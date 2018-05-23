Twitter reacts after Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new head coach

After 22 years, Arsenal finally have a new manager

Arsenal's new head coach

Arsenal have finally confirmed that Unai Emery will take over from Arsene Wenger as the new head coach. There was a lot of speculation regarding the Gunners' new manager and while it looked like Mikel Arteta would be the new man to take over from Wenger, it was not to be.

Reports suggest that Manchester City are already planning a life after Pep Guardiola and Arteta would be the person to take over from him.

The former PSG manager was then announced as the new head coach earlier this morning. As always, Twitterati couldn't hold back their excitement and we bring you some of the best tweets we could find.

A new dawn. A new era. A new chapter.

Talk about speed

6 - Number of hours until Arsenal fans get "Emery Out" trending. Impatient.

The beginning of a new era

Arsenal announce Unai Emery as the club's new manager. A new chapter begins.



🔴 A new chapter begins. pic.twitter.com/HK7E0c9rwU — SPORF (@Sporf) May 23, 2018

Take good care of it

Many English fan call me Spanish Brendan Rodgers This compliment yes?



This compliment yes? — Useless Unai (@uselessunai) May 23, 2018

How many of you knew about this?

Emery has left his job as Mr. Deeds' butler to manage Arsenal...



🔴 #AFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vIMfRhcZm6 — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) May 23, 2018

How long before we see this banner Arsenal fans?

All the best Emery

#WelcomeUnai



You've got a defender who can't put his shorts on the right way round, we've f*cked up your official announcement with a leak last night and you have £50m to spend this summer. All the best.

This is out of syllabus

Emery after his first training session with Iwobi, Welbeck and Mustafi..

Arsenal be like can we play just 34 games in the league?

0 - Unai Emery has come up against Pep Guardiola (10 games) and Jose Mourinho (5 games) on 15 occasions overall, but hasn't won a single one of those matches (W0 D5 L10). Hierarchy.

You can see why Wenger was mistaken

Tomislav Madzar on Arsene Wenger in 2016: "Wenger congratulated me on an excellent season and asked me if I had reached an agreement with PSG."

That's about right