him leave after winning us 3 major trophies🤔🤔🤔 — kurama stan account (@aubamanyu) September 28, 2018

Big la liga club or a club who appreciates him. Unlike Arsenal. — Aaron (@aaronjb918) September 27, 2018

Ramsey to leave on a free transfer?



Someone they should have sold last summer — Reggie (@AlphaHuman_) September 26, 2018

The way we've dealt with the Sánchez and Ramsey contracts, has probably cost us around £60m+ in lost transfer fees. We lost Wilshere for free as well. Hopefully this is an area we sort out under the new regime, because we've lost so much money because of it. — Shaun (@MrAubameyanged) September 28, 2018

Do I think Aaron Ramsey is an overrated footballer who too often flatters to deceive? Absolutely.



Would I take him on a free transfer? Absolutely. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 27, 2018

Dear José,



If you:



Sell Pogba,



Then you should sign Ramsey on a free transfer.



And use Pog funds to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



#MUFC pic.twitter.com/bLZmPgc673 — #manchesterunited 🔴 (@hashtagmutd) September 28, 2018

It is fitting that the last contribution by Gazidis may be overseeing the transfer of Ramsey at a fraction of his value.



As CEO, responsibility lies with him to ensure we don’t lose millions of pounds from club assets.

You can forgive it once, but this has happened too often.😤 — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) September 27, 2018

Wouldn’t mind us lot signing Ramsey in the summer. Extra depth to the squad #lfc — KW (@Kieran_Wright_) September 27, 2018