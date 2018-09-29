Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reactions as reports of Aaron Ramsey leaving Arsenal on a free transfer surface

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
260   //    29 Sep 2018, 11:00 IST

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Rumours of his free transfer has surprised fans and pundits alike

Aaron Ramsey is reportedly set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the season as contract negotiations have apparently stalled.

The Welsh midfielder's contract expires next summer, and he has been in talks with the North London club over a new long-term deal.

The Daily Mirror has now reported that contract negotiations have broken down, and The Gunners have withdrawn their offer, allowing the Welshman to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Ramsey has made 338 appearances for Arsenal so far, and has been incredibly instrumental for the club since his arrival from Cardiff City in 2008, scoring 59 goals, and winning 3 FA Cups with the side.

Rumours of his free transfer has surprised fans and pundits alike, including club legend Ian Wright, who has blamed Ivan Gazidis for the Welshman's looming exit.

Speaking about the likely departure to Sky Sports, Wright said,

"That Ozil situation has had a massive effect on what’s going on right now because Aaron Ramsey is captain material"
"It should have been done ages ago. Ivan Gazidis has got a lot to answer for for this to happen because Ramsey should be a focal point in the team"
"He’s somebody who is the heartbeat of the team and when it’s going poorly or badly, he still shows for the ball and tries to play how he wants to play, tries to get in the box and does things"
"He’s somebody that I’d like to see stay because I think he is that player who is never afraid. He scores goals. ‘I like him simply because when he gets in there he will finish and he’s somebody that, given a run of games, he will do something because he’s not afraid"
"He doesn’t hide. He’s somebody that if they can get it going, I’m desperate for him to stay but I do understand that Arsenal cannot continue to let players dictate like they are now. ‘If it’s going to happen, take the contract off the table, take your chances with it"

While some Arsenal fans were surprised about the potential move, others were excited at the prospect.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Aaron Ramsey Twiter reactions Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as Aaron Ramsey's contract talks with...
RELATED STORY
5 suitable clubs for Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Aaron Ramsey's Contract Crisis
RELATED STORY
Aaron Ramsey contract situation: Make or break?
RELATED STORY
Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea: Who Makes Way if Chelsea Sign...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Aaron Ramsey possibly following Mesut Ozil's...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds could make shock move for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to raid Arsenal for midfield...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us