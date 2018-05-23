Twitter reacts after Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new head coach
After 22 years, Arsenal finally have a new manager
Arsenal have finally confirmed that Unai Emery will take over from Arsene Wenger as the new head coach. There was a lot of speculation regarding the Gunners' new manager and while it looked like Mikel Arteta would be the new man to take over from Wenger, it was not to be.
Reports suggest that Manchester City are already planning a life after Pep Guardiola and Arteta would be the person to take over from him.
The former PSG manager was then announced as the new head coach earlier this morning. As always, Twitterati couldn't hold back their excitement and we bring you some of the best tweets we could find.