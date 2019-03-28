Twitter Reactions: Fans think Miralem Pjanic is a better free-kick taker than Cristiano Ronaldo
What's the story?
Juventus fans have boldly deemed Miralem Pjanic to be a better free-kick taker than Cristiano Ronaldo, following the Bosnian midfielder's incredible set-piece during his nation's Euro 2020 qualifier against Greece on Tuesday.
In case you didn't know...
Bosnia squandered a two-goal lead against Greece in their Euro 2020 Group J qualifier clash to finish the game with a 2-2 scoreline.
The hosts took a two-goal lead inside the first fifteen minutes of the game, courtesy of an Edin Visca goal and a Pjanic free-kick. The result means that both teams are on four points from two games, behind group leaders Italy.
Prior to Ronaldo's arrival in Turin, Pjanic was the first choice free-kick taker in the Juventus squad. However, after the addition of the Portuguese, the former Roma star has been relieved of his duties.
Speaking to Juventus TV, Pjanic said, "Cristiano is here now, someone who in the past few years has shown he is best in the world.
"At first when we trained free kicks it would either be me or Dybala to take it. Now, it's 100 per cent him. He is a tremendous free-kick taker."
The heart of the matter
Pjanic's free-kick during the Euro qualifier on Tuesday has prompted fans to declare him to be the better free-kick taker than his teammate Ronaldo.
The Bosnian's free-kick was from thirty-five yards out but he promptly sent it into the back of the net with a powerful shot.
Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the issue, with some questioning why the midfielder does not take more free-kicks for the Bianconeri.
What's next?
Juventus currently sit at the top of the Italian league and are looking at yet another Serie A title this season.
Pjanic will return to league action when Juventus face Empoli on Saturday.