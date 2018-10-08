Twitter reactions of Arsenal fans as Aaron Ramsey scores goal of the season contender

Aaron Ramsey stole the show for producing an absolute smasher for Arsenal

Unai Emery's Arsenal continued their undefeated run this campaign as they bagged their ninth consecutive win in all competitions with a victory over Fulham on Sunday.

Goals from attacking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as Aaron Ramsey, helped The Gunners to an easy 5-1 win over their opponents.

Among others, Aaron Ramsey stole the show for producing an absolute smasher for Arsenal off the bench - undoubtedly a contender for goal of the season - as well as an assist for the team's fifth goal.

The Welshman built momentum for the goal as he initially maneuvered the ball over a defender in his own half. He then made a run to produce two vital headers to keep the ball going. A quick assist by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Ramsey flicking in a delicious goal to give Unai Emery more reason to reconsider contract talks with the midfielder.

Ramsey's contract is set to expire in May next year, and the midfielder was set to sign a new deal after negotiations with the club.

However, it was recently revealed that the North London outfit had taken back their contract offer, reigniting the possibility of him leaving Arsenal on a free transfer next season.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Ramsey's representatives Avid Sports and Entertainment said,

"There is nothing we can do, the club made a decision. Life goes on”

Speaking of the goal, Emery said,

"It was an important goal for Aaron and an important goal for us... The best performer for us is every player”

Speaking of the team's performances, the boss added,

"Our performance over the 90 minutes was very important; to be together and with our performance we found each moment and each player"

"I believe in us, we believe in our process, but also we must keep taking confidence. I think we are in the first competition in the war. It is very difficult but we must prepare, continue improving and show big commitment"

Arsenal fans have since taken to Twitter to beg the midfielder to stay at the club.

Unbelievable Aaron Ramsey. Comes on, starts the move and scores a top top quality goal. Incredible build up to the goal. I hope he stays. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) October 7, 2018

Hate on me all you want, but Aaron Ramsey is a world class footballer and one of the best in our squad, if not the best. Need him to stay, but if the club really don't want to go through with it, then so be it. Going to cherish every moment left of his in an Arsenal shirt. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) October 7, 2018

That @aaronramsey goal though.

How much more legacy the club is ready to squander. #cyog — Abhro Bhattacharjee (@76Imo) October 8, 2018

Oi Ramsey if you’re leaving do that I every game before you leave and we’re cool — Tiwalola O (@M_A_LeStrange) October 7, 2018

Ramsey give yourself brain and sign this contract. Accept the terms and stop making me cry — Michael (@michaelashefor) October 7, 2018

Give Ramsey 500K a week. #Arsenal — Tom Brown (@TomBrown1986) October 7, 2018

THAT GOAL BY RAMSEY WAS ABSOLUTELY SENSATIONAL, RAMSEY PLEASE DON’T LEAVE US #FULARS — princ£ss (@nadiastoocute) October 7, 2018