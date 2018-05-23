Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Twitter reacts after Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new head coach

    After 22 years, Arsenal finally have a new manager

    Harsh Biyani
    ANALYST
    News 23 May 2018, 15:37 IST
    4.71K

    Arsenal's
    Arsenal's new head coach

    Arsenal have finally confirmed that Unai Emery will take over from Arsene Wenger as the new head coach. There was a lot of speculation regarding the Gunners' new manager and while it looked like Mikel Arteta would be the new man to take over from Wenger, it was not to be.

    Reports suggest that Manchester City are already planning a life after Pep Guardiola and Arteta would be the person to take over from him.

    The former PSG manager was then announced as the new head coach earlier this morning. As always, Twitterati couldn't hold back their excitement and we bring you some of the best tweets we could find.

    Talk about speed

    The beginning of a new era

    Take good care of it

    How many of you knew about this?

    How long before we see this banner Arsenal fans?

    All the best Emery

    This is out of syllabus

    Arsenal be like can we play just 34 games in the league?

    You can see why Wenger was mistaken

    That's about right

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Football Unai Emery Arsene Wenger Twitter Reactions
