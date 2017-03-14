Twitter reacts to anti Mourinho chants and Ander Herrera red card
Mourinho was called a lot of things during his latest visit to his old stomping ground.
Chelsea got past Manchester United in the FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge by a goal to nil. Ander Herrera got sent off after two yellow cards and Chelsea scored through a brilliant striker by N’Golo Kante. Some sections of Chelsea fans sang a number of anti-Mourinho chants which was rather disrespectful to a man who won a lot of titles for the Blues. Here is how twitter reacted.
Only took two United games to hear fans chant "F*ck off Mourinho" at Stamford Bridge. (A small handful) #CHEMUN— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) 13 March 2017
Sums chelski up as a club that they chant f*** off mourinho— Joe Pattison (@JoePattison2) 13 March 2017
Every Chelsea fan hating on Mourinho, calling him Judas? he's the only reason they support Chelsea and not United— Rashford (@Wilsonian49) 13 March 2017
I wouldn't chant at mourinho telling him to F off and calling him judas, I'll always respect him. There's a civilised way to go about it— Nigel (@Nigel_Herath) 13 March 2017
The notion that Mourinho deserves respect is lost on me. He doesn’t respect Chelsea or Chelsea fans, why should he be respected?— Danny (@King__Danny) 13 March 2017
This is how Mourinho responded to the chants:
Mourinho responds to chants of "f**k off Mourinho" from the Chelsea fans with a reminder of how many titles he won at the club #mufc #CFC pic.twitter.com/wNeXoCBjKJ— Sean Kearns (@SeanPaulKearns) 13 March 2017
Jose Mourinho also said this in his post match conference,
Jose Mourinho didn't hold back when he was asked about #CFC fans chanting 'Judas' at him.— BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) 13 March 2017
Some people, meanwhile, found a funny side to Ander Herrera’s red card
Phil Neville defending the Herrera red card?! @fizzer18 @Carra23 pic.twitter.com/XmzmUCtfB9— Anfield Talk (@Anfield_Talk) 13 March 2017
Herrera yellow card for not being able to turn invisible ....— Trevor Ubdegrove (@Trev71_MUFC) 13 March 2017
Sure Mourinho will complain but when your game plan consists of "foul Hazard" that's the risk you take.— Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) 13 March 2017
Mourinho's tact probably back fired, from kick off, hard tackles came from every angle on Hazard. Herrera's Red card well deserved for me.— Akanbi omo Balogun (@JaiyeJackson) 13 March 2017
Why are folk questioning Herrera's red? It was cynical as fuck and so soon after being let off for one. He took the piss. Red card you cunt.— Sartorial Doge (@TurdMountain) 13 March 2017
While some blamed Antonio Conte for possibly forcing the red card.
Antonio Conte's reaction to the Herrera foul which led to the Red Card was absolutely despicable for a Premier League Manager. #MUFC— Joe Sillett (@JoeSillett) 13 March 2017