Twitter reactions as reports of Aaron Ramsey leaving Arsenal on a free transfer surface
Aaron Ramsey is reportedly set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the season as contract negotiations have apparently stalled.
The Welsh midfielder's contract expires next summer, and he has been in talks with the North London club over a new long-term deal.
The Daily Mirror has now reported that contract negotiations have broken down, and The Gunners have withdrawn their offer, allowing the Welshman to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Ramsey has made 338 appearances for Arsenal so far, and has been incredibly instrumental for the club since his arrival from Cardiff City in 2008, scoring 59 goals, and winning 3 FA Cups with the side.
Rumours of his free transfer has surprised fans and pundits alike, including club legend Ian Wright, who has blamed Ivan Gazidis for the Welshman's looming exit.
Speaking about the likely departure to Sky Sports, Wright said,
"That Ozil situation has had a massive effect on what’s going on right now because Aaron Ramsey is captain material"
"It should have been done ages ago. Ivan Gazidis has got a lot to answer for for this to happen because Ramsey should be a focal point in the team"
"He’s somebody who is the heartbeat of the team and when it’s going poorly or badly, he still shows for the ball and tries to play how he wants to play, tries to get in the box and does things"
"He’s somebody that I’d like to see stay because I think he is that player who is never afraid. He scores goals. ‘I like him simply because when he gets in there he will finish and he’s somebody that, given a run of games, he will do something because he’s not afraid"
"He doesn’t hide. He’s somebody that if they can get it going, I’m desperate for him to stay but I do understand that Arsenal cannot continue to let players dictate like they are now. ‘If it’s going to happen, take the contract off the table, take your chances with it"
While some Arsenal fans were surprised about the potential move, others were excited at the prospect.