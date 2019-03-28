Twitter Reactions: Fans think Miralem Pjanic is a better free-kick taker than Cristiano Ronaldo

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Juventus fans have boldly deemed Miralem Pjanic to be a better free-kick taker than Cristiano Ronaldo, following the Bosnian midfielder's incredible set-piece during his nation's Euro 2020 qualifier against Greece on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

Bosnia squandered a two-goal lead against Greece in their Euro 2020 Group J qualifier clash to finish the game with a 2-2 scoreline.

The hosts took a two-goal lead inside the first fifteen minutes of the game, courtesy of an Edin Visca goal and a Pjanic free-kick. The result means that both teams are on four points from two games, behind group leaders Italy.

Prior to Ronaldo's arrival in Turin, Pjanic was the first choice free-kick taker in the Juventus squad. However, after the addition of the Portuguese, the former Roma star has been relieved of his duties.

Speaking to Juventus TV, Pjanic said, "Cristiano is here now, someone who in the past few years has shown he is best in the world.

"At first when we trained free kicks it would either be me or Dybala to take it. Now, it's 100 per cent him. He is a tremendous free-kick taker."

The heart of the matter

Pjanic's free-kick during the Euro qualifier on Tuesday has prompted fans to declare him to be the better free-kick taker than his teammate Ronaldo.

The Bosnian's free-kick was from thirty-five yards out but he promptly sent it into the back of the net with a powerful shot.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the issue, with some questioning why the midfielder does not take more free-kicks for the Bianconeri.

Lets get something straight. Ronaldo is one of the best in history but he has no business taking free-kicks over Pjanic. Pjanic was regularly banging them in for Roma and then for Juve (before Ronaldo joined) and was considered one of the best in the world, if not the best. — Angry Bosnian Fan (@AngryBosnianFan) March 26, 2019

Popular opinion: Pjanic is a way better freekick taker than Cristiano ever since 2014. Doesn’t matter how many Ronaldo’s scored in the past. He deserves to take all freekicks for Juventus. https://t.co/xCanN0tMlN — Ameen (@GracefulRegista) March 27, 2019

This is why Pjanic should take free-kicks instead of Ronaldo hitting them to the wall😑 https://t.co/jXf5vph3zT — Rayyerishnan_Rayyer (@Rayyerishnan_) March 27, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo, a quick little tutorial on how to score from a set piece*. Step a side and let the legend rule the pitch!



*Brought to you by Mr. Pjanic. https://t.co/AVCSEilHJ6 — Mrzim Genocid (@MrzimG) March 26, 2019

@juventusfc Question to freckin ALLEGRI??WHY YOU LETTIN RONALDO WASTING EVERY FREEKICK IN THE OPPONENTS WALL,WHEN YOU GOT PJANIC IN YO TEAM? — Armin Ahmetovič (@randimandyinzem) March 26, 2019

What's next?

Juventus currently sit at the top of the Italian league and are looking at yet another Serie A title this season.

Pjanic will return to league action when Juventus face Empoli on Saturday.

