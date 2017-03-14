Twitter reacts to anti Mourinho chants and Ander Herrera red card

Mourinho was called a lot of things during his latest visit to his old stomping ground.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Tweets 14 Mar 2017, 09:52 IST

Jose Mourino pointing to his allegiance after getting an acrimonious reception at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea got past Manchester United in the FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge by a goal to nil. Ander Herrera got sent off after two yellow cards and Chelsea scored through a brilliant striker by N’Golo Kante. Some sections of Chelsea fans sang a number of anti-Mourinho chants which was rather disrespectful to a man who won a lot of titles for the Blues. Here is how twitter reacted.

Only took two United games to hear fans chant "F*ck off Mourinho" at Stamford Bridge. (A small handful) #CHEMUN — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) 13 March 2017

Sums chelski up as a club that they chant f*** off mourinho — Joe Pattison (@JoePattison2) 13 March 2017



Every Chelsea fan hating on Mourinho, calling him Judas? he's the only reason they support Chelsea and not United — Rashford (@Wilsonian49) 13 March 2017



I wouldn't chant at mourinho telling him to F off and calling him judas, I'll always respect him. There's a civilised way to go about it — Nigel (@Nigel_Herath) 13 March 2017



The notion that Mourinho deserves respect is lost on me. He doesn’t respect Chelsea or Chelsea fans, why should he be respected? — Danny (@King__Danny) 13 March 2017

This is how Mourinho responded to the chants:

Mourinho responds to chants of "f**k off Mourinho" from the Chelsea fans with a reminder of how many titles he won at the club #mufc #CFC pic.twitter.com/wNeXoCBjKJ — Sean Kearns (@SeanPaulKearns) 13 March 2017

Jose Mourinho also said this in his post match conference,

Jose Mourinho didn't hold back when he was asked about #CFC fans chanting 'Judas' at him.



https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/fOmNRkk7Ox — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) 13 March 2017

Some people, meanwhile, found a funny side to Ander Herrera’s red card

Herrera yellow card for not being able to turn invisible .... — Trevor Ubdegrove (@Trev71_MUFC) 13 March 2017



Sure Mourinho will complain but when your game plan consists of "foul Hazard" that's the risk you take. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) 13 March 2017



Mourinho's tact probably back fired, from kick off, hard tackles came from every angle on Hazard. Herrera's Red card well deserved for me. — Akanbi omo Balogun (@JaiyeJackson) 13 March 2017



Why are folk questioning Herrera's red? It was cynical as fuck and so soon after being let off for one. He took the piss. Red card you cunt. — Sartorial Doge (@TurdMountain) 13 March 2017

While some blamed Antonio Conte for possibly forcing the red card.