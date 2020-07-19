Twitter reacts to Arsenal reaching FA Cup final with win over Manchester City

Arsenal reached the FA Cup final with a very well deserved victory against high-flying Manchester City. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half time to secure the victory for the North London side, who now will await the winner of Chelsea's clash with Manchester United.

Manchester City came into the game strong favourites against Arsenal, although the Gunners' performance against champions Liverpool suggested that Mikel Arteta has already improved the Gunners. Arsenal, of course, are the record Champions in the FA Cup but City have had the upper hand against the London side, winning their last seven clashes between the two sides.

There is the obvious subplot of the teacher and the pupil with Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. Prior to this, the teacher had schooled the pupil in their encounter at the Etihad.

Manchester City, as expected, held the majority of possession with Arsenal sitting behind the ball. The Gunners' captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the first chance of the game after a wonderful through ball by David Luiz but managed only to sting the palms of Ederson.

However, City afforded the Gunners another opportunity as the London side played out from the back into Pepe's feet. His cross found Aubameyang running in behind Kyle Walker to finish with the outside of his boot. Arsenal after taking the lead gradually grew into the game, even matching City's possession at one point.

Pep Guardiola's side came out for the second half with all guns blazing, but failed to breach Arsenal's back five. Arsenal managed the break of the night with Aubameyang being put through with a wonderful ball from Kieran Tierney, one on one with Ederson he slotted it below the City goalkeeper to put Arsenal 2-0 up.

