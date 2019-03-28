×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter Reactions: Fans think Miralem Pjanic is a better free-kick taker than Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
402   //    28 Mar 2019, 12:53 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Juventus fans have boldly deemed Miralem Pjanic to be a better free-kick taker than Cristiano Ronaldo, following the Bosnian midfielder's incredible set-piece during his nation's Euro 2020 qualifier against Greece on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

Bosnia squandered a two-goal lead against Greece in their Euro 2020 Group J qualifier clash to finish the game with a 2-2 scoreline.

The hosts took a two-goal lead inside the first fifteen minutes of the game, courtesy of an Edin Visca goal and a Pjanic free-kick. The result means that both teams are on four points from two games, behind group leaders Italy.

Prior to Ronaldo's arrival in Turin, Pjanic was the first choice free-kick taker in the Juventus squad. However, after the addition of the Portuguese, the former Roma star has been relieved of his duties.

Speaking to Juventus TV, Pjanic said, "Cristiano is here now, someone who in the past few years has shown he is best in the world.

"At first when we trained free kicks it would either be me or Dybala to take it. Now, it's 100 per cent him. He is a tremendous free-kick taker."

The heart of the matter

Pjanic's free-kick during the Euro qualifier on Tuesday has prompted fans to declare him to be the better free-kick taker than his teammate Ronaldo.

The Bosnian's free-kick was from thirty-five yards out but he promptly sent it into the back of the net with a powerful shot.

Advertisement

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the issue, with some questioning why the midfielder does not take more free-kicks for the Bianconeri.


What's next?

Juventus currently sit at the top of the Italian league and are looking at yet another Serie A title this season.

Pjanic will return to league action when Juventus face Empoli on Saturday.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Miralem Pjanic Serie A Teams
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Statistics reveal Cristiano Ronaldo is the worst free-kick taker in the Serie A
RELATED STORY
Juventus want Chelsea star to replace Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona scout Lazio midfielder and more Serie A news: 27 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo controversially gets Napoli goalkeeper a red card
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid players in Serie A 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Liverpool star Emre Can was more expensive than Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus in one aspect
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 15th Serie A goal
RELATED STORY
Napoli 1-2 Juventus: Five talking points | Serie A 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Atalanta 2-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Juventus plus other takeaways from the match | Serie A 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar CHI CAG 01:00 AM Chievo vs Cagliari
30 Mar UDI GEN 07:30 PM Udinese vs Genoa
30 Mar JUV EMP 10:30 PM Juventus vs Empoli
31 Mar SAM MIL 01:00 AM Sampdoria vs Milan
31 Mar PAR ATA 04:00 PM Parma vs Atalanta
31 Mar ROM NAP 06:30 PM Roma vs Napoli
31 Mar FRO SPA 06:30 PM Frosinone vs SPAL
31 Mar FIO TOR 06:30 PM Fiorentina vs Torino
31 Mar BOL SAS 09:30 PM Bologna vs Sassuolo
01 Apr INT LAZ 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us